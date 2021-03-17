Hubert ‘Hub’ John McGlothin
Hubert “Hub” John McGlothin, 74, died in Newnan, Georgia, on Sunday, February 14, 2021, after a terminal illness. Hub was born on September 21, 1946, in Grosskrotzenburg, Germany, to Glen Bernard McGlothin and Mathilde Powarzinsky McGlothin. His family moved from Germany to Ferriday, Louisiana, which became their family’s lifetime hometown.
Hub enlisted in the United States Navy at age 17 and retired as a Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman for his 26-year career. He was highly decorated and served with valor during his two tours of duty in Vietnam and in many countries around the world. He was married to Gail Ward McGlothin in 1970.
After retiring from the Navy, Hub graduated from Holy Cross College in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science in education. He went on to teach and coach in Louisiana and Texas for more than 20 years.
Hub is survived by his wife, Gail McGlothin; his children, Mika McGlothin Rooney, April McGlothin-Eller (Vince), and Jake McGlothin (Robin). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Fireman Jonathan Rooney USCG, Colin Rooney, Julian McGlothin-Eller, Zemery McGlothin-Eller, Mack McGlothin, and Stella McGlothin. Hub is survived by his brother, Glen McGlothin (Elizabeth) and his children. Hub is also survived by his bonus daughters, Ne’Cole Williams, Alisa Everett, and Jessie Mae McGlothin and their children.
Hub was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Hilde McGlothin, and his brother, Kurt McGlothin.
Memorial services for Hub will be held at a later time. Condolences may be sent to Gail McGlothin at 10 Picton Ct, Sharpsburg, GA 30277. Memorials in his honor may be given to the Hub McGlothin Scholarship Fund at the East Texas Community Foundation, 315 North Broadway, Suite 210, Tyler, TX 75702 or online at https://donate.etcf.org/
Elwaine Rudolph Smith
Graveside service for Elwaine Rudolph Smith, 91, of Clayton, were held Friday, March 12, 2021, at Old Pine Hill Cemetery with Bro. Denny Braswell officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Elwaine was born Saturday, March 16, 1929 in Columbia, MS and passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Ferriday.
David Vance Torrans
Funeral services for David Vance Torrans, 83 of Brusly, were held Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia with Bro. Chuck Claburn officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
David Vance Torrans was born on Sunday, February 13, 1938 in McLeod, TX and passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 in Baton Rouge.
David was in the military Airforce Army National Guard from 1955-1962. He joined the Mississippi Boxing Association and was a Heavyweight Golden Glove Boxer in the 60's. He was known for his great big muscles and large hands and how we could drop a quarter through his rings. He was A 32-degree Mason and coached Dixie Youth baseball in Ferriday. David moved up in the oilfield industry as a Rig Superintendent and a Drilling Consultant traveling and living all over the world from South East Asia, Brazil, and Saudi to name a few. Through the years, he continued his education through Louisiana State University completing numerous petroleum and safety classes. He was an avid carpenter and later obtained his Real Estate license in Oklahoma and built a salvage yard and wrecker service. David was kind to all and loved to tell stories of his travels. He often cared for the orphans in the jungles of Asia and would bring them treats from afar. David was a family-oriented workaholic, and great dancer. He was the best brother and loved his siblings dearly. David always stayed close with them all their lives! His grandchildren were his passion! He has left everyone with so many good memories!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Wesley Torrans and Ruby Squyres Torrans; daughter, Sonya Torrans; two brothers, Dale Torrans and Jimmy Torrans; four sisters, Louise Dalrymple, Betty Zane Warner, Onnie Lodell Odom and Iva Paige Fritz-Lester and son-in-law Gerard Donald.
David is survived by his three daughters, Sheryl Sutton of San Diego, CA, Regina Donald of Brusly and Reggie Chandler of Vidalia and Krista Palich and her husband John of Brandon, MS; two sons, Jamie Crowe and wife Megan and children of Norman, OK and Rodney Crowe of Dallas TX; brother, Jerry Torrans of Livingston, TX; sister, Joyce Torrans Claburn of Monahans, TX; two grandsons, Glen Donald of Brusly and Gerard "Rod" Donald II, of Baton Rouge; two granddaughters, Emily Lee and her husband Ryan of Brandon, MS and Karen and her husband Jared Thomas of Pearl, MS; and six great-grandchildren, Jett Donald, Lyla Mae Donald, Jack Donald, Celie Donald, Kinley Thomas and Emmett Thomas.
Thank you to the staff of Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge and Special Thanks Dr. Kevin Dean, Dr. Brad Rodrique and Weston Rino, RN.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
