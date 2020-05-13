Jo Lynn Drane Causey
Ms. Jo Lynn Drane Causey, 59, was born in Ferriday, on February 1, 1961 to the union of Judson Lee Drane and Wanda Eloise Robertson Drane, and passed from this life into her heavenly home on May 8, 2020 in Wisner.
Jo Lynn lived for moments with her grand-babies at the ball fields. She loved to dance, talk about Jesus, laugh, and make memories. She had a contagious smile that would light up any room. Jo Lynn was known as THE ball park Nonnie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Judson and Wanda Drane; brothers, Howard Gerard “Bubba” Drane, Johnny Van Drane, and Judson Lee “Little Pug” Drane, Jr.; sister, Priscilla Ann “Sookie” Drane and special angel, Joe Stanley Graves III.
Jo Lynn will be deeply missed by her daughters, Sierra Deneen Causey King of Wisner, Ashley Shianne Drane Graves of Wisner, and Tomika Nichole Drane of Ferriday; grandkids, Jonathan Blake Graves, Kaleb Scott Graves, Ashlynn Nichole Drane, Madison Mackenzie Smith, Caedyn Bryce Causey, and Brantley LaShea Causey; her fiancé, Edward Joe Marquez, Jr., who was the “Love of Her Life”; brother, Judson Lee Drane, Jr. and wife Dianna of Kenosha, WI; son-in-law, Jonathan Scott Graves of Wisner; special sister-in-law, Norma Montgomery; special friends, Paula and Joe Graves, Mary and Teressa Beaube, and many more. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins, family, and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Graves, Kaleb Graves, Caedyn Bryce Causey, Brantley Causey, Scott Graves, Matt Ferrington, and Roger Horton.
Her girls, grand-babies, and the love of her life were her whole entire world. She was her grand-babies’ biggest fan! And, as Moma would always say: “I don’t even like y’all, I only like y’alls kids.”
The family will gather for a special memorial service to honor the life of Ms. Jo Lynn Causey at a later date.
Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
______________________________
Jeanne Suzanne Stockman
Private graveside services for Jeanne Suzanne Stockman, 71, of Ferriday, were held at Epps Cemetery with Bro. Johnny Smith officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jeanne Suzanne Stockman was born on Monday, November 15, 1948 in Delhi, LA. and passed away Friday, May 08, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez.
________________________
Christler Vera Delhoste Wiley
Private Graveside services for Christler Vera Delhoste Wiley, 97, of Acme, were held Friday May 8, 2020 at Acme Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Dennis Baker officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Christler Wiley was born on Wednesday, October 25, 1922 in Bordelonville and passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Jonesville.
She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Charles Delhoste; mother Eldy Bordelon Delhoste; husband Boyd Wiley; brother Byron Delhoste; sister Burtie Pecanty and son-in-law Ray Book.
Survivors include her daughter Stella Book of Monterey and two sons, Lynwood Wiley and his wife Dianne of Lake St. John and Joe Wiley and his wife Ginger of Acme.
She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Acme Baptist Church Cemetery fund.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
