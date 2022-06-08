Mitchell Gene Aswell
Services for Mitchell Gene Aswell were held Monday, June 6, 2022, at Eva Church of God, Monterey, with Bro. Dustin Davis officiating. Interment followed at Eva Church of God Cemetery under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Mitchell Gene “5-0”, “ Donnie”, “MG” Aswell, 36, of Lismore, passed away on June 2, 2022, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, with his family by his side. Mitchell was born in Ferriday, on February 15, 1986. He attended and graduated from Monterey High School in 2004. After high school, he went on to pursue a career in the oil field for many years working his way up to become a Tool Pusher for Nabors. During his lifetime he met and made friends who became family with so many people because that is who he was. He was a great man, friend, and mentor. Mitchell enjoyed spending time with “The Boss” doing anything and going anywhere she wanted. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, cooking on his pit, listening to old country, mud riding, and jeeping. One of his many talents that never went unnoticed was his ability to keep people entertained, always.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Jack Shelton Aswell, and grandmother Shirley D. Harris both of Monterey; maternal grandfather James Adams of Texas; and uncle Curt Adams of Jonesville.
Those left to cherish his memory include his amazing daughter, Mia Kate “The Boss” Aswell, and her mother and friend Mikel Aswell; his loving fiancé Jenny Eames and daughters Caroline and Emalyn Hestle; his parents, Reggie and Bobbie Aswell; Cindi and Ricky Butts; sisters, Alisa Domangue and husband Gary, and Paige Aswell; brothers, Brandon Morgan and wife Kristy, and Dakota Butts; maternal grandmother, Debbie Adams; aunts, Cindy Boyette and husband Jeff, Melissa Harris and husband Charlie, Stephanie Tarver and husband Don; his other MawMaw, Trissie Pennington; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, and his puppy, Lucy.
Pallbearers were Dakota Butts, Brandon Morgan, Blake Russell, Curtis Smith, Josh Lipsey, Ryan Pecanty, Bart Lanehart, Steed Hill, Tom Tiffee, Hart Tiffee, Joel Busby, and Paul Mathis. Honorary pallbearers were Jeff Boyette, Gary Domangue, Red Tiffee, Charlie Harris, Bobby Frith, Don Tarver, Lee Charpentier, Chad Frith, Andrew Forman, Chris Morace, Blaise Bass, Sam Martin, and all who loved him as there are entirely too many to list.
__________________________
Clifton Chapman
Graveside services for Clifton Chapman of Vidalia were held Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Woodland Memorial Park in Jena. Services will be officiated by Pastor John Rushing under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home, Natchez, MS.
Clifton was born August 26, 1933, in Harrisonburg, to Joseph Calvin Chapman and Bessie Alice Purvis Chapman, and passed from his earthly life on June 4, 2022, in Natchez, MS.
Clifton was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie Alice Purvis Chapman; his father Joseph Calvin Chapman, brothers, Herbert, J.C., Ezra, Frank, and Barry, and his sisters, Helen Andrews and Shirley Tipton Amelunke.
Survivors include his sister Lea Palmer; brother Bryon Chapman; numerous nieces and nephews, and his hunting dog, Zoey.
Pallbearers were his nephews, Mikael, Donald, Joseph, Joshua, Caleb, and Mason Chapman.
Clifton was a member of Borderline Bass Anglers fishing club and was retired from Freeman Welding, where he worked as a welder for many years.
Clifton was loved by many. Although Clifton didn’t have any children, he showed lots of love to his many nieces and nephews. He gave us all many precious memories that will live on for generations.
We love you Uncle Clip.
_________________
Shirley Knapp Howington
Funeral services for Shirley Knapp Howington, 88, of Vidalia, were held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Highland Baptist Church in Natchez, MS with Bro. Southerland officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Shirley Knapp Howington was born on Thursday, May 3, 1934, in Vidalia. to Alice Merrena and John Howard Southerland. She passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles D. Knapp; husband Hank Howington; one brother, Howard Leslie Southerland and one sister, Rita Louise Fritz.
Shirley is survived by one daughter, Sheryl Hogue of Vidalia; former son-in-law, Mickey Hogue; and her beloved little dog Toby. She is also survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews all of whom she loved dearly.
Pallbearers were Jeff Brown, Les Southerland, Hunter Cook, Stan Hill, Tom Skinner, and Mickey Hogue
______________________
Everett Leonard Quinn
Veteran Everett Leonard Quinn, 56, born July 28, 1966, in Ferriday, son of Joy Victoria Quinn, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2022. He was surrounded by his wife of 40 years, Gloria Quinn, son Docari, daughter Kira and granddaughter Na’Hyla Quinn, of Phoenix Arizona.
Everett was a veteran, serving 12 years for his country, he was signed on and released by his mother in the Marines at age of 17, and he also served in the Army and Air Force serving our country.
Everett was a very strong-minded and positive young man, even when life threw the hard blows, he will still have a smile on his face as he continued to do what made him happy: helping others in shelters, volunteering, mentoring ones that was in need. Quinn loved to always give back. Most of all, of Quinn’s many characteristics, was being a devoted husband and a loving, caring father to his family while also caring for his beloved mother and making sure she was happy and in good health.
Everett will be truly missed by his beloved family and many friends, three brothers, Ronathan Quinn, Michael Webber, and Kelvin Davis, three sisters, Ebony Webber, Kim Webber and Kadena Woodruff, and many of his nieces and nephews and mentee Leon Brown of Tuscon, AZ.
Quinn is survived by his wife Victoria, son Docari Quinn, his daughter Kira Quinn.
Any condolences or prayers for the family can be sent to his mother Joy Quinn, of Ferriday.
