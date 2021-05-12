Betty Jo Crane Bairnsfather
Betty Jo Crane Bairnsfather, 87, of Monterey, passed away May 11, 2021 in Jackson, MS. She was born December 4, 1933 in Monterey, to S.P. “Jack” and Ruth LaCroix Crane.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Monterey Church of Christ from 6 to 8
p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Monterey Church of Christ at 11a.m. with Bro. Jason Sparks and Bro. Clyde Grammon officiating. Interment will follow the services at Magnolia Cemetery in Monterey.
She was an employee of the Concordia Parish School Board serving as a teacher’s aide and the school secretary at Monterey High School. She was a lifelong member of the Monterey Church of Christ. “Mama Betty” was a true Monterey High School wolf fan of all sports along with “Coach Jack.” Her love of gardening was evident throughout her life with beautiful flowers and plants in her yard. And of course, “Mama Betty’s” family and friends would stand in line for her wonderful cooking; especially those iced brownies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Guy Marion; brothers, Buddy Crane and Willie Crane; and sisters, Doris Forman, Jean Graves, and Vera Mangiaracina.
She leaves behind her husband, Jack Bairnsfather, with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage; her son, Joe Bairnsfather and his wife Debbie of Monterey; her daughter Jill Britt and her husband, Jeff of Monterey; brother, Sammy Crane and his wife Linda of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Ann Campbell of Monterey and Sue Crawford of Atlanta, Georgia. Three grandchildren, Guylan Brown and husband, Chase, Ellen Upton and husband, Caleb and Elliot Britt and wife Makayla. Nine great-grandchildren, Easton and Mary Michael Britt, Jackson Brown, Addison, Ryder, and Sawyer Smith, Mollie Best, Jeanie Grace Willis, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Elliot Britt, Caleb Upton, Chase Brown, Jeff Bairnsfather, Vance Cross, Kim Campbell, Cliff Hamilton, and Mike Forman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ryder Smith, Easton Britt, and Jackson Brown.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Monterey Church of Christ or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
A special thanks to three special caregivers: Belinda LaPrairie, LaVonne Lee, and Carol Jarvis.
________________________________
A.M ‘Bo’ Fornea
A private family graveside service for A. M. "Bo" Fornea, 90, of Vidalia, was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mr. Fornea was born on Sunday, December 7, 1930 in Varnado and passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Baton Rouge. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed by International Paper for 43 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Fornea and Linnie Stallings Fornea and his brothers and sisters.
Bo leaves behind his wife Betty Fornea; daughter, Debbie F. Raley and her husband Ronnie; two granddaughters, Brandy Kifer and her husband Crawford and Casey Ratliff and her husband Aaron; three great-granddaughters, Stella Ratliff, Scarlett Kifer, and Emma Kifer all of Vidalia.
Pallbearers were Crawford Kifer, Aaron Ratliff, Roger Simmons, Craig Simmons and Charley Cannon.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________________________
Douglas MacArthur Aarons
Funeral services for Douglas MacArthur Aarons, 79, of Vidalia, were held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Vidalia First Baptist Church with Bro. Wes Faulk officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Douglas was born on Monday, January 26, 1942 in Enterprise and passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones in Mandeville.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________________________
Thomas Wilbur McLawchlin
Funeral services for Thomas Wilbur McLawchlin, 86, of Jonesville, were held Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Jonesville, with Jesse Wiley and Bro. David Carlton officiating. Internment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Pineville, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Wilbur was born on Sunday, October 7, 1934 in Jonesville and passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Ferriday. He spent many years working for the State of Louisiana as a Highway Inspector. After working for the state, he spent his time farming. Wilbur enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing. More importantly he loved spending time with his family and friends, and will dearly be missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie Fairbanks McLawchlin; parents, Tom McLawchlin and Inez Ketchens McLawchlin; infant son, Ronnie Morris McLawchlin; brother, Robert McLawchlin; sister, Reba Huffman; grandson, Rodney Williams; great-granddaughter, Payton Williams; and son-in-law, Kirby King.
Wilbur leaves behind his three daughters, Kay King of Jonesville, Terri M. Wiley and Donnie Townsend of Jonesville and Cindy Sanders and her husband Kevin of Jonesville; sister, Maxine Wilson and her husband Wendall of Jena; four grandchildren, Kacie Boyette and her husband Jamison, Shea Boothe, Sarah Wiley, and Jesse Wiley and Jennifer; and 10 great-grandchildren, Paige Butts, Courtney Tolbert, Tristin Tolbert, Violet Mann, Grayson Boyette, Kaplan Boyette, Oakley Boyette, Charlotte Boothe, Robert Book, and Elias Wiley. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Those that will be honoring Wilbur as pallbearers were Carl Davis, Eddie Davis, Tracy Bird, Grayson Boyette, Greg Wyant, David Collins, Scott Bean, and Robert Huffman.
Honorary pallbearers were John Farmer, Gail Towell, Glen Smith, J.R. King, and Johnny Huffman.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
