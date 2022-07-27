Paul Drew Elmore
Paul Drew Elmore, 82, of Palacios, Texas, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was born in Waldo, Arkansas on January 4, 1940, to Alonzo Byron Elmore, Jr. and Marie Aurelia Gill.
Paul graduated from Ferriday High School and then enlisted in the US Army, where he served 20 years. He earned an associate's degree before going to flight school to become a Cobra Attack Helicopter Pilot. After retiring from the Army he began a second career as an automobile agent for 24 years in Copperas Cove, TX. Throughout his life, his hobbies included scuba diving and sky diving, and rose to become an instructor in both fields.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Dr. Alonzo Byron Elmore, Sr and Anna Drew Elmore, brothers, Duard and Larry, sisters, Mary Callicutt, and Pat Watson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Ola Mae Chandler Elmore; three children, Curtis Paul Elmore and wife Christina, Karen Elmore Lindeman and husband Billy, Carl Douglas Elmore and wife Lynn, seven grandchildren, Julia Leigh Shipley and her husband Nick, Dana Morris and her husband Duriel, Kimberly Aurelia Cloer and her husband Dale, Cooper Warren Carlton and his wife Kasey, Natalia Christina Martinez and her husband Miguel, Cecilia Tomes Cleveland and her husband Cody and David Elmore; nine great-grandchildren, Avery, Brooke, Sterling, Kenlie, Cammie Mae, Colt, David, Krista, and Major. One great-great-grandchild, Olivia.
Private memorial services will be held with military honors at a later date. An oak tree will be planted with his cremains on the family ranch.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home, Palacios (361) 972-2012.
______________________
David Allen Stephens
December 10, 1935 – July 22, 2022
David Stephens, 86, of Vidalia, passed away on July 22, 2022, at Trinity Hospital in Ferriday. He was born on December 10, 1935, in Hattiesburg, MS to Monroe T. Stephens and Jo Annie Sapp Stephens. David was retired from Winn-Dixie, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and former owner of 84 Quick Stop, Ferriday, LA.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Faye Stephens, his daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Willie Alford, Vidalia; his daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Bruce Kelly, Ridgeland, MS; grandchildren, Tamara Kelly of Madison, MS, Tana Kelly Barlow (Dannie) of Madison, MS and Stephen Wells (Kendra) of Deville; great-grandchildren, Eason, Kylie, and Jack Johnson, Stella and Knox Barlow, Ausbin and Elizabeth Wells, and Camp and Carolina Clark; his brother, Edwin Dale Stephens of Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe T. Stephens and Jo Annie Sapp Stephens; brother, M. C. Stephens; sister, Onie Lea Smith, and his daughter, Ramona Stephens Wells.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou with the Revs. Gary Howington and Jeremy Howington officiating.
Burial followed at Greenlawn Cemetery in Natchez, MS. Laird Funeral home was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Dannie Barlow, Raymond Gill, Eason Johnson, Jack Johnson, Don Kelly, Brian McJimsey, Jerry Myers, and Mickey Warnock.
Honorary pallbearers were Willie Alford, Bruce Kelly, and Stephen Wells.
Honorary Junior pallbearers were Ausbin Wells and Knox Barlow.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
____________________________
Irma Newman Tisdale
Funeral services for Irma Newman Tisdale, 94, of Ferriday, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Ben Priest officiating. Interment will follow at South Central Cemetery in Wisner, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Irma was born on Wednesday, April 4, 1928, in Wisner, and passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a member of Ferriday First Baptist Church. Irma loved a pretty house and yard and spent time sprucing it up with flowers. More so, Mrs. Irma loved her family and spending time with them. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Walter Tisdale; parents, Nancy Halford Newman and Eugene Newman, Sr.; brothers, Ernest Newman, Eugene Newman, Jr., Percy Newman, and Thomas Newman; and sisters, Etta Newman Hill, Tena Newman Bond, Versie Newman McKnight, and Bobbie Newman Stephens.
Those left to cherish Irma's memories are her son, Daniel Timothy Tisdale; granddaughter, Heather Tisdale Zuccaro and her husband Chris; grandson, Aaron Timothy Tisdale and his wife Amanda; great-granddaughters, Ali Nevaeh Bass, Kaidence Aryana Tisdale, and Arin Preslie Tisdale; brother, John Wesley Newman and his wife Dorothy; and a host of nieces, nephews, and dedicated friends.
Those honoring Irma as pallbearers are James Stephens, Ernie Newman, Scott Boykin, Matt Wilson, Rhett Hill, Blaine Hill, and Jake Lim.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marion Newman, Guy Hill, Tommy Boykin, and Zane Boykin.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________
Viva Gene Clark Tumminello
August 17, 1928 – July 20, 2022
Graveside services for Viva Gene Clark Tumminello, 93, of Ferriday, who died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Ferriday were held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Clyde Ray Webber and Father David O’Connor officiating.
Burial followed under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tumminello was born August 17, 1928, in Laurel, MS the daughter of John Clark and Zelma Cameron Clark.
She was the first woman deacon of the Ferriday First Presbyterian Church and Sunday School teacher for 35 years. She was a Pink Lady Volunteer at Jeff Davis Hospital for 20 years, was a world traveler, and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She attended Mississippi State University and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Tumminello; and her mother Zelma Clark.
Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Taylor, and husband John M. Taylor of Ferriday; son, Sam C. Tumminello, M.D., and wife Patricia L. Tumminello of Natchez, MS; granddaughter, Katherine Tumminello Mefferd, M.D. and husband Gerald Mefferd, M.D. of Dallas, TX; grandson, Sam C. Tumminello, Jr. of Natchez, MS and great-grandson, Christopher S. Mefferd of Dallas, TX.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Janice Anderson for her devoted caregiving for almost six years.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Concordia Parish Library, Natchez Adams County Humane Society or Concordia PAWS.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
