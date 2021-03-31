Danna Lynn Conner
Graveside service for Danna Lynn Conner, 46, of Monterey, were held Friday, March 26, 2021, at Lismore Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Ken Kilmore officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Danna was born on Monday, July 29, 1974 in Alexandria and passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her home.
Burt ‘Jason’ Hewitt
Funeral services for Burt “Jason” Hewitt, 48, of Monterey, were held Friday, March 26, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Wes Faulk officiating. Interment followed at Paul's Cemetery, Monterey, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jason Hewitt was born on Monday, June 19, 1972, in Baton Rouge, son of Burton Homer and Judy Riggs Hewitt. He passed away peacefully at his home in Monterey on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He was a resident of Monterey and a member of the Anderson Church of God. Jason worked as an Emergency Medical Technician and for several years alongside his brother roofer.
He was preceded in death by grandson Hunter Cole Hewitt; maternal grandparents, John Franklin and Barbara Paul Riggs; paternal grandparents Burton Lee and Lorene Hughes Hewitt and Lois Grey Hewitt; and uncle, John Franklin Riggs, Jr. He is survived by two daughters, Hailey Diane Hewitt of Sandy Lake and Madison Drew Hewitt of Ferriday; two grandsons, Braden Whitehead of Vidalia and Dakota Whitehead of Vidalia; two granddaughters, Piper Whitehead of Vidalia and Myah Zito of Sandy Lake; parents, Homer and Judy Hewitt of Monterey; brother, Jarrod Hewitt and his wife Cynthia of Monterey; sister, Hilie McFarland and her husband Jason of Ferriday; aunts and uncles, Evelyn Slover Riggs of Vidalia, Paul Michael and wife Elizabeth Riggs of Ponchatoula, Mel Norris and wife Cathy Riggs of Ferriday, LeNora Hewitt and husband Richard Haynie of Denison, Texas, Priscilla Hewitt and husband Larry Bartlett of Anna, Texas, Dianne Irwin and husband Lee Dennis of Pachuta, MS; nieces and nephews, Jarrod Paul Jr. and wife Taylor Hewitt of Vidalia, Payton Lee Hewitt of Monterey, Raegan Jane Hewitt of Monterey, Brittany McFarland and husband Justin Prevost of Jackson, LA, Hayden Hewitt McFarland of Ferriday; and Jacelyn “Jaci” Lorene McFarland of Ferriday He is also survived by a host of loving cousins and friends. Pallbearers were Jarrod Paul Hewitt, Jr., Payton Lee Hewitt, Hayden Hewitt McFarland, Tyler Blalock, Heath Seyfarth, Chad Matheny and Edgar Torres.
Our family wishes to express our sincere thanks to Penny, Sarah, Chandice, Angie, Rosemary, Hannah, Nicole and Brother Phillip of Encompass Hospice and Emily, Megan and Dane of Intensive Home Health Care for their compassion and care of Jason in his final days,
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4100 Alpha Road, Dallas TX 75244.
Daryle Glynn Morace
Funeral services for Daryle Glynn Morace, 56, of Ferriday were held Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday with Chaplin Mark Richardson and Sharon Mooney officiating. Interment followed at Lone Pine Cemetery in Eva, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Daryle was born on Monday, July 6, 1964 in Ferriday and passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Vidalia.
Elton Dudley McEntyre
Elton Dudley McEntyre was born on March 6, 1948 and passed from this life on March 30, 2021. He resided in Dalton, GA for the last 32 years with frequent visits “home” to Jonesville.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Evangeline Baptist Church in Wildsville, with Bro. Curtis Smith and Bro. Wayne Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
Destiny Faye Nicole Wright
Memorial services for infant Destiny Faye Nicole Wright, of Wisner, will be held at a later date under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Destiny Wright was born on Friday, February 5, 2021 in Colorado Springs, CO and passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Clayton,
Ivie Jean Wagoner
Funeral services for Ivie Jean Wagoner, 90, of Ferriday, will be held at noon Friday, April 2, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Russell Wagoner and Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Ivie was born on Thursday, November 13, 1930 in Monroe and passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Natchez, MS. She was a long time member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and Ridgecrest Baptist Church Love Circle. Ivie was an active member of Westside Baptist Church. She loved going fishing with her husband, Roy Wagoner. Ivie loved being Mama and Mawmaw to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Dan Wagoner, Sr.; daughter, Kitty Rose Wagoner Hula; sister, Nellie Lee Soignier; and brother, Eugene Johnson.
Ivie leaves behind her four sons, Roy Dan Wagoner, Jr. and his wife Brenda of West Monroe, Terry Michael Wagoner, Sr. and his wife Margaret of Natchez, MS, Russell Gene Wagoner, Sr. and his wife Angela of Vidalia and Larry Kyle Wagoner, Sr. and his wife Jean of Ferriday; 24 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Those honoring Ivie as pallbearers will be Kyle Wagoner, Lance Hula, Rusty Wagoner, Rory Wagoner, Russ Wagoner, and Derrick Dungan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob McNeece, Jeremy Hula, Luke Wagoner, and Trey Wagoner.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity or church of your choice, in memory of their Mama.
