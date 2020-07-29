Marian Eileen Myers Haigh
A private family graveside service for Marian Eileen Myers Haigh will be at the Natchez National Cemetery. She will be interred with her husband of 64 years, Norman M. Haigh. Service will be under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Mrs. Haigh was born February 18, 1932 in Twin Falls, Idaho and died July 23, 2020 in Vidalia. She was a loving and devoted homemaker to her husband and four children. Mrs. Haigh enjoyed gardens, reading, poetry, cooking and was an artist. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by husband, Norman M. Haigh, Jr.; son, Thomas David Haigh; parents, Carl and Gladys Myers; brother, Roy Meyers, brother, Ralph Myers; sister, Alleela Myers Goodwin and husband, Bill Goodwin, sister Marjorie Myers Sharp and brother Carl “Sonny” Myers.
Survivors include daughter, Marian “Bunnie” Haigh and husband, Peter van Bavel of Austin, TX., daughter, Barbara Haigh Bamer of Natchez, MS., son, Stephen Kelly Haigh and wife, Melinda Ewing Haigh of Birdsboro, PA., daughter-in-law, Barbara Gilbert Haigh of Sicily Island and Baton Rouge. Grandchildren, Thomas Andrew Haigh and Anita Thompson of Vicksburg, MS., Kenneth Robert Bamer and wife, Hope Bamer of Glouster, MS., Stephen Michael Bamer and fiancé, Ashley Smith of Round Rock, TX., Katie Haigh Wagner and husband, Derek Wagner of Philadelphia, PA., and Thomas Enright and wife, Virginia Middleton Enright of Sicily Island and Baton Rouge, 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Wanda Myers of TX., brothers, Don Myers of Magazine, AR., Marlin Myers and wife, Kaye Myers of Cabot, AR., Leland Myers of Booneville, AR., sisters, Frances Turner and husband, Carl Turner of Havana, AR., Dorothy Hicks of Paris, AR. and Patricia Corbitt of Magazine AR. She will also be missed by a host of friends, nieces, and nephews.
At a later date, the family will announce a Celebration of Life gathering for Mrs. Haigh. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Natchez-Adams County Humane Society or the charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence visit youngsfh.com.
______________________________
Thad Dolye Morace
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Thad Doyle Morace (Sonny), loving father of three children and one step, passed away at the age of 84.
Doyle was born on October 7, 1935 in Natchez, Mississippi to Leon and Ida Morace and was the youngest of 14 children. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy during peaceful times in 1953, boarding the USS Whitehurst in Hawaii. During his four year tour living also in California was married to Norma E Charrier and had three children (Judith Elaine, Thad Doyle, Jr. and Daryle Glenn). After returning home after an Honorable Discharge he began a 44 year reputable career in law enforcement. After a cordial divorce several years later, he married Susan Johnston gaining Nikki Beard as a stepdaughter at two years old and was a hero in her eyes. He served 17 years with the Ferriday Police Department then moved on to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Department and after 27 years retired in 2010 as Captain.
After a divorce and whole-souled departure from the department Doyle was able to return to his hobbies of hunting, fishing and woodworking. He was able to enjoy much missed time with his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Doyle was preceded in death by nine sisters, Frances Maudena Ferguson (Kenneth), Edna Sewell, Loretta Prestridge (Press), Margie Rankin (Dick), Paralee Cox (Jimmy), Elsie Merrill (Stanley), Maxcine Payton, Yvonne Patterson (Pat) and Theodora Morace; four brothers, Barney “Bud” Morace (Elma), Charlie Morace (Wessie), Leon Morace, Jr., and Otis Morace (Jane), as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.
He is survived by brother-in-law Roy Payton; sister-in-law Lovine Morace; one daughter Judy M. Dupre; two sons, Thad Doyle Morace Jr. (Sherrie) and Daryle Glen Morace; one stepdaughter Nikki Beard Dale (Brian); six grandchildren, Christofer Allen Morace, Johnathan Conner Wood, Katie Alayna Hall, Zachary Colin Morace, Coley Johnston Dale, Ashlee Ruth Dale, four great-grandchildren, Jackson Paul Keener, Braxton Lee Wood, Leighton Alaine Hall, Addison Grace Hall and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers were Brian Dale, Cole Waddlington, Joey Merrill, Dan Merrill, Craig Sewell, Joel Geer, Michael Ferguson and Rocky Morace.
Honorary pallbearers were Danny Merrill, David Earl Morace, Jeff Ferguson and Carroll Merrill.
Services were held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Young’s Funeral Home, Ferriday with Bro. Richard Cullum officiating. Interment followed at Lone Pine Cemetery in Eva.
________________________-
Charles Richard Hill
Funeral services for Charles Richard Hill, 69, of Gilbert, were held Wednesday, July 26, 2020, at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Billy Martin and Bro. Scott Fletcher officiating. Interment followed at Central Cemetery, Wisner, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Charles Richard Hill was born on Saturday, July 7, 1951, in Gilbert and passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Gilbert.
Online condolences can be made at youngscommunity.com
