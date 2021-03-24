Princess Helen LaCroix
Princess Helen LaCroix, 89, of Wildsville passed into God’s loving care on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was born August 25, 1931 in Monroe.
Princess loved having all of her family home for the holidays, cooking and baking for everyone until no one could eat any more. She also loved sewing and embroidering homemade items for everyone as gifts. She loved playing dominoes, checkers, and Scrabble, and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles. Her favorite color was purple, and her favorite flowers were blue hydrangeas. During her many years at Evangeline Baptist Church, she served as a Sunday School teacher, leader of the children’s choir, and church treasurer. We will always keep her close in our hearts and remember all of the wonderful ways that she was special to each of us.
She was the wife of Coney B. LaCroix; daughter of Harry and Julia Price, and sister of Harry Price Jr., Bobbie Price, and Opal Hatten Deiter. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Sherida and Arthur Nelson, Reggie and Gail LaCroix, Penny and Charlie Filipowicz, her grandchildren, Brad and Jennifer Nelson, Kristi LaCroix Malone, Aimee Bailey, Yancey LaCroix, Chris and Nicole Filipowicz, and her great-grandchildren, Hailey and Courtney Nelson, Chelsey Malone, Henry Bailey, and Gunner LaCroix.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Evangeline Baptist Church in Wildsville with Rev. Curtis Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Jena Cemetery in Jena. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Evangeline.
Pallbearers will be Gary Duck, Charlie Duck, Rick Malone, Yancey LaCroix, George Tosspon, Jr., and Stephen LaCroix.
_____________________
Martha Dean Terrell Rice
Martha Dean Terrell Rice, 76, of Franklin, TN, passed away on March 8, 2021 at her home in Franklin, TN.
Martha was born Martha Dean Terrell to James Theodore and Ethel Estell Terrell on October 16, 1944 in St. Joseph. As well as being a dedicated homemaker and mother, she was employed at Dillard’s in Franklin, TN for 20 years. She enjoyed fishing with her brothers and sisters on the lakes in her home state of Louisiana, gardening, reading and good music.
Martha is preceded in death by her loving parents as well as sister Mary Jane Adams and twin brother Marion Gene Terrell.
Martha is survived by her husband of 49 years, Samuel; daughter, Lane Reed, son, Jason (Julie) Rice, and daughter, Whitney Rice; sisters, Faye (Walter) Beebe, Lola (Lynn) Patt; brother, J. T. (Leta Faye) Terrell; grandchildren, Sydnie Rice, Christopher Rice and Josephine Rice. Nieces and nephews, Johnny (Lillian) Watson, Alice Williams, Glenda Wilfert, Clay (Elaine) Beebe, Mark (Teri) Terrell, Jeffery Lynn (Edward “Corky”) Ables, Barbara (Bobby) Neal, Holly (Jamie) Miller, Patrick (Diana) Terrell, Debbie (Robert) Dubois, Dana Adams, Darren (Sandy) Patt, Kim (Ben) Blackmon as well as many other beloved great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
The Rice family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Shannon Serie at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center and Tom Holliday, RN with Adoration Hospice who assisted Martha and her family with her care in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude or Adoration Hospice.
________________________
Gail Massey Vestal
Memorial services for Gail Massey Vestal, age 81, of Vidalia, were held Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Comer Funeral Home under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Gail Vestal was born on September 2, 1939 in Newellton and passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Jonesville. She was a resident of Vidalia and a member of Ferriday Church of Christ. She loved her grandchildren and sharing her love of LSU with them. Gail could always be found at each ones ballgame no matter where or the weather. She loved her coffee time, gospel music and walking.
She was preceded in death by her father Audrey Massey; mother Lesterea "Ma" Massey; son Chad Massey Vestal; sister Marion Massey Smedley; two brothers, Audrey "Tooter" Massey and Danny Hugh Massey.
Survivors include her husband Dale Vestal Sr. of Vidalia; a daughter Amy Vestal Dewitt and her husband Kenneth of Vidalia; son Dale "Buddy" Vestal Jr.of Vidalia; brother Phineas Massey of Nashville, TN; five grandsons, John Dale Loomis and fiance' Kelli Kennon of Vidalia, Jess Loomis of Vidalia, Jamy Loomis and his wife Kylie Loomis of San Diego, CA, Justin Dewitt and his wife Daisy of Wildsville, Gage Dewitt and his wife Conner of Vidalia, two granddauthers, Corrin Vestal of Jackson, MS and Jennifer Keel and her husband Tracey of Four Oaks, NC. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.
To leave an online condolence visit Comer Funeral Homes website.
