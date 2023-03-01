Raymond Carter
Funeral services for Raymond Carter, 82, of Waterproof, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, from Myrtle Grove Baptist Church in Waterproof under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Myrtle Grove Cemetery in Waterproof.
Mr. Carter died at his residence on February 22, 2023. Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to service time at the church.
__________________
Robert Lee Carter
Funeral services for Robert Lee Carter, 67, of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, from Zion Hill Baptist Church in Ferriday under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Pastor LeRoy White will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday, March 3, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Concordia Funeral Home.
Mr. Carter, son of Elisha and Catherine Green Carter, was born June 28, 1955, in Frogmore and died February 24, 2023, at his residence. He was retired from DOTD.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Taylor Carter, and one son, Brandon Carter and his wife, Melissia; two nephews, Jumanne Carter and his wife, Qwana and Montrell Spurs; one niece, Marrissa Jackson; his siblings, Marvin Carter, Donald Carter, and Gloria Walker all of Ferriday, and Dionne Atah of Lawrenceville, GA.
Also his grandchildren, Zalon Jefferson and Zaria Jefferson, LaBrandon Carter who was raised as a son; his uncles, LeEdward Green and his wife, Daisy, Jerry Green and Ernest Green; a special sister-in-law, Cynthia Platt and her husband, Ronnie all of Ferriday.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
___________________
Franklin Curt Crawford
Funeral services for Franklin "Curt" Crawford, 59, of Foules, were held Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Curt was born on Monday, December 23, 1963, in Natchez, MS and passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in Winnsboro. He spent many years working as a Cross Country Truck Driver and was the owner of Leland Store. Curt enjoyed the outdoors: hunting, fishing, and spending time at the camp.
_________________
Joseph Phillips
Funeral services for Joseph Phillips, 67, of Ferriday, are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Mr. Phillips died on February 25, 2023, at his residence.
_________________
Henry L. Plains
Graveside services for Henry L. Plains, 65, of Tyler, TX, formerly of Ferriday, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Mr. Plains died on February 16, 2023, at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.