Graveside services for James Floyd Decker, 92 of Ferriday were held Monday, March 27, 2023, at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island with Bro. Mark Richardson officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
James Decker was born on Thursday, February 5, 1931, in Mounds and passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
James worked for Ferriday Farm Equipment and then Goldman Equipment for 65 years, retiring on July 1, 2022, at the age of 91. He proudly served his Country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his father Lemeul Hubbard Deckeard; mother Grace Freeman Redditt; two sisters, Eva Francis Reeves and Doris Lucille Kowen and a brother Jimmy Valander Deckeard
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Joy Decker of Ferriday; son Tommy Decker and his wife Susan of Natchez, MS; daughter Brenda Coates of Monticello, MS, daughter Sandy Decker of Ferriday; son John Decker of Ferriday; daughter Linda Holley and her husband Heath of Natchez, MS and sister Patsy Irine Cunningham of Port Gibson, MS.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren
Pallbearers were Marty Martin, Heath Holley, Danny Holley, Ronald Tarver, Michael Davis and Steve Gray.
