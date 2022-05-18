Funeral services for Gary Lynn Chapman, 71 of Zachary, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment will follow at South Central Cemetery, Wisner, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Gary Chapman was born on Tuesday, January 3, 1951, in Wisner, and passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Grace Nursing Home in Slaughter.
He was preceded in death by his father Albert Chapman, his mother Ina Kendrick Chapman, his wife Brenda Chapman, and sister LaWynn Free.
Survivors include his son Kevin Chapman of Zachary; daughter Janell Chapman of Zachary; four grandsons, Logan Chapman, Avery Halford, Tristan Halford, and Reese Chapman and one granddaughter America Johnson.
He is also survived by his great-grandson Mason Chapman.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Young's Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________________________
Lonnie Rodgers
Funeral services for Lonnie "Sonny" Rodgers, Sr. 81, of Vidalia, formerly of Natchez, MS were held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia with Rev. Vicky Landrum officiating. Interment followed at The Jersey Settlers-The Kingston Cemetery in Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Sonny was born on Tuesday, December 3, 1940, in Natchez, MS, and passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at his home.
