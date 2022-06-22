Dakota Graham
Funeral services for Dakota Graham, 33, of Sicily Island, were held Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Wallace Ridge Pentecostal Church with Rev. Tyler Stevison officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, MS under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Dakota was born on Saturday, August 20, 1988, in Ferriday, and passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Sicily Island.
___________________________
Madeline Glass Gardner
Funeral services for Madeline Glass Gardner, 97, of Vidalia, were held Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Vidalia First Baptist Church with Bro. Whest Shirley officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Madeline was born on Thursday, April 23, 1925, in Swartz, and passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Natchez, MS.
___________________
Karen Stowers Sutton
Memorial service for Karen Stowers Sutton, 63, of Monterey, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Natchez, MS with Father Ken Ritter officiating and a reception to follow in the Parish Hall, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Karen was born on Monday, May 18, 1959, in Atlanta, GA, and passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, in Jackson, MS. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and reading, but her favorite was spending time with her family and friends. Karen had a big heart and showed love for everyone and everyone loved her. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Kurtz B. Stowers, Sr. and Caroline Carmichael Stowers; and two sons, Michael, and George Hutcherson.
Karen leaves behind her husband, Billy Keith Sutton of Monterey; two daughters, Alicia Hutcherson of Natchez, MS and Athena Jackson and her husband George of Vidalia; son, Will Hutcherson and his wife Heidi of Covington; two step-daughters, Alissa Sutton Abraham and her husband Matt of Monroe, and Kristen Sutton VandeVen and her husband Donnie of Newellton; step-son, Aaron Sutton of Ferriday; sister, Linda Caldwell & her husband Joe of Houma, LA; brother, Kurtz Stowers & his wife Katie of Shepherd, TX; grandchildren, Tristan and Taisley Hutcherson, Trent, Hanna, Vegas, and Andrew Jackson, Destini Hutcherson, Parker Russell, Anna Camille, Katie Marie, and Donald VandeVen, Alexis, Maddie, and Christopher Sutton and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 25.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
See More from Devinne Cain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.