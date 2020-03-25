Jeanine Reeves
Memorial services for Jeanine Reeves, 69, of Monterey, were held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Monterey First Baptist Church with Bro. Tony Ganey, Bro. John Rushing and Bro. Clyde Grammon officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jeanine was born on Monday, November 20, 1950 in Beaumont, TX and passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. She was a member of Monterey Baptist Church where she served as their organist. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Ferriday Garden Club, and the American Legion Auxiliary of Jonesville. She also served as a tour guide for the Natchez Spring Pilgrimage. Jeanine was a long time educator and was currently working as a reading interventionist at Monterey High School. She was also teaching piano to several area students.
Jeanine was sweet, kind, considerate, talented, creative, organized, Christian, who loved God, and desired His best in her life. A lady, well dressed, soft spoken, pretty, lovable, a blessing to others, good, able, anointed to work with children, anointed to work with women, anointed to teach, anointed to lead, and anointed to serve.
Jeanine had a quiet and gentle spirit. She did all things well. She prepared for all projects. She was a professional at whatever she set her hand. She elicited favorable responses from everyone she came in contact with. She found favor with everyone. Jeanine was capable. She was praiseworthy. She was tender, sweet, well thought of, and she played the piano beautifully.
Jeanine was intelligent, educated, cultured, classy, attractive and pleasing.
Jeanine was a really special person. She was a gift to me from God. I really do not understand why God would give me such a wife as Jeanine. I know that these are great qualities that God had given her. I know that she could do all things that she set her mind to. Jeanine was a special anointed person who was precious to me and was precious to the Kingdom of God. I saw her this way. There are many other qualities and special abilities I saw in Jeanine. It is really hard to name them all. I have seen a lot of her ability in working with other people. I have seen her enjoyment in doing these things.
Thank you all for your prayers. As you all must now know, Jeanine passed away at 2:19 Thursday morning. Please know that God has answered our prayers. Jeanine is now at total peace. There is no more sickness or hurt in her new body. She is totally healed and has a new heavenly body. She is rejoicing and praising her Savior. She is with her four other children in heaven. She is with her daddy, her mother, her grandparents and is rejoicing with them all now. She is also with my mother, whom she dearly loved, my daddy, and has met my brother Johnny. She is now getting reacquainted my sisters Mary Ann and Becky. They are all rejoicing and giving praise to God, and singing Hallelujah, to the Lamb!
Thanks,
Herschel
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Mellar Hargraves and Alida Richardson Hargraves.
She is survived by husband Lloyd Herschel Reeves, Jr. of Monterey; son Eric Chad Madenwald and his wife Racheal of Fort Collins, CO; two step-sons Lloyd Reeves III of El Paso, TX and Robert Allen Reeves of Saint Johns, FL; brother Mark Hargraves and his wife Cindy of The Woodlands, TX; sister-in-law Marceldine Madenwald of Beaumont, TX; grandchildren, Lane Madenwald, Barrett Madenwald, Hannah Reeves and Mathew Reeves; nephews, Brennan and Byron Hargraves and niece Ashlyn Hargraves.
She is also survived by a host of cousins.
Honorary pallbearers were Aidynn Harper, Andrew Harper, Nick Poole, Ben Poole, Ashton Harper, William Fowler and Levi Foreman.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Jeanine's name.
__________________________
Lester Thompson
Services for Lester Thompson were held March 19, 2020, at New Era Baptist Church, Monterey, with Bro. Dustin Davis officiating. Interment followed at New Era Baptist Cemetery, Monterey, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Lester Thompson, 89, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at The Columns Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Jonesville.
He was preceded in death by parents, Hallie and Waddie Thompson; first wife of 35 years, Doris Murriel Thompson; sister Ester Lee Greene and brother Junior Thompson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 31 years, Melba Thompson; sister Doris McAlpin; son Ronnie Thompson (Janie); daughter Cheryl Fontaine (Barry); step daughter Felicia Dale (Lane); grandchildren, Ryan Thompson, Ashley Montgomery, Leigha Day (Aaron), Jennifer Thompson, Ronald Thompson (Jenna), Lauren and Brett Fontaine, Rory Dale (Tarra), Christopher Dale and Logan Russell (Ethan); great-grandchildren, Ashten Schitoskey (Heath), Dawson Thompson, Laken Thompson, Tyler Atkins (Laken), Andie Montgomery, Colyn Vagrin, Benjamin, Bradley, Brennan and Brett Thompson, Mason, Emma and Caroline Dale and Ellie Russell; great-great grandchildren, Cullen Schitoskey, Grayson and Raeleigh Atkins.
Pallbearers were Ronald Thompson, Brett Fontaine, Dawson Thompson, Colyn Vagrin, Connor Moreland and Bundy Morace.
Honorary pallbearers were Tyler Atkins, Bruce Greene, James Greene, Ernie Thompson, Michael McAlpin, Mac McAlpin, Kent Moreland, Steve Moreland, Terry Tiffee and Aaron Day.
_______________________
Needra Faye White
Services for Needra 'Nee Nee' Faye White were held Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Eva Church of God, Monterey, with Rev. Whit Bass officiating. Interment followed at Lone Pine Cemetery, Monterey, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
She was preceded in death by mother Scharlene Whitehead; father Ted Harris; husband Vernon 'Bro' White Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory include daughter Tonya “Lynn” Stamey and husband Ricky of Calhoun; son Vernon 'Bubba' White III of Ferriday; three grandchildren, Kaylin White, Phoebe Stamey and Hunter White; sisters, Deedra Keith and Ricky of Monterey, Loree Avants and Terry of Natchez, MS, Tonya Denhan and wife Shelley of Lafayette; special pet Rambo.
Pallbearers were Ben Crochet, Creighton McCall, Paul Wilson, Keith Goodman, Taylor Kirby, Joe Drummer, Jarrod Crist, Bud Kirby and John Reeves.
Honorary pallbearers were Terry Crochet, Ricky Keith, Ricky Stamey, Ted Keith, Lee Crochet, Blair Wilson and Matthew Goodman.
________________________
Elaine Moreland Kroeger
Elaine Moreland Kroeger, 96, born November 27, 1923, passed away March 18, 2020.
She is survived by daughters, Karen Dyer, Mary Kay Wallace, Angie Evans; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn Shannon; step-son, Tim Kroeger; step-daughter, Penny Largent, also by numerous family and friends.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Jim Grota and Vincent Kroeger.
Graveside service was held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Campbell Magnolia Plantation Cemetery, Monterey.
