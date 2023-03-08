Graveside services for Deborah Ann Braswell, 71 of Farmerville, were held Friday, March 3, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Deborah Braswell was born on Saturday, September 8, 1951, in Ferriday and passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
____________________
Ernest Lee Wilson
Funeral services for Ernest Lee Wilson, 86 of Monterey, were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Monterey First Baptist Church with Bro. John Rushing officiating. Interment followed at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Ernest Lee Wilson was born on Sunday, June 21, 1936, in Monterey and passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home surrounded by those who loved him. He was a resident of Monterey and a member of Monterey First Baptist Church. Ernest was a man who knew how to work with his hands and love with his heart. He spent many days working in his garden, and his yard, planting whatever we could get his hands on. It was his time spent outside that developed a love for birdwatching and a contempt for the blackbirds eating all the bird seed. Above all, Ernest loved his family with everything he had. Ernest proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by parents, Woodrow and Helen Wilson Sr., brother, Woodrow Wilson, sister, Octavia Wilson, sister, Emma Wilson, and brother, Thomas Wilson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Carolyn Wilson, son, Ernest Wayne Wilson (Darlena) of Monterey, daughter, Carol Joyce Wilson of Olive Branch, MS, son, Eric Lee Wilson (Nickie) of Jonesville, nine grandchildren, Shelby Thompson, Courtney Wilson, Emma Wilson, Cody Wilson, Eli Core, Daniel Medeiros, Caitlyn Medeiros, Logan Wilson, Bayleigh Roszell, two great-grandchildren, Albrey Medeiros and Brylee Thompson.
Those honoring Ernest as pallbearers were Todd Wilson, Daniel Medeiros, Lloyd Passinger, Albert Lee Smith, Eran Roberson, and Carl Davis
Honorary Pallbearers will be Albert Hunter Smith and Cody Wilson.
