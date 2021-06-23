Doris Ables Free
Funeral services for Doris Ables Free, 71 of Vidalia, were held Friday, June 18, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia with Bro. Glenn Waller officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Doris was born on Sunday, October 23, 1949 in Gilbert and passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Natchez, MS. She was a talker and never met a stranger. Everyone enjoyed her coconut cakes and pies, and hers' was the absolute best. She loved watching hummingbirds and loved flowers, but most importantly she loved her family. Doris was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and so much more. She will forever be missed and loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Ables and Ruth Fredricks Ables; three sisters, Lois Waller and husband Hershel, Norma Brynes and Jessie Lou Wallace; brother, Charles Ables and wife Irene; son, Jimmy Ray Ables; and three brothers-in-law, CJ Swilley, Marvin Jackson, and Miles Smith.
Doris leaves behind her husband of 49 years and four months, Jay R. Free of Vidalia; daughter, Kristy Adams and her husband Scott of Rockwell, NC; two granddaughters, Remi Adams-Beaver and her husband Caleb of Birmingham, AL and Seeley Adams of Rockwell, NC; brother, Benton Ables of Vidalia; three sisters, Katherine Ezell of Baskin, Annie Swillie of Natchez, MS and Mary Ann Smith of Ridgecrest and adopted son, Charles D. Ables and his wife Stacy of Frogmore. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and family.
Pallbearers were Corky Ables, David Swillie, Pete Ezell, Gerald LaPrairie, Gary Waller, and Caleb Beaver.
Honorary Pallbearers were Jimmy Caskey, Derek Stowers, Charles D. Ables and Scott Adams.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________________________
David L. Hollis
A Celebration of Life service for David L. Hollis, 70, of Waterproof, was held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Natchez National Cemetery with Bro. Leslie Wooten officiating. Interment followed at the cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home, Ferriday.
David made his earthly appearance June 6, 1951 to Arla and June Hollis in Bogalusa and went to his heavenly Home June 20, 2021. David accepted his Lord and Savior at the age of 13 at Vacation Bible School. He joined the Air force after graduating from High School and proudly served his country in Vietnam. After he served in the military, he went to school in Natchitoches to learn Horology, which watchmaking and clockmaking. He joined his family business making jewelry, watches and clocks for 43 years. He owned and operated D.L. Hollis, Co. in Ferriday.
He was a member of Hill Memorial Baptist Church in Ferriday, where he led the congregation in praising the Lord as the song director. One of his passions was his last job, working at Concordia Parish Library. His legacy that he leaves is his love of God, his love of country, and his love for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arla and June Hollis and sister, Cheryl Hollis.
David is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda Hammons Hollis of Waterproof; son (step), Tony Alford and wife Angie of Youngsville; daughter (step) Tina L. Griffin and husband Chad of Summit, MS.; brother, Ronald Hollis and wife Elece of Boynton OK, brother, Jeffery Hollis and Marian of Waterproof; grandson, Justin Griffin and fiancé, Kelsi of Summit, MS; three granddaughters, Annie Alford of Youngsville, Jordan Griffin of Summit, MS And Aubrie Alford of Youngsville. David is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Ronald Hollis, Jeffery Hollis, Tony Alford, Chad Griffin, Justin Griffin and Allen Hollis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Concordia Parish Library, 1609 Third St., Ferriday, LA., 71334 or Gideons International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC, 20090-7251. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_________________________
A Celebration of Life service for Mary Helen Staggs, 84, of Vidalia, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home, Vidalia. The family will receive friends before the service from 1 p.m until 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's.
Mary Helen Staggs was born December 9, 1934 in Centerville, to Lester Edward Staggs and Mary Ivey Staggs and passed away June 22, 2021. She was a member of the Sycamore Baptist Church and worked for many years at Belwood Country Club as the Food and Beverage Manager. During her final days, former members of Belwood Country Club told memorable stories about their children and Mary Helen. She thought highly of the members and loved their children. She considered them family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Cynthia Nowak and Elaine Keith and brother William Floyd Staggs.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister Dorothy Ulmer (Ferman) of Ferriday; niece, Lori Mitchell (Craig) of Murfreesboro, TN, niece Kelly Escobar Iregui (Renato), of Murfreesboro, TN; sister-in-law Lydia "Lottie" Staggs of Vidalia; nephew William "Billy" Staggs (Suzanne) of Vidalia, nephew Harry Lee Staggs (Dixie) of Vidalia; niece, Sherry Gray (David) of Clayton, niece Debbie Rials (Tony) of Rayville, niece Lisa Parker of Ferriday; nephew, Ray Keith of Ridgecrest, nephew, Larry Keith of Ridgecrest and nephew, Ricky Keith of Monterey, nephew Clifford Smith, Ronnie Smith; niece Donna Smith.
Mary Helen is also survived by her very special friends, Margaret Cooley, Susan Powell and Sheila Moran, she deeply loved them.
She loved children and enjoyed all of her great nieces and nephews. A special thank you goes to her niece, Sherry Gray, who stayed by her side daily. The family wants to thank the employees at Concordia Parish Library who took time to find her favorite books and bring them to her. She was an avid reader. The Encompass Health nurses and aids were a Godsend to her in the last days. The family highly respects their service and compassion.
Memorials may be made to Concordia Parish Library and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave an online condolence visit www.younngsfh.com.
