Ricky Allen
Funeral services for Mr. Ricky Allen, 62, of Ridgecrest, were held Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Pentecostals of Miss-Lou with Rev. Jeremy Howington, Bishop Gary Howington and Rev. Raymond Kelly officiating. Internment followed at Central Baptist Church Cemetery, Wisner, under the direction Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Ricky, a member of Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou, passed away February 25, 2021 at his residence in Ridgecrest. He loved going to church, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Allen and Madge Clark Allen; sisters, Pat Brandenburg and Rita Kimball; brothers, Preston Allen, Anthony Allen and John Allen.
Mr. Ricky is survived by his wife Becky B. Allen of Ridgecrest; daughters, Bridgett Allen and Christopher Harper of West Monroe, Heather Allen Whatley and her husband Chad of Jonesville and Stacy Allen and Reginald Smith of Sicily Island; brothers, Barney Allen and his wife Margret Ann of Waterproof and Gary Allen of Wisner; sisters, Michelle King of Wisner and Lori Roberts and husband Mike of Roxie, MS; nine grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Pallbearers were Bo Allen, Tyshun Daniel, Tykwon Daniels, Trey Hill, Kylan Lewis and Glen Perry.
___________________
James Gary Book
Graveside services for James Gary Book, 65, of Monterey, were held Monday, March 1, 2021, at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Cody Mayo officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Gary Book was born on Tuesday, June 28, 1955 in Ferriday and passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Monterey.
_______________________
Myron Kentrell ‘Kenny’ Cage
Funeral services for Myron Kentrell "Kenny" Cage, 46, of Vidalia, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Harvest Baptist Church, 305 Lake Drive in Ferriday, under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Pastor Greg Oliver of Shreveport, will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday from 3 p.m to 5pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Cage, son of Eliza Cage was born in New Orleans on November 8, 1974 and died on February 25, 2021, at the Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS. He was a boat captain for the American Commercial Barge Line.
Preceding Kenny in death are two brothers, Clifford and Renard Cage, Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Eliza Cage of Ferriday; his wife, Tarve Smith Cage of Vidalia; his children, Myron Cage, Kennedy Cage K'Nasia Cage all of Ferriday, Cedric Newbill of San Antonio, TX, Tyzhane Fisher and Shamyriah Fisher both of Jonesville; one grandchild, Milani Cage of Ferriday; God sister, Tawana Carter and her husband Kevin of Zachary; godchild, Maison Skinner of Ferriday; two aunts, Willnetta Taylor of Albany, GA and Cindy Washington and her husband, Al of Melburn, FL; one uncle, Arthur Cage and his wife, Arlene of Pensacola, FL.
Also two favorite cousins, Eugenia Swearengen and her husband, Michael of Aurora, CO; Dayshawn Turner of Ferriday; his special nieces and nephews, Renard "Scotty" Cage, Jr. of Dallas, TX; Brittany Wright, Dorian Martin, Warren Morgan all of Laplace; Brelin Cage and Jessica Carter, of Baton Rouge; Tanner Cage of Ferriday; Diamond Wright of Jonesville and Irenishia Taylor of Atlanta, GA. And a host of cousins and other relatives and many friends.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafunerahomeinc.com
______________________
Sally Jo Charrier
Funeral services for Sally Jo Charrier, 60, of Monterey, were held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Acme Free Methodist Church with Rev. Cindy Robinson, Rev. Charles Laird and Rev. Emmitt Belgard officiating. Interment followed at Acme Free Methodist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Sally Charrier was born on Tuesday, January 3, 1961 in Ferriday and passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, at UMC in New Orleans.
______________________
Mehl Willis Hudnall Sr. “Cub”
Graveside services for Mehl Willis Hudnall Sr. “Cub” will be at 2PM, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, LA with Bro. Jack Crain, Pastor of Wallace Ridge Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM until time of service at 2PM, Wednesday, March 3rd at the cemetery under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Mehl Willis Hudnall Sr. “Cub”, 80, was born October 30, 1940 in Catahoula Parish Louisiana and passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at his home. Cub, a quiet man with a dry since of humor was loved by his family and friends. He took much pride in his residential building/contractor business. He was known as “The Best House Builder” in all Catahoula and Concordia Parish as well as in Natchez, Mississippi. He never had to advertise to obtain a new contract, for word of mouth and his impeccable reputation gave him more business that he could do. Cub made his confession of faith at Tensas Baptist Church as a young husband and father. In 1973 he and his family moved to Catahoula parish to build their home near his birthplace on Tew Lake Road. That is where he and his wife Norma hosted many holiday, birthday and just fun summer day gatherings for their family and friends. All who were fortunate enough to attend those gatherings will forever cherish those fun memories. Cub’s earthly legacy will continue and he will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Butts Hudnall; mother, Dellar Harris Hudnall; father, Clyde Hudnall; one brother, Edward Hudnall; and one sister, Dorothy Hudnall.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Monica Otwell and husband Ricky; son, Cully Hudnall and wife Sara; one brother, Jan Hudnall and wife Pat; two grandsons, Dustin White and Canaan White; one granddaughter, RikkiLea Otwell; one step-granddaughter, Rylee Montpelier; one niece, like a daughter, Patricia Hardie; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Canaan White, Dustin White, Jason Butts, Ricky Otwell, Adam Otwell, Melvin Purvis, Ben Otwell, Scott Ford and Charles Adams.
To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
_________________________
Donna Cascio Maroon
A reception honoring the life of Donna Cascio Maroon was held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia, LA at 11:30 a.m. with a service at 1 p.m. and officiated by Bro. Mark Richardson.
Donna was born June 26, 1948 in Monroe, LA and passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home. Her residence was in Rifle Point, LA and she was a member of Lake St. John Baptist Church.
Donna was involved in many community service organizations. She gave tirelessly of her time and talents and loved helping others. She was awarded Concordia Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the year 2013 and was an active member and a former president of Ferriday Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow. She was also involved in the Concordia Animal Welfare Shelter (CAWS) and Experimental Aircraft Association-Chapter 912.
Donna along with her husband started Armadillo Services in 1981. She was very active in the yearly Lake St. John Fourth of July Flotilla. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Bobbie Kitchens Cascio. Donna is survived by, husband, Loyce Maroon; daughter, Lisa Smith and husband Phil; son, Matt Maroon and wife Tanja; daughter, Christy Porter and husband Paul; grandson, Aaron Maroon and wife Lauren; granddaughter, Bailey Porter and husband Nathan Farmer; grandson, Jakob Porter and Madison Passman; great-grandson, Kason Farmer; great-granddaughter, Annie Elizabeth Maroon; brother, Joey Cascio and wife Sandy; sister, Gloria Nugent and husband Jerry; and brother-in-law, Gene Maroon.
She is also survived by many friends that she considered family.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to local animal shelter or charity of your choice.
____________________
Linda Gail Miller
Funeral services for Linda Gail Miller, 72, of Vidalia, were held Friday, February 26, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Tim Vanier officiating. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Linda Gail Miller was born on Monday, August 2, 1948 in Waynesville, NC and passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.