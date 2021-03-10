Carla Inzina
Carla Inzina, age 59, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 5, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on October 25, 1961, in Monroe, to Carl John Inzina, Jr. and Mary Frances “Doll” Savana Inzina White.
She was a 1979 graduate of Wossman High School. Carla was a Journeyman Carpenter by trade and spent several years working for the International Paper Mill in Bastrop. After leaving the Bastrop area, she moved to Lake Saint John where she completed numerous projects for friends and acquaintances.
Carla enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. She excelled at many things from drag racing, playing cards and shooting pool. Had her true athletic abilities been discovered and developed, she could have become an accomplished athlete.
Many who knew Carla were aware of the great losses she had experienced within her family – preceded in death by her mom, dad, and sister, Terri Inzina – yet she stood strong. Carla was tough and told it like it was, but there was a tender heart underneath her tough exterior.
Carla’s eyes lit up when she was asked about wrestling and was a serious fan of her favorite, Charlotte Flair. She loved being outdoors, raising a garden and fishing on the lake.
Left to cherish her memory is her favorite uncle Harold Loyd Willis, aunt Patricia Savana, many cousins and friends and her canine companion, Maxi, who was always by her side. Heartfelt thanks are expressed to those who provided care for Carla during her illness including the special care provided by cousin Janice Willis Young and husband Dale, long-time companion Dee Dee, and friends Dianna Pollard and Chris.
Carla will be greatly missed, but may we all find comfort in knowing that she has no more sorrow or pain and has been reunited with her mom, dad and sister, Terri.
Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the Riverview Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Homes.
_________________________
James McGrew
Graveside services for James McGrew, 83, of Sicily Island were held Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Natchez National Cemetery, Natchez, MS. Burial followed under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Survivors include son Keith McGrew, Atlanta, GA; two step-sons, Shannon Mickens, Little Rock, AR and Corey Mickens, Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren, Karrie McGrew, Atlanta, GA, Keith McGrew, Atlanta, GA and Lola Mickens, Charlotte, NC and one special cousin Marilyn Williams of Clayton.
__________________________
Jeannie Marie Guillote Shields
A memorial service for Jeannie Marie Guillote Shields, 64, of Madison, MS will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Harrisonburg, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
Jeannie was born on August 22, 1956 in Beaumont, TX and passed away, with her family by her side, on March 1, 2021 in Jackson, MS. Jeannie graduated high school in Harrisonburg, before joining the Army National Guard. She retired after 24 years as a Sergeant First Class (E-7). She was a resident of Madison, MS for 40 years.
______________________
______________________
Maxx Allen Harstad
Funeral services for Maxx Allen Harstad, 21, of Ferriday, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Shady Acres Pentecostal Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Bro. Bobby Ratcliff will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday afternoon beginning at 1 pm at the church.
Maxx, son of Damian White and Christiti Perrin was born July 16, 1999 in Minden and died of injuries sustained in an automobile crash in Waterproof on March 5, 2021.
He is survived by his father and mother both of Ferriday; his step-father David Hughes of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Lillie'Onna Taylor and Da'Neicia Hughes; maternal grandparents, Donna and Paul Wilson; maternal great-grandparents, Johnny and Lushia Evans; godparents, Tammy and Tommy Taylor all of Ferriday; one aunt, Summer Perrin of Jonesville. And a number of other aunts, uncles and other relatives.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
____________________
Mildred Lewis
Mildred Lewis a resident of the Lake St. John Community for the past 34 years passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. She and the love of her life, R.G. Lewis, spent their retirement years enjoying their grandchildren and life on the lake.
She was born August 16, 1947.
_______________________
Walter Lee Graves
Memorial service for Walter Lee Graves, 75, of Monterey, will be held at a later date, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Walter was born on Thursday, August 9, 1945 in Childress, TX and passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his residence.
________________________
William Anthony McDonough, Sr. “Bill”
Born September 7, 1940 in Tallulah, Louisiana, died March 5, 2021 in Natchez, Mississippi.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Constance Green McDonough “Connie”; daughter Mary Kate Varner and husband Thad; son William Anthony McDonough, Jr.; grandchildren Thad Whatley Varner, Jr., Edwin McDonough “Win” Varner, John Hallet “Jack” Varner, Anna Katherine McDonough and Camille Constance McDonough; sisters Molly McDonough Cooper, Amanda McDonough Limbird (Jim) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Anthony McDonough, Jr.(Marguerite Lowery “Pete”); brothers, Patrick III, Michael, and Joseph.
Bill was a retired business man, a graduate of Vidalia High School and University of Louisiana, Monroe. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and a veteran of the United States Army National Guard.
A memorial service was held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11 am with Father Joseph Vethamanickam and Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Followed by a family graveside service at Natchez City Cemetery. The family received friends prior to the service at the church at 10 a.m.
A member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, he was a tireless volunteer.
Bill loved, faithfully served and supported his church his entire life.
He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
503 Texas Street
Vidalia, Louisiana 71373
Or a charity of your choice
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
________________________________
Dr. Rick Maxwell
On Saturday, March 6, 2021, Dr. Rick Maxwell, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 67.
Dr. Rick was born on January 5, 1954 in Hobbs, New Mexico to Willie and Betty Maxwell. He received his chiropractic degree from the Palmer Chiropractic University in Davenport, Iowa in 1979, and practiced Chiropractic Care in Natchez, MS for 42 years. On September 19, 1989 he married Beanie Goodwin. They raised one son: William Maxwell.
Dr. Rick was an avid outdoorsman. He loved his time at the hunting camp with his son. He volunteered with the Boy Scout Troop 168, and won several marksmanship awards at Camp Hood and Camp Daniel Boone.
Dr. Rick was also known for his love of Trinity Episcopal Day School. You could find Dr. Rick on most Thursdays making Trinity a better place. If you attended “The Pit” on Friday nights you would always hear his signature “Gooooo Saints!!!” echoing through the stadium. Dr. Rick also enjoyed serving on the Trinity board for several years.
Dr. Rick was known for his love and compassion for all of his patients. Each patient was special to him and he enjoyed spending time with each and every one.
Rick was preceded in death by his father Willie. He is survived by his wife Beanie, son Will, mother Betty, father and mother in-law Charles and Beverly, stepmother Lois, siblings Ronn, Lois Ann and David, nieces and nephews Margaret, Destin, Dillon and Cambryn, and great niece and nephew Sylvia and Maxwell.
Visitation for Dr. Rick will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11, also at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia.
Honorary pallbearers include Dr. Michael Craven, Alan Mardis, Lee Mardis, Mark Huggins, Mitch Ballard, Destin Piercy, Dillon Piercy and Sandra Qadan.
