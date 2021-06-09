Emma Jean Coates
Services for Emma Jean Coates were held at 11a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021, at Lismore Baptist Church, Monterey, with Bro. Daniel Westberry and Bro. Albert Coates officiating. Interment followed at Coates-Perritt Family Cemetery, Monterey, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Emma Jean Coates, 74, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at her home. She was a fun loving, outgoing, friendly person who loved people and loved to visit with everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Lola Roberts; husband, Johnny Coates; siblings, Alda Wheeler, Melba Roberts, June Fergerson, Becky Clarkson, Ray Roberts, AD Roberts, Jimmy Lee Roberts and Nelson Roberts.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Norma Wiley and husband Ben of Larto, Willie Lee Coates Jr. of Ruston, Vera Coates of Jonesville, Albert Coates and wife Amanda of Ida and Sandi Delaune and husband Raymond of Carriere, MS; eight grandchildren, Summer Gemar, Josh Coates, Bryan, Haylee, Hannah and Heather Coates, Dewayne Whetstone and Chelsie Morgan; seven great-grandchildren, Lily, Sam and Jonah Gemar, Summer and Shelby Whetstone, Hunter and Harlee Morgan.
Pallbearers were Alfred Gemar, Johnny Gemar, Sam Gemar, Roger Wheeler, Walker Wheeler and Ryder Wheeler. Honorary pallbearers were Joshua Coates and Harold Book.
To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
__________________________
Roy Lynn Ezell
Newellton, LA
Funeral services for Roy Lynn Ezell, 73, of Newellton, were held Friday, June 4, 2021, at Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel, Winnsboro, with Bro Randy Lee officiating. Interment followed at Legion Memorial Cemetery, Newellton with Military Honors.
Mr. Roy, who passed away May 30, 2021, in Tallulah, was a member of the Sycamore Baptist Church in Ferriday.
A United States Army Vietnam War veteran, Mr. Roy received numerous commendations as well as a Purple Heart. He drove a truck for many years after retiring as an offshore mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Louise Ezell; wife, Lula Jean Ezell; two brothers, Billy Ezell and Travis Ezell; and a sister Elaine Eames.
He is survived by three sons, Roy Lynn Ezell, Jr. of Newellton, daughter-in-law Gina Ezell, Willie Joe Ezell of Newellton and Dennis Ezell of Vidalia; brother, John Robert Ezell and his wife Saman of Jonesboro; two sisters, Betty Deaton of Shreveport, and Sybil Arnold and husband Millard of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Damien Lynn Ezell and Jeanie Milynn Sky Ezell; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were James Eames, Willie Joe Ezell, Gene Lord, Cole Hickingbottom, James Gardner, and David Goodwin.
Honorary pallbearers were Curtis Billmeier and Machael Strickland.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
__________________________
James Tillman Jacobs, Jr. "Jamie", 70, of Clayton died unexpectedly on May 31, 2021.
His loss left his family shocked and saddened. He will be forever loved and deeply missed.
Jamie was born on November 3, 1950, to J.T. and Maudine Jacobs in Ferriday, LA. After graduating from Ferriday High School in 1970, he went on to study at Northeast Louisiana University and USL in Lafayette.
Jamie loved being a Ferriday Bulldog and circling the Sandwich Bar in his Boss 302. He and his brother J.L. had the greatest time on weekends racing their cars at Harmon Racetrack in Monroe. His momma couldn’t wait to get up the next morning to see which of them had brought home the “gold.”
Jamie worked as a farmer for many years in Monterey before accepting employment as a guard at Angola. He retired as a Master Sgt from Louisiana State Penitentiary in 2012. He loved to regale his family and friends with stories from his time there, none of which are repeatable.
He also held an agricultural aviation certification.
Jamie was a most genuine human being who always saw the good in others. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world; something he often mentioned.
He was exceedingly proud of Stella, Stephanie, Candace, and Jake and was always supportive of all their endeavors. He never hesitated to pack up, hit the road, and visit his children and grandchildren whom he loved so much.
Jamie was also passionate about snow skiing, Nascar#48, NASA, Star Trek, golf, travel, his beloved LSU Tigers, and most importantly, his family.
He could often be found checking out the lunch specials at Ferriday or Vidalia Markets, enjoying his new Fire Stick, and talking on the phone with his daughter, Stella, planning his next get-away.
He inspired those around him with his sense of adventure whether hot air ballooning in New Mexico, climbing the Eiffel Tower, rolling through Washington, D.C. on a Segway, drinking champagne on the London Eye, flying to St. Maarten to watch planes take-off and land over the beach or driving nine hours for the "best" steak in Texas.
He drank with gusto… from the cup of life.
Anyone who knew Jamie knew that he was the most loving daddy and grandpa a family could ask for.
Jamie was predeceased by his grandmother, Stella Calhoun; his grandfather, Lee Calhoun; his father, J. T. Jacobs; his mother, Maudine Jacobs; and his nephew, Bill McMahon IV.
He is survived by a sister, Sherrie Jacobs McMahon; a brother, Joseph Lee Jacobs; three daughters, Stella Jacobs Miller (Lucas), Stephanie Jacobs Boudreaux (Arnold) and Candace Jacobs Browning (John); and one son, Jake Jacobs (Chelsea); grandchildren, Morgan Copeland (John), Gabe Braley, Finn, Colt, and Zane Boudreaux; Lillian, Reid, Lovey, and Murphy Browning; Sophie, Everly and Decklyn Jacobs; and great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Addyson, Kendall, and Presley Copeland; two nephews, Ryan Calhoun Jacobs McMahon and Billy Joseph Jacobs, and one niece, Nicole Jacobs Greene; two 1st cousins, Myra Barnette Price and Kim Barnette Adams.
The funeral was Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. Visitation followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary right before the 2 p.m. service at Comer's in Ferriday. Burial was at the Calhoun Family Cemetery, Indian Village Road in Clayton.
_________________________
Sarah Robinson
A memorial service for Sarah Robinson, 69, of Ferriday, will be announced at a later date by Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Mrs. Robinson, daughter of Johnny B. Robinson and Bertha McCullah, was born in Greenville, MS on November 14, 1951 and died at the Glenwood Regional Medical Center on June 5, 2021 in West Monroe.
She is survived by two daughters, Lisa McCullah and Patricia McCullah both of Clayton; six grandchildren; t13 great-grandchildren and two nieces.
Preceding her in death are her parents and one sister, Patricia King.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.