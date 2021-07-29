Crystal Faye “JuJu” Roy
We are gathered here today in the memory of wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, Crystal Faye “JuJu” Roy, so that together we may acknowledge and share our joy in the gift that her life was to us, and the pain that her passing brings. In sharing the joy and the pain together today, may we lessen the pain and remember more clearly the joy. Crystal was only 44 when she passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Ridgecrest at Trinity Medical Center. It’s hard to say goodbye. We wish that we had more time. She was such a loving and kind person to all who knew her. While we know that she is at peace and that her struggles are at an end, there is pain and sadness. But even though she is gone, she has left the legacy of her love and perseverance. The ways she touched our lives will remain, and we ask you to keep those memories alive by sharing them with us and with one another.
She is survived by her husband Eldred “Bubba” Roy; three children, Margie Isabella Roy, Ryder Louis Roy, and Jessica Roy Clark; two grandchildren, Madelyn and Sofia Hadder; father and mother, Henry “Wahoo” Denny and Margie Adams Denny; along with her two siblings, Wayne and wife Amber Denny and Lance and wife Tammy Denny; nieces, Jordan and husband Carey Grant, Reagan Denny and Corey Stroud, Maddy Denny, and Kyra Denny; nephews, Trey Germany, Ty Denny, and Wyatt Denny; and one great-nephew, Braxton Stroud.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Leroy and Ethel White Denny; maternal grandparents, William and Eunice Johnson Adams.
Funeral service was held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Larto Baptist Church, Jonesville.
Pallbearers were Ben Adams, James Parish, Brad Bradley, David “Da Da” Scarbrough, Dewayne Adams, Carey Grant, Derrick Scarbrough, and Michael Trisler.
Honorary pallbearers were her nephews, Trey Germany, Ty Denny, Wyatt Denny, Corey Stroud and the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s office personnel.
To everything there is a season, a time for every
matter under heaven; a time to be born,
and a time to die; a time to plant,
and a time to pluck up what is planted;
a time to weep, and a time to laugh,
a time to mourn, and a time to dance;
a time to keep, and a time to cast away.
-Ecclesiastes
__________________________
Thomas L. Boone
Funeral services for Thomas L. “Tom” Boone, 87, of Gilbert, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Arnold and Rev. Mickey Gallup officiating. Interment will follow in Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Thomas, a member of Eureka Baptist Church, passed away July 22, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a retired sales manager from Natchez Ford and a United States Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Louella Welch; brothers, Louis Boone, Luther Boone anad Dickie Welch; and a sister, Loyce Lofton.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gaye Lofton Boone of Gilbert; sister, Sherlie Lofton of Copperas Cove, TX; daughters, Denise Bourgeois and her husband Dale of Schriever, Diane Gallup and her husband Mickey of Winnsboro; sons, Eddie Boone of Monterey and Darrell Boone and his wife Nikki of Winnsboro; daughter Loretta Blankenstein and her husband Don of Vidalia and niece, Ramona Enterkin; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chad Boone, Josh Boone, Keith Boone, DeWayne Finley, Dusty Gallup, Nathan Gallup, Jay Lofton, and Dillon McMillin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Armstrong, Barry Barrington, Todd Barrington, Alan Boone, Guy Boone, Louie Boone, Stacy Boone, Jerry Hill, and Larry Wesberry.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International and St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
Online registry/condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
