Joyce Gunter Beasley
Graveside services for Joyce Gunter Beasley, 72, of Natchez, MS were held Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Bro. Robert Wallis officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Joyce was born on Friday, March 11, 1949 in Amite County, MS and passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at her residence.
____________________________
Wendy Marie Watkins Randall
Memorial service for Wendy Marie Watkins Randall, 48, of Vidalia, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Trace City Baptist Church with Bro. Ronnie Randall officiating.
Wendy was born on Sunday, December 17, 1972 in Birmingham, AL and passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 surrounded by her family at her home.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m., Monday June 7, at Trace City Baptist Church. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
______________________
Rick Sibley
Funeral services for Rick Sibley, 76, of Monterey, were held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Eva Church of God on Saturday, with Bro. Joey Pepmiller officiating. Interment followed at Eva Church of God Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Rick was born on Thursday, June 29, 1944 in Columbia, South Carolina and went to be with the love of his life, Neeva, on Friday, May 28, 2021 surrounded by his family in Lecompte.
