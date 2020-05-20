Stanley Brown Cater
Private graveside services for Stanley Brown Cater, 92, of Vidalia, were held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Stanley Brown Cater was born on Monday, May 16, 1927 in Monticello, AR and passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Monroe.
Mr Stanley proudly served his country in the United State Navy
He was preceded in death by his parents, James O Cater and Gertrude Brown Cater of Monticello, AR; brother, James O Cater Jr of McGehee, AR; sister, Maxine Cater Rendon of Houston TX; grandson, Eric Hudson of Vidalia, LA; and great-grandson Ricky Nelson of Waterproof.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Nina Jean Cater of Vidalia; two sons, William Cater and wife Shirley of Monticello, AR and Ray Cater and wife Fay of Vidalia; two daughters, Norma Jean Nelson and spouse William Floyd, Sr. of Vidalia and Rachel Lynn Hudson of Vidalia; his10 grandchildren, Patti Cater Sanders, Pam Cater Guy, Pascha Cater Brown, Stephanie Cater Cox, Shane Cater, William Floyd Nelson Jr., Curtis Nelson, Glenda Nelson Scott, Rodney French and Reilly French Hayles; one sister, Betty Sue Rabb of Monticello AR and three brothers, George Cater of Yuba City, CA, Harry Cater and wife Betty Lynn of Centreville, MS and Paul Cater and wife Shirley, of Monticello, AR; 28 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great
grandchildren
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
__________________________
Jackie James Cornwell
Graveside service for Jackie James Cornwell, 84, of Clayton, were held May 16, 2020, at Jena Cemetery on with Bishop Gary Howington officiating, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Jackie Cornwell was born on Monday, November 18, 1935 in Enterprise and passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Alexandria.
__________________
Jewel Dean Grantham
Funeral services for Jewel Dean Grantham, 77, of Clayton, were held Monday, May 18, 2020, at Miss Lou Pentecostal Church with Bro. Ronnie Wesberry, Bro. Matthew Hutto, Bro. Jacob Holsted, and Bro. Chris Hamilton officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Sister Jewel was born on Friday, August 14, 1942 in Oak Grove and went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Monroe.
_____________________
William Howell Harp III
Graveside service for Mr. William "Hal" Howell Harp, III, 62, of Youngsville will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Abi Del Memorial Cemetery in Monterey, with Dr. Jon Daniels officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Hal was born on Thursday, September 05, 1957 in Ferriday and passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Youngsville. He worked in the oilfield service industry and formerly with the Vidalia Police Department and the Concordia Parish Sheriff Office.
Hal was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Harp; parents, William Harp, Jr. and Patsy Southen Harp; step-mother, Frances Sharpe Harp; great-granddaughter Jules Thomas; sister Tamara McCready; and step- brother, William "Billly" Hensley, III.
Those left behind to cherish his memories include his son, David Ray Scruggs and his wife Tara of Monterey; five grandchildren, Cody Scruggs, Karalynn Scruggs both of Terry, MS, Peyton Cowan of Natchez, MS, Carlee McClain of Monterey and Paige Thomas and her husband Sam of Vidalia; three great-grandchildren, Brody Koehler of Natchez, MS, Addison Thomas, and Maddox Thomas both of Vidalia; three God grandchildren, Catlin Trahan, Dustin Trahan, and Ashley Trahan; sister, Renee' and her husband Billy Buffington of Monroe; brother, Hershel and his wife Jana Harp of Monticello; two step-sisters, Carolyn Keen of Abita Springs and Dianne Roussel of San Antonio, TX; special friends, Bo and Dorothy Trahan; and his beloved dog, Emmy. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Trahan, Cory Martin, Bo Trahan, Curtis Jones, Tony Mitchell, Tyler Buffington, and Ricky Ray.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________________________
Inez Aswell Hedrick
Graveside service for Inez Aswell Hedrick, 89, of Monterey, was held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Eva Church of God Cemetery, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hedrick was born February 18, 1931 in Eva and passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 in Jena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.