Clyde “Richard” Adams, Jr.
May 13, 1968 - March 3, 2020
Memorial services for Clyde Richard Adams, Jr, 51, of Natchez, MS, who died Tuesday March 3, 2020, in Natchez were held Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Laird Funeral Home under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Richard was employed with Fred Netterville Lumber company in timber sales. An avid sportsman in all respects, he loved the woods, deer hunting, bass fishing, and LSU sports - especially LSU football.
A graduate of Trinity Episcopal Day School, Richard lettered in varsity football, basketball and track. However, Richard received his first “letter jacket” at six years old as the manager of the iconic 36-0 Overall State Basketball Championship Team. He never missed a beat in “Assisting” his Daddy, who was named one of the most successful coaches in Mississippi Private School Association in the 1970’s. As Richard accepted his father’s Hall of Fame award, he mentioned that those coaching days were some of the greatest moments in our entire family’s memories and especially in his heart.
Richard proudly served the United States Air Force as a Senior Air Traffic Controller, taking great pride in having trained many air traffic controllers. Richard served one tour of duty in Korea.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde R. Adams Sr. and Carolyn Rosenberg Adams; grandparents, Irene and Herman Rosenberg, Carrie Foster Adams and Curtis P. Adams. As well as other family, Mildred and Vernon Smith, Doris Bass and Larry Bass, Curtis Adams and Carolyn Adams.
He is survived by what he considered his greatest accomplishment, his cherished daughter Mary Ashleigh Adams Butler (Luke Butler); granddaughter Paisley Jean Butler; sister Cara Rene’ Adams (Margaret Perkins), Tammy Colvin Adams, his daughter’s mother; stepsons, Cody Shappley (Katie) and Hunter Shappley; cousins, Vernon E. Smith (Peggy), Richard C. “Ricky” (Micki) Smith and Tanna Davis (Vidal). Extended family, Jan and Danny Yates, Cindy and Brian Clark, Monica and Monty Mayo and special friend Noelle Speed.
Honorary pallbearers were Robbie Gardner, John Redhead, Charlie Felder, Jim Mears,
Lee Charpentier, Danny Yates, Taylor Yates, Richard McKinney, Monty Mayo, Patrick Honeycutt, Jim Smith, Danny Walden, Tommy Hudnall, Mark Peggler and the Netterville
Lumber Family: Charlie, Matthew, Seth and staff.
Richard will forever be remembered for his dazzling smile and beautiful blue eyes. Despite losing the battle with cancer, his “Game Plan” and attitude were an inspiration. A very special thank you to all that extended prayers and contributions to him. It touched him very deeply.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in loving memory of Richard.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
_______________________________________
Joyce Marie Henslee
A Celebration of Life for Joyce Marie Henslee Fairbanks, 88, of Vidalia, was held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Vidalia United Methodist Church with Rev. Darryl Pate officiating. Interment followed at Old Pine Hill Cemetery in Sicily Island, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Vidalia.
Joyce Fairbanks was born on Monday, October 19, 1931 in Kelly, LA and passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Natchez, MS.
She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Lester Henslee; mother Eva Marie Cruse Henslee; husband
Dr. John Henry Fairbanks Sr. and two brothers, Wallace Henslee and Larry Henslee.
She is survived by a daughter Gail Fairbanks Newfield and her husband Mike of St. Petersburg, FL; two sons,
Dr. John "Rus" Fairbanks Jr. and his wife Yuni of Natchez, MS and Russell "Scott" Fairbanks and his wife Julie of Fairhope, AL; five grandsons, John Paul Newfield, Lee Fairbanks, Luke Fairbanks, Dr. Young and Monica Bernas' and Dr. Henry Rho; four granddaughters, Jamie Fairbanks Carlisle and her husband Dr. Matthew Carlisle, Tess Fairbanks, Sidney Newfield and Sally Fairbanks.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_______________________________
Robert Wright Sr.
Funeral services for Robert Wright, Sr., 72, of Ferriday will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Rev. Mike Gibson and Rev. Tim Vanier officiating. Interment will follow at Oakley Cemetery in Wisner, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Robert Wright, Sr. was born on Wednesday, September 10, 1947 in Delhi and passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Alexandria. He served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Dee Wright and Lillie Mae Blackwell Wright; brother Tommy Wright, and granddaughter Caroline Lee King.
Robert leaves behind his wife Glenda Sue Wright, Ferriday; two sons, Robert Wright, Jr. of Vidalia and David Wright and his wife Charlette of Delhi; four step-daughters, Bobbie Jo Wooten of Vidalia, Mary Jo Heidel of Ferriday, Karen Sue McMillen and her husband Bud of Jonesville and Jamie Lea Hagan of Ferriday; 11 grandchildren, Angela Myers, Trey Wright, Dustin Wright, Jason Wright, Kari Woods and her husband Matt, Sebastian Wright, Hollie McMillen, Cody Mac Jackson, Michael Heidel, James Heidel, and Jessie Heidel; brother, Bobby Wright and his wife Pat of Columbia; sister Billie Jean Sims of York, SC and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Sebastian Wright, Trey Wright, Dustin Wright, Jason Wright, Bud McMillen and Matt Woods.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
