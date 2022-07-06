Gaye Maxine Lofton Boone
Funeral services for Gaye Maxine Lofton Boone, 83, of Gilbert, were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. Bobby Arnold and Rev. Mickey Gallup officiating. Visitation was from noon until the time of the service. Interment followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Dennard Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Gaye, a member of Eureka Baptist Church most of her life, served as a member and the director of Women’s Missionary Union at the churches she attended throughout her life. She conducted a Bible study every week at the nursing homes in Wisner, for over 25 years until her health would not allow it.
Gaye, a homemaker, was born July 29, 1938, in Gilbert, to the union of the late Edwin Gray Lofton and the late Bessie Mae Wilson Lofton; she went to be with her Lord and Savior after a lengthy illness at her home surrounded by her family, July 2, 2022.
Gaye was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Thomas Leland Boone; her parents; and brothers Ned, Dennis, Lewis, Jack and Brelan Lofton.
Gaye is survived by daughter Denise Bourgeois and husband Dale of Schriever, daughter Diane Gallup and husband Mickey of Winnsboro; son Eddie Boone of Monterey, son Darrell Boone and wife Nikki of Winnsboro; and daughter Loretta Blankenstein and husband Don of Vidalia; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; special niece Ramona Enterkin of West Monroe; sisters-in-law Sherlie Lofton of Copperas Cove, Texas, and Sandra Lofton of Monterey; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Chad Boone, Josh Boone, Keith Boone, DeWayne Finley, Dusty Gallup, Nathan Gallup, Jay Lofton and Dillon McMillin.
Honorary pallbearers were Krystle McMillin, Charlie Armstrong and Larry Armstrong.
The family of Mrs. Gaye would like to extend a special thanks to those who cared for her: Doris Creppel, Margaret Erwin, Dr. Tom Colvin, and TLC Home Health and Hospice.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Gideons International.
____________________________
JoAnn Winborne Smith
Funeral service for JoAnn Winborne Smith was held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou Church in Ferriday, with burial in Mrytle Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro. Reverend Jeremy Howington and Bishop Gary Howington officiated.
Mrs. Smith, 85, was born to Howard and Ann Winborne on December 26, 1936, in their home in Winnsboro. She closed her eyes on this world and opened them to see her Lord on July 3, 2022, while living with her daughter and son-in-law in Summit, MS.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ann Winborne; two brothers, Gerald Lee Winborne and Howard Winborne, Jr.; and two sisters, Pearlie W. Welch and Juanita Nichols.
JoAnn was known by many names; mother, mama, memaw, Jo, and Aunt Jo, to name a few. She has been a loving wife to her husband and a fantastic mother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She has been a faithful member of Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou Church for 50 plus years. JoAnn gave her life to the Lord and lived for Him faithfully. Her departure has left a big hole in our lives that can never be filled, but we are rejoicing that she has reached her ultimate goal, heaven. She has permanently had an address change.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 62 years, Delsie Ray Smith; one son, Roy Smith, Sr. (Annette); one daughter, Donna Foster (Rodney); four grandsons, Roy Smith, Jr., Dillon Smith, Tyler Foster (Aimee), Chase Foster; four great-grands, Ellie Kae Smith, Kaden Foster, Kynleigh Foster, Skylar Foster; three sisters, Myrtis Little, Dorothy Patten (Gordan), Tabbie Chamberlain; and one brother, Russ Winborne; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were her grandsons, Roy Smith, Dillon Smith, Tyler Foster, Chase Foster, friend of the family, Brian Thornhill, and a great-nephew, Nick Nichols “Ber Nick”.
Honorary pallbearers will be her only great-grandson, Kaden Foster.
The family would like to thank the staff of Intensive Home Health for their love and tender care of our loved one. Also, a huge thanks to Mrs. Geraldine West, better known as Glo, who took amazing care and loved our mom like her own. Glo went above the duties of her job, she gave her love with no boundaries. Thanks, Glo, from PaPa, Donna and Roy.
Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
______________________
Norma Elaine Charrier Dabbs
Funeral services for Norma Elaine Charrier Dabbs, 82 of Wesson, MS formerly of Vidalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 202 Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Denny Braswell officiating. Interment will follow at Heard Cemetery in Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_______________________
Archie 'Bone' Davis
Funeral services for Archie "Bone" Davis, 73, of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, from Zion Hill Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Rev. Don Lucas will officiate and burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to service time at the church.
Mr. Davis, son of Cyrus Green, Sr., and Viola Davis Green, was born in Ferriday and died at his residence. He was a construction supervisor.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Nell Smith Davis; five children, Kametre Davis, and Kentaisha Davis all of Ferriday; Tabitha Davis of Houma; Samantha Davis of Clayton, Helen Buard of Denham Springs; three brothers, Floyd Green (Andrea) and Calvin Green (Pamela) all of Powder Springs, Georgia; Richard Green (Rhonda) of Ferriday; four sisters, Dorothy Brown (Midget) and Rose Green all of Ferriday and Janice Davis and Sandra Davis Johnson both of Champaign, IL; one aunt, Betty Addison of Jena.
Also10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Preceding him in death are his father, one brother, Cyrus Green, Jr., and one sister, Mercy D. Green; maternal grandparents, Lawyer and Laura Davis; paternal grandparents, Clyde Dudley and Rowena Addison.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
____________________________
Mary Alice Swilley Ford
Funeral service for Mrs. Mary Alice Swilley Ford, 77, of Monroe, were held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Lakeshore Baptist Church with Rev. William L. Smith and Rev. Bo Swilley officiating. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Sterlington Rd. Monroe.
Mrs. Ford was a long-time member of Lakeshore Baptist Church where she taught Vacation Bible School, served in the nursery, and faithfully attended a Sunday School class called the “Cow Class”, nicknamed for its commitment to help buy cows for impoverished families living in Honduras. Mrs. Ford served as her class’s Mission Coordinator, where she helped coordinate meals for people who were sick, homebound or in-need.
Mrs. Ford taught English at West Monroe High School where she retired after 30 years of teaching. Outside the classroom, she enjoyed planning parties, playing the piano, and shopping for antiques and collectibles at local garage sales and antique shops. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and making others feel special and loved.
Mrs. Ford was preceded in death by her father Cleve Swilley; mother, Etta Mae Swilley; brothers, Daniel Martin “Coot” Swilley and Cleve Dennison “Pete” Swilley; and sister, Ruby Lynette Saunier; and niece, Amy Beasley Book.
Survivors include her husband, Gene L. Ford; two sons, Barry Ford and wife Ellen Ford and Darren Ford and wife LeighAnn Ford; her ‘third son’, Billy Justice and daughter Jenna Justice, grandchildren Taylor Ford, Jake Ford, Emma Ford, Logan Murry and wife Kayla, Regan Murry, and Jordyn Murry Carlson and husband Josh.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Swilley, David Ford, Michael Ford, Davis Corbett, Taylor Ford and Jake Ford.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Lakeshore Baptist Church.
The family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Mrs. Janice Moorehead for her kind, compassionate, and loving care of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. The family would also like to thank Dr. Greg Green, MD, Dr. Frank Weinholt, DO, and the staff at Elara Hospice Care for their professional care and support.
Memorials may be made to Lakeshore Baptist Church.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
