Brant Barnett
Graveside services for Brant Barnett, 93, of Ferriday, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Brant Barnett was born on Sunday, January 9, 1927 in Norphlet, AR and passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his residence. He was a resident of Ferriday and a member of Ferriday First Baptist Church.
Brant proudly
__________________________
Preston Vardiman Briggs
Graveside services for Preston Vardiman Briggs, 90 of Clayton, were held Monday, June 8, 2020, at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert with Bro. Jerry Sharp Jr. officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Preston Briggs was born on Saturday, April 26, 1930 in Foules and passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Riverland Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston Briggs and Mary Wade Briggs; his wife Gladys Knight Briggs; a son Joseph Briggs and three sisters, Bertha Cotton, Hazel Morgan and Anna Belle Walker.
Survivors include three daughters, Rhonda Yearick and her husband Mike of Ferriday, Debbie DeLaune of Natchez, MS and Mary Allen of Vidalia; a son Preston Albert Briggs of Clayton; special family friend Tony "Tom" Henry of New Orleans; a brother Walter Louis Briggs and his wife Carole of Natchez, MS; a sister Mary Breland and her husband Wayne of Leaksville, MS; two grandsons, Striker Brown and his wife Kara and Levi Brown and his wife Monica; three granddaughters, Ashleigh Burns, Abi Brown and Lakota Fuqua and her husband Mac; two great-grandchildren, Sydni Goad and Finley Brown.
Pallbearers were Levi Brown, Keith Burns, Mike Yearick and Tony Henry.
_____________________
Anita Causey
Funeral services for Anita Causey, 72, of Bude, MS will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday Interment will follow at Myrtle Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Anita Causey was born on Tuesday, September 2, 1947 in Winnsboro and passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Meadville, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Block "Bill" Peavey and Marie Lambert; brother Billy Ray Peavey; two sisters, Catherine Aswell and Yvonne Smith; brother Carlos Peavey and daughter Tracy Frith.
Survivors include her sister Ruth Smith; brother Floyd Peavy; sister Dale Graham; brother Johnny Ray Peavey, all of Ridgecrest and two sons, Alberth B. Frith of Brandon, MS and Carry B Frith of Allen, TX.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Albert Frith, III, Everett Frith, Ethan Frith, Joshua Frith, Cody Newman, and Landon Peltz.
Honorary pallbearer will be Matthew Frith.
_____________________________
Carolyn Martin Davis
Funeral services for Carolyn Martin Davis, 72, of Frogmore, were held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Larry Wagoner and Bro. Chris Smith officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Carolyn Davis was born on Friday, May 21, 1948 in Ferriday and passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family and friends. Carolyn was a life long member of Dunbarton Baptist Church. She loved gardening, baking, cooking, and taking care of others. She loved spending time with friends and family and every occasion being the ultimate host. She devoted her life to her family, friends and anyone in need. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke Martin and Beatrice Tarver Martin.
She is survived by her daughter Carla Davis and her husband Shane Smith of Lake St. John; her son Joey Davis of Frogmore; three brothers, J.D. Martin and his wife Diane of Clayton, James Martin and his wife Connie of Dunbarton and Luke Martin Jr. and his wife Karen of Lake Concordia; a sister Sue Cross and her husband Butch of Frogmore; life long companion and friend Joe R. Davis of Dunbarton; special friends, Diane Martin, Emily Martin and Butch Cross; four grandchildren, Heath Weeks and wife Shanna, Presley Davis, Joey Madison Davis and Owen Davis; four great-grandchildren, Jasper Weeks, Oliver Weeks, Drake Prunty and Jackson Holub She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
____________________________
Manson Emery Nelson Jr.
Manson Emery Nelson, Jr. was born November 29, 1960 in Jonesville. He was
preceded in death by his father Manson Nelson, Sr. of Vidalia and mother,
Ada Finn, stepfather L.G. “Sonny” Finn of Ferriday.
Survivors include one daughter Macee Alexander Steele of Vidalia; one son-at-heart Kyzar Huff of Ferriday;
stepmother and stepfather, Bro. Larry and Judy Whittington of Vidalia; two sisters, Dr. Debbie Guillory and her husband Tony of Vidalia as well as Traci Swilley and her husband Bro. Bo of Natchez; two stepsisters, Diana Stafford and Joyce McCarty of Vidalia; step-brother Doug Henthorne of Parkersburg, WV.
Manson was a treasured Uncle to many nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and countless adopted nieces and nephews. Throughout his life he became Uncle Manny to all who knew him!
Manson was a follower of Christ and as a member of Mount Hermon Baptist Church in Jonesville, as well as Community Chapel Church of God in Natchez, MS.
In light of recent community circumstances, a celebration of Manson Jr's life will be held at a later date when friends and family can more easily share in the love and memories made throughout his life!!
_________________
Cynthia 'Gayle ' Turnage
Funeral services for Cynthia "Gayle" Turnage, 69, of Harrisonburg, were held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Gayle Turnage was born on Monday, May 21, 1951 in Natchez, MS and passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Harrisonburg.
She was preceded in death by her father Marion Hubert Turnage; mother Betty Jo Turnage; aunt Lucille Turnage Jones and cousin Edward Allen Jones.
Survivors include her daughter Crissy Stewart of Vidalia, LA; three grandsons, Brock Sterling and Haley of Liberty, MS, Blake Sanders of Ferriday and Caleb Sanders and Liz of Ferriday; two great-grandsons, Jackson Sterling and Asher Stewart; brother Bert Turnage of Haughton; two cousins, Kristi Turnage, TX and Laura Nelson, WI; good friend Irma Buckles of Vidalia; friend Chasity Tillman of Monroe; five cousins "Chopper" Turnage of Jena, Dawn Dorr of GA, Cody Turnage of Jena, Donald Turnage of Jena and Susan Warner of Jena.
Pallbearers were Mikey Moss, Cody Turnage, Nic Kennedy, "Chopper" Turnage, Windy Aldridge and Jamie Sanders.
Honorary pallbearers were The Concordia Parish Fire District #2.
