Robert Lester Dodd
Funeral services for Robert Lester Dodd, 89, of Ferriday, were held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Ferriday with Bro. Roger Johnson and Bro. Cecil Carroll officiating. Interment followed at Central Cemetery, Wisner, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Robert Lester Dodd was born on Saturday, July 26, 1930 in Carrollton, MS and passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Ferriday. He was a member of Ferriday First Baptist Church, retired from International Paper with over 39 years of service and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by his father Calvin Dodd; mother Velma Willoughby Dodd; son Steve Dodd; infant daughter Debra Dodd; two brothers, Calvin E. Dodd Jr. and Talmadge Dodd; two sisters, Sarah Gwinn and Lucille Elliot; granddaughter Christy Dodd and infant grandson Matthew Dodd. Survivors include his wife of 65 years Catherine Ann Dodd of Ferriday; son Charles Dodd and his wife Dawn of Ferriday; brother William Dodd and his wife Ida Jo of Ferriday; three sisters, Joann Comeaux of Rayville, Elaine Groleau of McMinnville, OR and Edna Smith of Vancouver, WA. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Chase Butler, Kade Butler and Caroline Smith. Pallbearers were Larry Holley, Milton Sanders, Guy Dore, Billy Dodd, Jimmy Comeaux and Roy Elliott. Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Jeffery Myers of MD Anderson, Dr. Huey Moak, Dr. Jack Rodriquez, Warren Enterkin and the Deacons of the First Baptist Church of Ferriday . To leave an online condolence for the family
_________________________
Venie Ellen Emfinger
Mrs. Venie Ellen Emfinger, 98, has left her Earthly body and has gone on to be with her Lord. She was born on August 22, 1921 in Gilbert, and went to her eternal home on July 18, 2020.
________________________
David Austin Gaspard
Funeral services for David Austin Gaspard, 70, of Jonesville, were held Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Pentecostals of Jonesville with Bro. Jack Knapp officiating. Interment followed at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. David Gaspard was born on Wednesday, October 19, 1949 in Jonesville and passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Jonesville. He was a resident of Jonesville and a member of the Pentecostals of Jonesville. David proudly served his Country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________
Bunnie Gail Wilkinson Moreno
Funeral services for Bunnie Gail Wilkinson Moreno, 61, of Ferriday, were held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Riverside Baptist Church with Bro. Glen Harrigill and Bro. Thomas Olexy officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Bunnie Gail Wilkinson Moreno was born on Easter Sunday, March 29, 1959 in Natchez, MS and passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her residence on Cowan Street, where she lived her entire life. She was a loving mother and loved celebrating holidays with her family. Outside her home, she loved cooking and shopping. Bunnie was truthful, very opinionated, and always a phone call away with a listening ear. Even though she may tell you what you need to hear, instead of what you wanted to hear; it was always in your best interest to guide you to do better and be better. Her calling was witnessing for the Lord and educating children. She spent lots of time serving the Lord, whether it was going to church, reading her bible, or praying in her prayer room. Bunnie volunteered at Delta Front Mission, Discipleland, Riverside Vacation Bible School, Riverside Outreach Program, and anything else that had to do with her serving her Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ottis Eudelle Wilkinson, Sr. and Reba Cowan Wilkinson and one brother Ottis "Dale" Wilkinson, Jr.
Bunnie leaves behind her husband Juan Antonio Moreno of Ridgecrest; daughter Amanda Blue Wilkinson Moreno of Ridgecrest; son Daniel Shay Wilkinson of Ridgecrest; one grandson Jon Charles Wilkinson of Hattiesburg; brother Johnny Mel Wilkinson, Jr. of Ferriday; and three sisters, Loretta Belle Wilson of Ferriday, Reba Janelle Wilkinson of Ferriday and Joy Smith Delozier of Meadville, MS. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Jarrod Crist, Harley Bass, Joshua Wilkinson, Jon Wilkinson, Tyler Wilson, TJ Wilson, Corey Short, and Jeff Delozier.
The family would like to send a special thanks to her long-time friends Jackie Phillips, Debbie Emfinger, and Ruby Sowell for their love and support and to her caregivers from Advanced Sitting Service.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________________________
Miley Ann Perrault
Funeral service for Miley Ann Perrault was held Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Parhams Baptist Church with Bro. Toney Ganey officiating. Interment followed at Parhams Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Miley Ann was too beautiful for Earth, so God took her home. She leaves behind a lifelong impression in our hearts. She is loved and forever will be loved and missed beyond measure. She was the daughter of Daniel and Melanie Perrault of Monterey. Miley will be loved forever by her grandparents Jody and Becky Perrault of Vidalia and Fred and Sharon Bebee of Monterey; Aunt Chelsey Perrault of Monroe; Uncle and Aunt Timothy and Caitlin Bebee of Monterey; cousins, Hallie Mason and Lexi Bebee of Monterey; great-grandparents, Arminta “Nana” Eubanks of Harrisonburg, Linda Harper of DeRidder and Wilbur and Aline Simmons of Pitkin. She is also survived by a host of other family members. She was preceded in death by great-grandfather Ernest Harper; great-grandparents, Joe and Carolyn Perrault and great-grandfather Doyal Stevens. Those honoring Miley Ann as pallbearers will be Fred Bebee and Jody Perrault.
______________________
Marvin Wade Robinson
Marvin Wade Robinson, Sr. was born in Winnsboro on June 29, 1935 and passed away in Jonesville on July 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ellen Fay Robinson; parents, John Dale and Katie Robinson; one brother John A. Robinson; two sisters, Helen Lafferty and Lillian Thomas. Wade married Ellen Luttrull on June 7, 1957; they had two sons, Marvin W. Robinson, Jr. and Travis Dale Robinson and one daughter, Dorothy Grace Kennon. Upon completing studies at Greenville College, Greenville, IL, Wade was ordained a minister in the Louisiana Conference Free Methodist Church. He served as pastor in the following churches for over 50 years: Halford Chapel, Illinois; Oak Grove FMC, Jonesville; Provencal FMC, Provencal; Chickasaw FMC, Olla; Columbia FMC, Columbia; McAllen, TX; Edgewood FMC, Pineville; Antioch FMC, Olla; Summerville FMC, Olla; Liddieville FMC, Winnsboro; Litchfield FMC, Illinois; Bunker Hill FMC, Illinois; New Hope FMC, Deville; Winnsboro FMC, Winnsboro; Jena FMC, Jena; and Acme FMC, Acme. He was devoted to bringing the truth of God’s Word, both in the pulpit and in his day to day life. Other interests included hunting, fishing, reading, and social times with family and friends. Wade was an accomplished carpenter, electrician, plumber, salesperson, and papaw! Wade dabbled in writing and drawing. He was also known to make a fantastic banana pudding a diabetic could eat and a mean sweet potato pie. Wade had a near death experience in 2003 while attempting to rescue Ellen from a tragic camper fire. He was badly burned and had to have multiple skin grafts. Upon waking from a coma, he is quoted to saying, “As soon as I was alone, I prayed, ‘Lord, I don’t want a bitter spirit. Please save me from that. It seemed to me God said, ‘Use humor.’’” And he became one of the world’s best at using humor! On May 29, 2004, Wade married Cynthia “Cindy” Mahnke and added to his family a son, Kenneth (Beverli) Mahnke, Seguin, TX; two daughters, Sheryl Mahnke, Pineville and Connie (Leroy) Tucker, West Chicago, IL. Survivors include wife, Cindy Robinson; three sons, Marvin (Dorothy Mae) Robinson and Dale (Cassandra) Robinson, Kenneth (Beverli) Mahnke; three daughters, Dorothy Kennon, Sheryl Mahnke, and Connie (Leroy) Tucker. Grandchildren, Melissa, Randy, Katie, Travis Jr., Drew, Kyle, Cade, McKenna, Andrew, and Robert. Great-grandchildren, Ayla, Colton, Allie, Gavin, Owen, Brielle, Mark, and Hunter Gray. A very special thank you is given to Stillwaters Hospice of Alexandria for their outstanding care of Wade since September, 2019. Everyone was so caring and understanding of his every need. Wade was a loving husband, Daddy, Papaw, and friend to all. He will be deeply missed. But he will be waiting by the gates of Heaven for us. Pallbearers will be Eddie Ray, Randy, Steve, Melissa, David, LeRoy and Aaron. Honorary pallbearers will be Katie, Travis Jr., Carlos, Ken, Rev. Carroll, Paul, Charles, Floyd.
