Rev. Willie Birdon
Funeral services for Rev. Willie Birdon, 76, of Ferriday, will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10 a.m at St. Mark Baptist Church in Clayton, under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the New Morning Star Baptist Church in Ferriday. Pastor Danny Lewis will officiate.
Rev. Birdon, son of Isaac and Alsena Richardson Birdon was born in Ferriday and died at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was a Baptist minister and was pastor of the New Morning Star Baptist Church until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Lillie Prater Birdon; six sons, Darrell (Marilyn), DeAngelo Leonard (Lisa) all of Ferriday, Ronnell Birdon of Ft. Worth, TX, Dexter Birdon (Theresa) of Monroe, Daryl Fletcher (Shantrina) of Rockford, IL, Ricardo Leonard of Shreveport; five daughters, Sandra F. Williams (Nathaniel) of Baton Rouge, Cornetely Barber of Houston, TX, Hope Mosby of Covington, Martha B. Davis (Tyrone), Dominique R. King (John) all of San Antonio, TX; one brother-in-law, Calvin Owens of Winnsboro; two sisters, Bessie Chrison of Dallas, TX and Parker B. Calhoun of Alexandria and one aunt, Mary Birdon of Vidalia. Three godchildren, Jessie Jolla, Porche Matthews, and Monica Skipper. And a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, Jade' Dior Jolla of Clayton.
Rev. Birdon was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Bobbie Owens, Katie Brown, Margaret Birdon, Viola Snyder, and Idella Melancon; five brothers-in-law, Isaiah Calhoun, Ben Chrison, Herman Brown, Thomas Melancon, and Bud Snyder. And one godchild, Kejaune Bates.
____________________________
Mary Helen Eubanks Cockerham
Mary Helen Eubanks Cockerham, 85, was born Thursday, October 22, 1936, and passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, in Jonesville. She graduated from Jena High School and later married her sweetheart, Bill Cockerham on October 9, 1956.
Mary Helen held many jobs such as a beautician, librarian, and farmer's wife, but being a wife, mother, and grandmother were the ones that she was perfectly made for and enjoyed the most. Mary Helen, a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church loved the Lord and raised her children and grandchildren to do the same. Mary Helen will always be remembered as a sweet and caring person who loved everyone and was loved by all she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. Eubanks and Eva Lorraine Cruse Eubanks; and three sisters, Cleo Hopkins, Theo Cockerham, and Opal Butler.
Mary Helen leaves behind her husband of 65 years, William "Bill" Cockerham; daughter, Angie Washington and her husband Layne of Ferriday, and son, Brad Cockerham and his wife Wanda of Jonesville; grandchildren, Trace Cockerham and his wife Kasey of Jonesville, and Phillip Washington and his wife Abagail of Natchez, MS; great-grandchildren, Landon Cockerham, Gower Washington, and Lanie Cockerham; sisters, Laverne Coates of Shreveport, and Tommie Jeanette McCarver of Baton Rouge; and brothers, Eddie Coolman and Olan Coolman both of OIla.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Craig James and Bro. Colin Trisler officiating. Burial followed at Rosefield Baptist Church Cemetery.
Those honoring Mary Helen as pallbearers were Gordon Ray McCarver, Ken King, TI Jolly, Dewitt Carpenter, Colt Carpenter, and Will Woods.
Honorary pallbearers were Trace Cockerham, Phillip Washington, Bub Barker, and the Deacons of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________
Catherine Rabb Jolly
A memorial service for Catherine 'Cathy' Rabb Jolly, 68, of Brandon, MS was held Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Lakewood Funeral Home.
Cathy was born July 2, 1953, in Newellton and passed away Friday, April 29, 2022.
She was a resident of Tensas Parish until moving to Clinton in 1993. She worked as a bookkeeper for Deviney Equipment for the last 28 years and was affectionately known by all of her co-workers as 'Kit Kat'. Her greatest joys in life were being Granna to her grandgirls and visiting her momma.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Rabb.
Cathy is survived by her children, Keith Jolly and Erin Gowen (Michael); grandchildren, Brylee Klaire Jolly and Kaylee Renee Gowen; mother, Ollie Rabb; siblings, Tommy Rabb (Pat), Gregg Rabb (Susan), Stephen 'Doc' Rabb (Dorothy) and Brenda Mize (Richard). She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.
______________________
Jessie Lee Williams
It is with great sadness that the family of Jessie Lee Williams also known as Jessie Lee Harrison, 95 years young announces her passing. Jessie was born on January 23, 1927, in Ferriday, and passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in New Orleans.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mattie Webb and Henry Brown and stepparents Elizabeth Bell McGee, Hardy McGee of Sicily Island, her husbands Richard Harrison and Sam Williams; two grandsons, Harold White III, Clarence Brown, Jr., and daughter Bobbie Jean (Peaches) White all of New Orleans.
Jessie leaves behind two sons, Clarence Brown (Bessie) of New Orleans and Richard Harrison of Ferriday; nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services for Jessie will be held at noon Friday, June 3, 2022, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, located at 2222 Highway 65, Ferriday, with Rev. Kelly Anderson officiating. Interment will follow at the same location under the directions of D Rollins Funeral Home and Howard Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from11 a.m. until service time, Friday, June 3, 2022.
Jessie will be missed by family and friends, who love her dearly. Her memory will linger on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. May she rest in perfect peace.
Masks will be required to attend the service.
