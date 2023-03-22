Lucius 'Buck' Andrews
Memorial services for Lucius "Buck" Andrews, 94, of Clayton, formerly of Vidalia, will be held later under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Buck Andrews was born on Sunday, December 9, 1928, in Winnsboro and passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Winnsboro. He was a resident of Clayton and a member of Clayton Baptist Church. He retired from International Paper after 39 years as Control Room Operator.
Buck proudly served his Country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his father Lucius P. Andrews; mother Bessie Mae Barefield Andrews and two sisters, Lessie Mae "Mae Mae" LaBorde and Ruth "Bootsie" Hitt
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Agnes Ulmer Andrews of Clayton; daughter Debby Weiser and her husband Carl of Rustburg, VA; son, Mark Andrews and his wife Trish of Dahlonega, GA; two grandsons, Drew Weiser and his wife Crystal of Forest, VA and Luke Andrews and his wife Caroline of Ann Arbor, MI; two granddaughters, Heather Barnes and her husband Jacob of Roberts, ID and Maggie Garner and her husband Chris of Virginia Beach, VA and three great-grandchildren, Evie Barnes, Finn Garner and Gabe Garner.
A host of nieces and nephews also survive him.
_______________________
Geneva Cain
Funeral services for Geneva Cain, 89, of Natchez, MS were held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Church of God Prophecy, in Natchez with Bro. Grady Fulton officiating. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Geneva Cain was born on Monday, June 26, 1933, in Gloster, MS and passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
__________________
Mary Catherine Cross Crum
Graveside services for Mary Catherine Cross Crum, 92 of Monterey, were held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Crum Cemetery in Monterey with Jason Sparks officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mary Crum was born on Monday, November 24, 1930, in Monterey and passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Jonesville. She was a resident of Monterey and a member of Monterey Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father Marion Cross; mother Josephine Vance Cross; husband Russell Crum; two sisters, Marie Castleberry and Clara Russell and a brother Leslie Marion Cross.
Survivors include her son Rusty Crum of Monterey; a daughter Sherry Lynn Hakes and her husband Mike of Denver, CO; daughter-in-law Gayla Crum of Monterey; six grandchildren, Kimberly Sterner, Ryan McDowell, Lesley Crum, Jennifer Crum, Chelsea Morris and Cade Crum. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Cade Crum, Brennen Russell, Vance Cross, Wyatt Brown, Milton Sanders and Archie Morris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Columns Nursing Home and Enhabit Hospice.
_________________
Leslie Arthur Floyd
Funeral services for Leslie Arthur Floyd, 66 of Natchez, MS were held Friday, March 17, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church, with Harvey “Buck” Beach officiating. Interment followed at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Leslie Arthur Floyd was born on Friday, December 21, 1956, in Centreville, MS and passed from this life Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
He was a resident of Natchez and a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as Deacon. To say Leslie was a man of endless energy, ideas and love would be an understatement. Out of high school, his love for our country leads him to become a Marine in the United States Military, where he served in Vietnam during the Evacuation of Saigon. Leslie was a man who knew how to work, and he did so with energy and enthusiasm. After the military, he started a career at the Stupp Corporation where he worked for 22 years before he went on to own and be the president of Deep South Pipe Inspection, which is still in business today. After all his time in the pipeline industry, Leslie and Brenda went on to own and operate multiple restaurants in the Miss-Lou. BB’s, the Brandin Iron, Crawdaddy’s and the Woodlands Event Center really went well with Leslie's love for people. No matter the circumstance, he was always helping someone. Whether it was cooking and catering for charities, family, or friends, or organizing events at the Woodlands Event Center, it was built on the love that Leslie had for his family and all those he knew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert "Sugarman" Floyd Sr. and Wanna Floyd; brother, Robert "Cat" Wesley Floyd and his brother in arms, Glen Petty.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 14 years, Brenda Floyd of Natchez, MS; daughter, April McKnight (Phillip) of Jackson, daughter, Madison Stampley (Eric) of Natchez, MS; son, Andrew Johnson of Natchez, MS; grandchildren, Ally Reece Stampley, William Brooks Stampley, Todd “TJ” Fulmer (Holly), Trevor Floyd Fulmer (Brooke), Ava Paulette Fulmer, Phillip Aaron "Deuce" McKnight, Hunter Cash McKnight; great-granddaughter, Paislynn Kate Fulmer, and soon to be great-granddaughter Poppy Ann Elizabeth Johnson. Brothers, David Mark Floyd (Patricia) of Natchez, MS, Sidney “Tom” Wayne Floyd (Billie) of Oxford, IN; sisters, Mary Mae Arias (Brian) of Templeton, IN, Angela “Sissy” Ladd (David) of Franklinton, and hosts of nieces and nephews.
Those honoring Leslie as pallbearers were Phillip McKnight, Eric Stampley, Andrew Johnson, TJ Fulmer, Trevor Fulmer, and Mark Floyd.
Honorary pallbearers were DJ Nicholas, Jeff Nicholas, Buck Beach, Deuce McKnight, Hunter McKnight, Glen Roberts, Brooks “Cornbread” Stampley, Les Hinson, Jessie Corrolaz, Sidney "Tom" Wayne Floyd, his coffee buddies, the BB’s breakfast crew, Calvary Baptist Church men’s Sunday school class, all of his employees past and present, and many of the coworkers who became lifelong friends.
Brenda would like to recognize and give a special thanks to their daughter, April McKnight and his sister, Sissy Ladd who never left Leslie’s side during these difficult times.
__________________
Frances Orene Johnese
Funeral services for Frances Orene Johnese, 82 of Ferriday, were held Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at The River Assembly Church with Bro. Shawn McMillan officiating. Interment followed at Rogers Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Frances Orene Johnese was born on Tuesday, June 11, 1940, in Chestnut and passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Camelot Leisure Living.
____________________
Kenneth Russell Reneau
Kenneth Russell Reneau was born October 23, 1934, and went to be with the Lord and Savior March 18, 2023. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home in Vivian, officiated by Rev. Eddie Briery, burial followed at Vivian Cemetery.
Kenneth worked hard for over 50 years in the oil and gas industry and traveled worldwide. He was renowned as one of the top drilling experts in the world. In his time after retirement Kenneth, better known as Poppi spent his time gardening and fishing. He took pride in teaching his son-in-law and two grandsons all his fishing tricks. Poppi could catch a fish in a mud hole.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Ruby Pace and maternal grandparents, Claude and Nettie Pace. Kenneth is survived by the love of his life wife of 68 years, Merle Ann Reneau, his pride and joy daughter, Pam Byargeon and husband Gary, two grandsons, Casey Byargeon and wife Kristi, Cale Byargeon and wife Beth, six great-grandchildren, Sal, Kori, Sophia, McKinley, Brody and Silas Byargeon.
We are forever grateful for the memories we have to cherish with Kenneth “Poppi” Reneau.
Pallbearers were Kentrayus Thomas, Sal Byargeon, Brody Byargeon, Quade Hale, Butch Barr, Sam Tyson and James Peace. Honorary pallbearers were Chris “CJ” Jackson, Ricky Johnson, Tony Hancock and Talmadge Dial.
__________________
Beverly Ann Richards
Beverly Ann Richards was born on Wednesday, September 15, 1948, in Vicksburg, MS and passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Lakeview Regional Hospital in Covington. She was a resident of Vidalia and a member of the Church of Christ in Ferriday. Beverly had a mother's heart that extended beyond her own babies. She loved her grandbabies and great-grandbabies with everything that she had. Beverly was such a motherly figure that she was known as Nana to all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey Richards; parents, Buck and Jackie Jones,
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Mickey “Rusty” Richards Jr. of Clayton; daughter, Misty Thomas (James) of Vidalia; grandchildren, Mary Jefferson, Kaleb Johnson, Kaylie Johnson, Brittani Slade, Dylan Maynard, Lexi Maynard, Gage Thomas, and Nate Thomas.
Honorary pallbearers were Ben Blackman, Gary Johnson, Bobby Mulvihill, Butch Graves, and Charles "Bo" Sproles,
______________
Elias Anthony Vazquez
Funeral services for Elias Anthony Vazquez, of Ferriday, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Sunnyside Baptist Church in Foules, with Bro. Jerry Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Sunnyside Baptist Church.
