Anthony Wade Kirby
Funeral services for Anthony Wade Kirby, 56 of Ferriday, were held Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Sycamore Baptist Church with Bro. Troy Boleware officiating. Interment followed at Harrisonburg Cemetery, Harrisonburg, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Wade was born on Saturday, August 21, 1965, in Ferriday and passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center. He was a resident of Ferriday, a member of Sycamore Baptist Church, and was an A & P mechanic for Ferriday Flying Service.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jimmy and Barbara Kirby,
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Debbie Kirby, of Ferriday; daughter Alannah Floyd and husband Blayne, of Ferriday; daughter Victoria Kirby and Richard May, of Wisner; brother Buddy Kirby, of Harrisonburg; sister Cindie Crawford and husband Jr. of Jonesville; grandchildren, Asher and Adalyn Floyd, Wade is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Chris Bass, Taylor Kirby, Sam Kirby, Bud Kirby, Wesley Douglas, and Trey McEntyre.
Honorary pallbearers were Craig Sikes, Blayne Floyd, Richard May, Stanley Dawson, Scott Chelette, Delane Bush, Victor Gonzalas, Lynn Patt, and his work family at Ferriday Flying Service
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________
Mary Josephine Heidel
Michael Thomas Heidel
Funeral services for Mary Josephine, 52, and Michael Thomas Heidel, 58 of Ferriday, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mary was born on Friday, October 31, 1969, in Alexandria and passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Ferriday. Michael Thomas Heidel was born on Thursday, August 8, 1963, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 at University of Mississippi Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her step-father Robert Wright Sr.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Alan Heidel; his mother Melba York Heidel; his wife and a sister Bobbie Aileen Faust.
Survivors include son Michael Thomas Heidel II of Ferriday, twin sons James Dewitt Heidel and Jessie Alan Heidel of Ferriday.
Mary is also survived by her mother Glenda Dodd Wright of Ferriday; her father Dewitt Hagan and his wife Olene of Winnfield; a brother Wayne Hagan and his wife Amanda of Winnfield; three sisters, Bobbie Jo Wooten of Vidalia, Karen Sue McMillian and her husband Bud of Jonesville and Jamie Lea Hagan of Ferriday; also niece Hollie McMillian and nephew Cody Jackson.
Michael is also survived by a sister Barbara Foster and her husband John of Bentonia, MS, and two brothers, John Edward Heidel and his wife Peggy of Ferriday and Robert Alan Heidel Jr. and his wife Velma of Natchez, MS.
He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends at Young's Funeral Home from 11:00 AM til 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 3, 2022. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________________
James ‘Jim’ Raymond Mumphrey
Funeral services for James "Jim" Raymond Mumphrey, 79, of Monterey, were held Friday, February 25, 2022, at New Era Baptist Church with Bro. Dustin Davis officiating. Interment followed at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jim Mumphrey was born September 3, 1942, in Shreveport, and passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in Alexandria. He was a resident of Monterey and a member of New Era Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Myrtle Grace Mumphrey; grandson, Dustin Rougeau and sister, Bobbie Jean Mumphrey.
Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joyce Lipsey Mumphrey of Monterey; daughters, Jamie Mumphrey Taunton and husband Matt of Monterey, Jennifer Mumphrey Gill and husband Jason of Dunlap, TN; Leslie Mumphrey Higgs and husband Larry of Cozahome, AR; Richard Rougeau and wife Lindsay of Alexandria; Sharon Rougeau Norton and husband Tim of Hattiesburg, MS and Ronald Rougeau and wife Gina of Katy, TX; 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Mumphrey and wife Alisha, brother, Michael Mumphrey and sister, Annette Mumphrey.
Pallbearers were his grandsons, Devin Rougeau, Jake Crawford, Alex Taunton, Chase Norton, Hunter Norto,n and Ryan Norton.
Honorary Pallbearers were his nephews. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.