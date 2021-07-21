James Eddie ‘Stump’ Davis
Funeral services for James "Stump" Davis, 74, of Waterproof, who passed July 15, 2021 at Rapides Regional Medical Center, Alexandria, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 24,2021, at the Vidalia Convention Center with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Burial will follow at the Consuelo Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the funeral home and from 11:30 a.m. until service time Saturday, July 24 at the Vidalia Convention Center.
James Eddie "Stump" Davis was born April 23, 1947, in Waterproof, the son of Abe Jr. and Ezella Hiner Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Isabell Scott Davis; two sisters, Sarah Howard, Octavia Moore; one brother, Abe Davis, III.
Memories are shared with his loving family, his two sons, Jamie Davis, his wife Brenda, Ferriday, Al Davis, Natchez, MS; two daughters, Kemmeka Stuckey, her husband John, Vicksburg, MS, Kneishia Davis, Waterproof; four brothers, Willie Johnson (Billie), Waterproof, Cornelius Davis, Pollard Davis, both of Houston, TX, Stephen Davis (Lora), Washington, NC; six sisters, Mary Petty (Harry), Katye Clark, Linda Arline (William), all of Houston, TX, Margarete Allen (Alvis), Petalyma, CA, Martha Litt, Waterproof, Macy Holmes (Nathaniel), Houston, TX; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
______________________
Verl L. Day Sr.
Services for Verl “Larry” L. Day, Sr., 87, of Vidalia, will be held at Natchez National Cemetery.
Verl was born on Monday, April 16, 1934 in Deadwood, SD and passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Ferriday. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Verl retired after several years from Texaco.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Day of Acme; father Verl Day of Deadwood, SD; mother and step-father, Wilma “Sally” Cadwell and Ray of Newcastle, WY; brother Jerry Day of Spearfish, SD and son-in-law, Jerry McLain of Ferriday.
Verl leaves behind his wife Shirley Owens Day of Vidalia; son Verl “Boo” Day Jr. of Batchelor, son Gerald “Jibs” Day of Jonesville; daughter Pattie “Sis” Day of Jonesville, daughter Sandra “Sandy” McLain of Ferriday and daughter, Sharon McLaughin and her husband Robert of MS; step-daughter, Nicole Grace and her husband Kevin of Petal, MS; step-son Mark Smith of TN; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildren.
One Day at a Time!
__________________________
Carolee Clayton Smith
Memorial service for Carolee Clayton Smith, 79, of Clayton, will be a private family goodbye, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
_________________________
Lawrence E. Smith
Funeral services for Lawrence E. Smith, 90 of Ferriday, were held Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. James King officiating. Internment followed at Wilbanks Cemetery, Jena, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Lawrence Smith was born on Sunday, August 3, 1930 in Antioch and passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Ferriday. He was a resident of Ferriday and retired from International Paper.
He proudly served his Country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
