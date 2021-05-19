Tiffany Chatman
Funeral services for Tiffany Chatman, 32, of Shreveport, formerly of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 from the Harvest Baptist Church, 305 Lake Drive in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home in Ferriday. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5 to 7pm at the funeral home. Rev. Arthur Alexander will officiate and burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery.
Miss Chatman, daughter of Corliss Chatman Cook, was born in Ferriday and died at the Willis-Knighton North Hospital in Shreveport. She was a 2007 graduate at Ferriday High School where she was a star basketball player and a graduate of Grambling State University. She was a social worker in Shreveport.
She is survived by her mother, Corliss Chatman Cook; one brother, Jameel Chatman and both of Ferriday; two sisters, Monica Chatman Milligan of Ferriday and Alexis Watson-Alexander and her husband, Kaleb of Roanoke, VA; her nieces and nephews, Jyron, Alexia, Celexia and Tyron Milligan all of Ferriday. Also a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
__________________________
Travion Deontae Domino
Funeral services for Travion Deontae Domino, 22, of Vidalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 from Mercy Seat Baptist Church under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery with Pastor Danny Lewis officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Domino, son of George Domino and Debbie Jones was born in Dallas, TX and died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was a 2017 graduate of Ferriday High School.
He is survived by his father of Dallas and his mother of Vidalia; two sisters, Jasmyne and Isreonna Jones of Vidalia; one brother, Dontrell Domino of Ferriday; two nieces, Paris and Peace Morales; special friend, Alexis Porrovechio all of Vidalia; his paternal grandparents, George and Sonya Lynn; paternal great-great grandmother, Helen Domino all of Dallas. Preceding him in death are his maternal grandparents, Fannie and Amos Jones.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
________________________________
Larry Dale Washington
Graveside services for Larry Dale Washington, 71, of Ridgecrest, were held Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from the Vidalia Cemetery in Vidalia, under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Mr. Washington, son of the late Simon Washington and Clara Moore was born in Monroe and died May 11, 2021 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.
_____________________
Ora Jackson Jr.
Funeral services for Ora "O.D." Jackson Jr., 78 of Jonesville were held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home in Jonesville with Bro. Lloyd Trisler officiating. Internment followed at Pala Alto Cemetery, Mayna, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
O.D. Jackson was born on Thursday, February 25, 1943 in Mayna and passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Jonesville. He was a resident of Jonesville, a welder, truck driver and loved playing Bluegrass music.
