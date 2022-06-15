Betty Jean Campbell Dawkins, 73, of Vidalia, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence. She was born on September 1, 1948, in Natchez, MS. She graduated from Ferriday High School. Betty was married to Imon McDuff Dawkins on November 28, 1975.
Betty began her career at Sears & Roebuck, Natchez, Mississippi, where she was a manager, until its closing in 1991. She began working for Delta Bank in Vidalia, Louisiana, in 1991, as a customer service representative. In 2013, she retired after 21 years as a bank officer and bookkeeping supervisor. After retirement, she loved to attend and record her grandchildren’s many activities. Betty was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, and friend. She was a caretaker to many and had unconditional love for her family. One of Betty’s most proud accomplishments was becoming a Master Falconer. She enjoyed the sport for over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Robert and Emma Cupit Campbell, and brothers Robert Lynn Campbell and Lawrence Campbell.
She is survived by her husband, Imon McDuff Dawkins; son, Stephen Imon Dawkins and wife Emily of Ferriday and son, Michael Dustin Dawkins of Vidalia; grandchildren, Bella Dawkins, Dru Dawkins, Emma Dawkins, and Olivia Dawkins; lifelong friend Peggy Sue Holland Cavin
Graveside services were held Monday, June 13, 2022, at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery, Brookhaven, Mississippi with Casey Young officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Michael Dustin Dawkins, Stephen Imon Dawkins, Walter E. Dawkins III, Landy Brent Campbell, James Bradley Campbell, Jason Randall Maxwell, Collin Wade Taunton, and Bradley Rex Burget.
Honorary pallbearers were Dru Dawkins, Brandon Steed, and Ryan Steed.
