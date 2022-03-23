Tony Michael Daniel
Tony Michael Daniel, 63, of Ridgecrest was born on Monday, March 9, 1959, in Winnsboro, and passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Ridgecrest. Arrangements are under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his father Caly Daniel Jr.; his mother Lucille Gray Coleman and step-father Pee Wee Coleman.
Survivors include a son David Daniel and his wife Maegan of Long View, TX; two daughters, Amber Jean Daniel of Gary, TX and Tonye Michelle Daniel of Monterey; three sisters, Kathy Green and her husband James of Natchez, MS, Sheila Martin of Winnsboro, and Dena McCartney and her husband Jess of Monterey; three grandsons, Austin Downing, Alan Downing, and Tucker Brown; two granddaughters, Ashley Essex and Sawyer Brown and two great-grandchildren, Aubree Essex and Bryson Essex.
He is also survived by his canine companion, Sally Mae
_______________________________________
Helen Howell Cooper
Funeral services for Helen H. Cooper, 91, of Waterproof, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Crossbridge Church in Ferriday, with Pastor Jerry Hunt, Jr., Pastor Deborah A. Howell,
and Pastor B.J. Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cooper was born May 17, 1930, in St. Joseph, and passed away March 19, 2022, in Tallulah.
________________________________________
Jodie Loretta Harrington Newlan
A memorial service for Jodie (Loretta) Harrington Newman, 56, of Natchez, MS will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home with Brother Kevin Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Jodie peacefully entered her eternal home after a lengthy battle with cancer. Jodie was born on May 15, 1965, in Ferriday, and passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022. Jodie never met a stranger and enjoyed talking with people from all walks of life. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and they would be her friend at the end of the conversation. She had several hobbies such as reading, writing, cooking, solving puzzles, garage sales, “junking”, music and clovering. Jodie loved babies and animals so much. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and others. Her grandchildren loved their “JO-JO”. Jodie was loved by many and loved them in return.
Jodie was a 1983 graduate of Monterey High School. After graduating, Jodie furthered her education by attending nursing school where she earned her LPN license.
Jodie is survived by her sons, Christopher Waltman and Taylor of Panama City Beach, FL and Garrett Thorpe of Natchez, Ms; grandchildren, Matti, Brooke and Eli Waltman of Vidalia, and their mother Natalie Waltman and Peyton Waltman of Panama City, FL; two sisters, Tammy (Darrel) Stevens of Morgan City and Melanie (Doug) Lucas of Pollock; brother, Jeff (Sheng) Follmer of Monterey; two nieces, Sommer and Cassy; three nephews, Chad, Dusty and A.J. and three great-nephews, Grant, Grayson, and Axel. Jodie is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends; and one very special cousin, Laura Reeves, who has been right by her side during her illness.
Jodie is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Reeves; her daddy, Mickey Faulkner, and her father, Lawrence Harrington; maternal grandparents, Jeff and Mae Reeves of Clayton and paternal grandparents, Claude and Betty Harrington of Clayton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Stevens, Doug Lucas, Chad Holloway, DJ Simmons, Dusty Follmer, and AJ Follmer.
____________________________
Valerie Virginia Spence
Valerie Virginia Spence, 60 of Vidalia was born on Saturday, December 2, 1961, in Ferriday, and passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Rapides General Medical Center in Alexandria.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
