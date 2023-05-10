Betty Burnett
Funeral services for Betty Burnett, 85 of Monterey, were held Monday, May 8, 2023, at New Era Baptist Church, New Era with Bro. Dustin Davis and Bro. Mike Stowell officiating. Interment followed at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
.
Betty was born on Saturday, September 4, 1937, in Trinity, LA and passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge. She was a lifelong resident of Monterey and Three Rivers Co-op where she worked for 58 years. She will always be remembered for her gentle smile, light in her eyes and love that she shared, sometimes it was tough love but, the love she shared is all that matters.
She was preceded in death by her husband Troy Dean Burnett, Sr. and parents Robert H. Hamilton, Sr. and Marjorie Lucille Hamilton.
Those left to carry on her legacy are her son Dean Burnett and wife Lynda, of Baton Rouge, daughter Dawn Boyette and husband Steve, of Marksville, brother Robert Hamilton, Jr., of Monterey, granddaughter Lauren Ashley Biehler, of Alexandria, four step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.
Those honoring Betty as pallbearers were Robbie Hamilton, James Hamilton, Conner Hamilton, Kevin Nissing, Mike Burnett, and Greg Burnett.
Honorary pallbearers were Deacons of New Era Baptist Church, Terry Guillory and employees of Three Rivers Co-op,
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________
Barbara Nell Jordan
Barbara Nell Jordan, 72 of Vidalia, was born on Tuesday, February 20, 1951 in Vicksburg, MS and passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 in Sicily Island. She was a beautifully simple soul, all she needed was her family and her sweet puppies to keep her company and she was happy. Barbara loved her years as a cashier around the Miss-Lou. Meeting those who came in and seeing her regulars gave her great pride in her work. She loved her family and friends dearly and she will truly be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tellero and Ozelle Davidson; husband, Russell Jordan Sr., and son, Jerry James Wooten.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Terrie Stevens of Vicksburg, MS, Paula Wilson of Vidalia, Jeannie Swilley of Sicily island; grandchildren, Shelley Stokes (Brandon), Kristen Leigh Stevens, Drake Nelson (Danielle), Breanna Buckles (Matthew), Gerri Renea Wooten, Jamie Magee (Joel), Miranda Morace (Chris), Haleigh Smith (Gabriel), 18 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Nelson, Drake Nelson, Mark Vance, Chris Morace, and Matthew Buckles,
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.