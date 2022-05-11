Billy Joe Ratcliff
Funeral services for Billy Joe Ratcliff, 77, of Monterey, were held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Eva Church of God with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. A private graveside followed the services at Ratcliff Family Cemetery in Monterey, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Billy was born on Saturday, August 26, 1944, in Ferriday, and passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. After graduating high school, Billy held numerous jobs, perfecting them all. If he wasn't with his family, he was working and he took pride in everything he did. He was a roughneck on drilling rigs, worked for John Deere Tractor, Co., Proctor & Gamble, Concordia Parish Police Jury, Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office as a Line Deputy, and later as a Narcotics Task Officer for 19 years, Concordia Parish School Bus Driver, a commercial fisherman with his father, Mr. Jay, and owned his own lawn care business with his wife, Mrs. Carolyn.
He enjoyed raising various animals on his farm but most recently goats with his daughter, Rebecca. Billy was a man of few words, and if he picked on you, you knew he liked you. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandbabies. Billy was so loved and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe "Jay" L. Ratcliff and Mable Crouch Ratcliff, and his sister, Sheila Ratcliff Paul.
Billy leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Pecanty Ratcliff of Monterey; three daughters, Annie Ratcliff Sance and her husband Glenn of Holden, Jennie Ratcliff Rogers and her husband Tim of Lettsworth, and Rebecca Ratcliff Simmons and her husband Ralph of Monterey; six grandchildren, Britt Overton and Chelsi of Livingston, Austin Overton of Holden, Hanah Sance of Holden, Ainslee Simmons of Monterey, Jason Rogers and Sarah of Mansura and Kenny Rogers and Katie of Lettsworth; eight great-grandchildren, Drake Overton, Carter Ann Overton, both of Livingston, Zachary Rogers, Kennedy Rogers, and Colt Rogers, all of Mansura and Dallas, Rogers, Westyn Rogers, and Amelia Rogers, all of Lettsworth; aunt, Doris Steele Osborne of LaPorte, TX; niece, Jessie Paul of New Orleans; brother-in-law, Pervon Paul of Monterey; special cousin, Charlotte Broussard and her husband Jerry of Deridder; adopted daughter, Brandi Lipsey of Monterey; and a host of family and friends.
Those honoring Mr. Billy as pallbearers were Denis Mulvihill, Chris Groh, Greg Jackson, Larry Lawrence, Brett Overton, Britt Overton, Austin Overton, and Lynn White.
Honorary pallbearers were Jim Graves, Joe Young, James Lee, and Cindy Paul, Kay Finley, Glen Fortenberry, Richard Smith, Frankie Carroll, Tommy Millican, Jay Smith, Sonny Harrison, Glenn Sance, Tim Rogers, Ralph Simmons, Drake Overton, Eric Cooper, Bertrum Calhoun, and Randy Maxwell.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Americare Home Health, Enhabit Hospice, Dr. Blaine Broussard and his Staff, Randy and DeeDee Cooper, Joe and Delores Young, and Eric and Stacie Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_________________________
Katherine Domangue
Funeral services for Katherine "Kathy" Domangue, 65, of Monterey, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Eva Church of God with Bro. John Rushing officiating. Interment will follow at Eva Church of God Cemetery, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Kathy was born on Friday, January 18, 1957, in Natchez, MS, and passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Natchez, MS. She enjoyed having people around and everyone was family. She was the one you could count on if you ever needed anything and wanted nothing in return. When Kathy and her husband had gatherings, everyone was invited, and you never left hungry. Kathy loved her family, more importantly, she loved her grandchildren and all the joy they brought her. She will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
She is reunited with her beloved husband of 37 years, Gary Paul Domangue, Sr.; parents, Robert "RB" Fair, Sr. and Ann Crum Fair; daughter, Dawn Domangue; son, Patrick Hutchins; brother, Robert "Ben" Fair, Jr.; and sister, Donna Fair.
Kathy leaves behind her three sons, Blake Domangue, Gary Domangue, II and his wife Alisa of Monterey, and Connor Domangue of Waynesville, MO; 15 grandchildren, Damien, Dane, Davin, and Daryl Perkins, Alexis and Adrian Domangue, Cheyenne McCranie, Laycie Drummer, and Nathan, Liam, Triton, Logan Domangue, and Connor "Deuce" Domangue, II, Colton Wiley and Rayne Aswell; three great-grandchildren, Ben McCranie, Maverick, and Rosa DeLaPa'z; sister, Shelley Fair Barnes of Ferriday, and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Those honoring Kathy as pallbearers will be Marshall Duncan, Sr., Justin Barnes, Nick Bernard, David Fancher, Cody Carlock, and Jerrod Barnes
Honorary pallbearers are Greg Duncan, Jr. Alfred Menendez, Jeff Rials, Reggie Aswell, John White, Lane McEntyre, Dylan Louviere, Jerry Barnes, Jr., Pervon Paul, Danny Goodwin, Frankie White, Carroll Domangue, Sr., Milton Bourg, Billy Bourg, Glenn Bourg and Ryan Bourg and Jamison Harris.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Eva Church of God.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.comerfh.com
__________________________
Patricia Fair Cockerham
Funeral arrangements for Patricia "Patsy" Fair Cockerham 79, of Jonesville, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Good Road Pentecostal Church. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the church. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________________
Tante M. Collins
Funeral services for Tante M. Collins, 78, of Ferriday, will be held at 2 p.m, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the St. James Baptist Church in Frogmore, with Rev. Eddie Schiele officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Frogmore under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Tante Collins was born July 8, 1943, in Wildsville, the daughter of Mannie and Viola Carter Collins, and died May 7, 2022, at Trinity Medical in Ferriday.
Miss Collins was retired from the Concordia Parish Health Unit as an administrator. Upon her retirement, she was employed as a substitute teacher for Concordia Parish School System. She received her education at the Sevier High School and Grambling State University.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Bessie Bruin and Ramona Collins.
She is survived by her niece, Eva "Puddin" Bethley and her husband, Freddie Joe of Moreno Valley, CA; her nephew, Sherwin Collins of Natchez; other family members and a host of friends and classmates.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
_________________________
Van Dale McEntyre
A Celebration of Life service for Van Dale McEntyre, 78, of Vidalia was held Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Vidalia. The service was officiated by Bro. Whest Shirley and Bobby Mulvihill. Services are under the direction of Young's Funeral Home-Vidalia.
Van Dale McEntyre was born November 4, 1943, in Jonesville where he grew up and graduated from Block High School. He passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Vidalia. Van Dale was a family man, always giving a hug to those he knew. Five years ago Mr. Van Dale had to start using a cane, this need then turned into a hobby. Everyone who came to visit would leave with a cane carved out of driftwood. He loved to cook for family and friends. People who knew him know that he had a love affair with food.
He is survived by his wife, Laverle Mills McEntyre; daughter, Sandra McEntyre Temple (Richard); daughter, Tammy McEntyre DeLaughter (Kenny); and son, Darian Keith. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org. To leave an online condolence visit youngsfh.com
__________________________
Walter Neil Faulkner – Obituary
Walter Neil Faulkner, age 81, a life-long resident of Ferriday, passed from this life on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Forest Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Covington.
Neil was born on March 7, 1941, in Cherry Valley, Arkansas, as the seventh of eleven children. He was a graduate of the Ferriday High School Class of 1961. He served his country as a member of the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War from 1966 - 1967. Known for his colorful sense of humor, he was one-of-a-kind and never met a stranger. He will be missed by his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Peterson Faulkner and Mary Barger Faulkner, five brothers, Billy B. Faulkner, Harold L. Faulkner, Paul W. Faulkner, Tommy J. Faulkner, and Michael E. Faulkner, four sisters, Barbara J. Davis, Mary Alice Wilkinson, Linda C. Cook, and Martha Ann Southworth.
He is survived by his children, Ava Faulkner Neelis of Mandeville, and Walter Neil Faulkner, Jr. of Covington, his grandchildren, Reed O. “Beau” Neelis, Jr., and Jane C. Neelis, and sister, Norma L. Franklin of Clinton, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home, 408 N. Union Street, Natchez, Mississippi, and burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren Beau and Jane Neelis, his nephews Charles Brakenridge, Jake King, Wayne Wilson, and Noah Wilson, and his long-time employee and friend, Tom Hibley.
The family would like to give special thanks to Paula Eames and Tommy Lowry for being his caretakers in Ferriday, along with his nephews, neighbors, and friends. Lastly, heartfelt thanks to Clay Pere, administrator, and the rest of the staff at Forest Manor for offering the best care during his time there and in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Disabled American Veterans, Concordia PAWS, or the charity of your choosing.
____________________________
William Ward
Graveside services and Military Honors celebrating the Life of Mr. William “Pappy” Ward, 102, were held Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Providence Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, with Rev. Mark Richardson officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mr. Ward was born on December 5, 1919, and passed away on May 2, 2022.
William Ward was a dedicated and honored WWII Veteran. He lived life to the fullest and devoted years to taking care of his late wife. He was a special person that touched the lives of many. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita “Nonnie” Ward; Caroline Greer; Baby Boy, Bobby; William Oscar Ward; Effie Ward; Bill Ward; Herman Ward; Lottie Cupit; Lorraine King; Edith Kingl Gladys McManus; and several cousins.
Survivors include his son, Larry Ward; five grandchildren, Neely Greene, Kelsie Byrne, Reggie Greer, Christy Greer and Jennifer Torres; three great-grandchildren, Madison Greene, Breelyn and Emersyn Byrne. His extended family that he grew to love includes, Charles and Sue Day Smith; Tara Scruggs; Paige, Carlee, Tami Andre’, and Mallory.
The family would like to personally thank Anna Claire and the staff at Northeast Louisiana War Veteran’s Home for the care and compassion that Pappy received over the years. They went above and beyond for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.