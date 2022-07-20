Funeral services for Donna Sue Welch Brewer, 62 of Clayton, were held Friday, July 15, 2022, at Young's Funeral in Ferriday with Rev. Jeremy Howington officiating. Interment followed at Heard Cemetery in Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Donna was born on Thursday, February 18, 1960, in Gilbert, and passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez. She spent her life taking care of others from working as a nurse at Riverland Medical Center and Riverbridge Specialty Hospital to taking care of her family and friends. Donna loved her family with all her heart, so much that she took in those that were not her own and loved them like her own.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Robert Welch, mother, Nora Tidwell, and three brothers, Lynn Welch, Joey Welch, and Randy Welch.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ralph “Snapper” Brewer of Clayton; daughter, Jill Baxter and her husband Daniel of Vidalia; brother, Bill Sanford of Monterey; sisters, Wendy Welch of Monterey, Karen Enterkin of Ferriday, and Robin Welch of Ferriday; step-son, Travis Brewer of Clayton; step-daughter, Sonja Sterk and her husband Troy of Largo, FL; step-son, Jason Yeates of Pineville; step-daughter, Erin Yeates of Pineville; nine grandsons, Stephen Wiley, Jeremy Wiley, Bruce Wiley, Jr., Bradley Baxter, Chandler Brewer, AJ Brewer, Dakota Brewer, Easton Sterk, and Riley Sterk, two granddaughters, Kyndall Sterk and Dana Stelly, and two great-grandsons, Atlas Mulvihill and Atticus Baxter.
Funeral services for James Riley Coco, Jr., 53 of Monterey, were held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Dustin Davis officiating. Interment followed at New Era Baptist Church, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
James Coco, Jr. was born on Thursday, May 15, 1969, in Morgan City, and passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, in Monterey.
