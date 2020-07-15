Mary ‘Bettie’ T. Melson
Mary “Bettie” T. Melson 95, of Rogers, Arkansas passed away July 10, 2020, at her home. She was born March 19, 1925 in Eunice, the daughter of the late Antoine and Mary Whitman Torres.
Bettie grew up in Ferriday and graduated from Ferriday High School in 1941. She pursued a degree in education from Louisiana Tech University where she was a cheerleader and member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.
Bettie was a lifelong educator with 50 years of service in the classroom. She was an elementary and junior high teacher in Concordia Parish for 27 years, later moving to Rogers, AR where she was a sixth grade teacher at Eastside Elementary School from 1973 until her retirement. She was past-president of the local Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Organization for Women Educators.
She is preceded in death by a son Robert K. Melson.
She is survived by her husband Van C. Melson of the home; son Brian Melson and his wife Donna of Lexington, South Carolina; daughter-in-law Beverly B. Melson of Jackson, Louisiana, five grandchildren, Leah Culbertson, Clayton Melson, Hannah Melson, Hope Melson and Grace Melson.
There will be a private burial service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, MS at a later date.
Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home 306 N. 4th St. Rogers, Arkansas. Online condolences can be made to www.Bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.
____________________
Ronald Clarence Routon
Funeral service for Ronald Clarence Routon was held at Harrisonburg First Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 Bro. Curtis Smith and Dr. Philip Caples officiating. Interment followed at Heard Cemetery in Manifest, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home Jonesville.
The very busy and useful life of Ronald Clarence Routon, age 64, came to a close unexpectedly on Sunday morning, July 12, at Lake St. John. He was born in San Antonio, Texas at Fort Sam Houston Hospital on May 8, 1956. He was a 1974 graduate of Harrisonburg High School and a 1977 graduate of Louisiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business. He was an avid preservationist of all the natural resources Louisiana has to offer. He married Susan Cox Routon on July 3, 1975. He worked in the vast oilfield of central Louisiana and managed abundant family farmland for over 40 years. During this time, he built a beautiful family and resided on the family farm. Subsequent to the death of his first wife, Ron wed Susanne Robertson Routon on October 16, 2009 and continued to live a full life in the Jonesville area. He was currently employed by Robertson Energy as Lease Operator at Lake St. John. He displayed a wonderful knack for solving problems along with a unique sense of humor. Ron truly lived life through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, enjoying family gatherings and working in the natural state. The quote of an unknown author beautifully sums how the family is left feeling: “There is an aching void in all of us, but he has not left us, but instead he has preceded us. The only time something is lost is if you don’t know where it is. He is not lost because we know where he is.”
Ron was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clarence F. Routon, Sr. and Imogene Routon; maternal grandparents, Ronald Richardson and Myrtle Richardson; and his first wife Susan Cox Routon.
He leaves behind his wife Susanne Robertson Routon of Jonesville; parents, Clarence F. Routon, Jr. and JoAnn R. Routon of Jonesville; three sisters, Rhonda Routon of West Monroe, Joan McHale of Jonesville and Catherine Regan of Jonesville; daughter Kristen Routon of West Monroe; son Justin Routon and his wife Sarah Garrett Routon of Magnolia, AR; step-daughter Shana Shirley of Baton Rouge; step-son Landon Shirley of Birmingham, AL; three grandsons, Chandler Routon of West Monroe, Christian Routon and Bowman Routon of Magnolia, AR; granddaughter Eva Catherine Routon of Magnolia, AR; step-granddaughter Hannah Veade of Baton Rouge and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Kerry Kirby, Gary King, Rox Routon, Kevin Routon, Robert Routon, Nick Costanza, Sam Costanza, Greg Terry and Ken Terry
Honorary pallbearer was Chandler Routon.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_______________________
