Glen Edward Atkins Sr.
Funeral services for Glen Edward Atkins, Sr., 40, of Clayton, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Concordia Funeral Home in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Clayton Garden of Rest in Clayton. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 5 p.m until to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Atkins was born April 6, 1981, son of Bessie Mae Atkins Montgomery and Willie "Bill" Dailey, was born in Ferriday and died, June 25, 2021 at Trinity Medical in Ferriday.
He is survived by one son, Glen E. Atkins, Jr. of Lake Charles; one daughter, G'Hiyrah Newbill of Ferriday; nine siblings, Shawn Atkins (Valerie); Travis Atkins, Arnold Ray Atkins, Shelia Perkins, Veronica Atkins, all of Clayton, Johnny Green of Natchez, MS, Keith Milligan and Gregory Dailey both of Ferriday. Also a number of aunts, uncles and other relatives.
Preceding him in death are his parents and one son, Hassan Newbill.
_________________________________
Gloria Jean Buford
Funeral services for Gloria Jean Buford, 74, of Ferriday, were held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from the Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday. Burial followed at the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Wildsville.
Mrs. Buford, daughter of Jimmie and Susana Collins Buford, was born December 22, 1946 in Ferriday and died June 23, 2021 at her residence.
Her memories will be cherished by two sons, Christopher Buford (Krishna) of Pearland, TX and Gregory Buford of Ferriday; four sisters, Shirley Buford, Mildred Banks, Carolyn Buford and Clote Smith; five grandchildren, Cymphonia Buford of Tampa, FL; Chancellor, Kreston, Kamille and Caleb Buford all of Pearland, TX. Also a number of aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, two sisters, Ethedria and Delcia Buford and her mate, Melvin Cooper.
__________________________
Marlene Deville
Graveside services for Marlene Deville, 74, of Monterey, was held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Paris Cemetery with Bro. Jack Knapp officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Marlene Deville was born on Monday, January 27, 1947 in Ferriday and passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
____________________________
Paul Jefferson
Funeral services for Paul Jefferson, 57, of Ferriday, who passed June 24, 2021 at his residence, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 from The Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery with Pastor Charles Minor officiating. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 p.m. until 6 p..m at the funeral home.
Mr. Jefferson, son of Abe Stevenson and Lucille Jefferson was born December 30, 1963 in Ferriday and died at his residence.
He is survived by one son, Paul Jackson of Ferriday; his ex-wife, Authuratte Jefferson of Mansura; one granddaughter, Aujyhniq Jackson of Cartersville, GA; two brothers, Larry Jefferson of Ferriday and Aaron Townsend of Ohio; his twin sister, Paula J. Davis (Ronald) of Vidalia; four other sisters, Linda Jefferson and Wendell Jefferson both of Ferriday; Brenda Stevenson and Linda Stevenson both of Houston, TX. Also a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Preceding him in death are his parents.
__________________________
Robert ‘Bobby’ Earl Jones
Graveside service for Robert "Bobby" Earl Jones, Sr., 93. of Ferriday, was held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Fern Park Cemetery in Natchitoches, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Bobby was born on Wednesday, August 10, 1927 in Ferriday and passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 in Ferriday. Bobby proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
______________________
Mildrend Middleton Swanson
Mildred Middleton Swanson 92, of Natchez, MS died peacefully at Wilkinson County Senior Care in Centreville, Mississippi on June 12, 2021. A celebration of Life service was held at Morgantown Baptist Church, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Mrs. Swanson was born on June 18, 1928 in Natchez, Mississippi to Robert Middleton and Thelma Brown Middleton of Monterey.
