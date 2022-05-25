Curtis Wayne Lambright
Memorial services for Curtis Wayne Lambright, 70 of Monterey, will be held at a later date under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Curtis Wayne Lambright was born on Saturday, January 26, 1952, in Kinder, and passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Monterey.
Karen Farris Stringer
Funeral services for Karen Farris Stringer, 51 of Natchez, MS were held Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Jonesville with Bro. Butch Farris officiating. Interment followed at Heard Cemetery in Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Karen was born January 30, 1971 and passed away May 17, 2022.
Patricia Vangilder
Funeral services for Patricia "Trish" Vangilder, 78 of West Monroe, were held Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Kevin Skipper officiating. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery, Sicily Island, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Patricia Vangilder was born on Thursday, June 10, 1943, in Kennett, MO, and passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and was immensely proud of her family. Her unconditional love, support, and sacrifice for her children and grandchildren epitomized what a mom should be. She loved working in her yard and took great pride in maintaining it, spending countless hours on her John Deere lawnmowers over the years. This provided her ample opportunity to engage in one of her other favorite pastimes, talking and "visiting" with any one of her many cherished neighbors of her long-time home on Lake Concordia.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arlie Vangilder; father Everett Calvin; mother Blanche McLain Calvin; brother Jack Calvin and two sisters, Jill Calvin and Donna McGovern.
Survivors include three daughters, Tresea Vangilder of West Monroe,Robin Vangilder Booth and her husband Troy of West Monroe, and Jana Vangilder Ingram and her husband Dr. Kevin of Vidalia; son Jason Vangilder and his wife Isabel of Little Rock, AR; two grandsons, Austin Booth and Josh Ingram; two granddaughters, Heather Wallace and her husband Chad and Alexis Booth; brother Joe Calvin of Paragould, AR and sister Karen King of Cypress, TX.
She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Cade Wallace and Caroline Wallace.
Pallbearers were Troy Booth, Austin Booth, Dr. Kevin Ingram, Josh Ingram, Chad Wallace, and Will Lambert.
Honorary pallbearers were Cade Wallace, Willard Kassel, Joe King, Bert Taunton, Kenny Brown, Martin Nelson, Terry Guillory, Cecil Parker, Jim Braucht and Richard Crews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorials be made to The American Cancer Society.
Paul Mitchell Harris
Memorial Service for Paul Mitchell (Mitch) Harris of Metairie, will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Vidalia First Baptist Church.
Mitch was the owner of After Hours Auto Repair in Metairie. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, and his grandchildren.
Mitch is survived by his wife of 28 years Cammie Harris; three daughters Sierra Miche'll, Andreya Katrina, and Dezarae Gracia Harris; son, Nicholas James Harris; three grandchildren Delilah Minh, Adelyn Violet, and Malachi Snowden; parents Paul and Marie Harris and Shirley Valentine of Ferriday; four sisters Mary Montpelier and husband Tim, Paula Crozier and husband Darrell, Sarah McAffrey and husband Ned, Pamela Russell and husband Randy; two brothers David Hedrick and wife Whitney and Curtis Martin. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
