Rosalyn Haughton Martty
Rosalyn Haughton Martty was born on April 20, 1936 at the Mobile Infirmary in Mobile, AL and passed away at Poydras Home of New Orleans, LA on May 18, 2021. Burial will be private at the Natchez, MS City Cemetery on May 22, 2021.
____________________________
Jakob Thomas Porter
A reception honoring the life of Jakob Tomas Porter was held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. A service followed at 11 a.m., officiated by Brother Waylan Piercy. An aerial salute to Jakob was held at 2:30 p.m. at Ferriday Flying Service in Ferriday.
Jakob Tomas Porter, a resident of Ferriday, was born on Sunday, March 14, 1999 in Natchez, MS and passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 doing what he loved. Jakob was a fearless man, always living life to the fullest. He could fly and drive anything he touched if you asked him. He loved his family and friends with no end. Jakob was an employee of Ferriday Flying Service crop dusting fields all over the state of Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa. He was in the first graduating class of Delta Charter in 2017. He pursued his lifelong dream of aerial application at AG Flight in Bainbridge, Georgia.
His maternal great-grandparents, Joe and Bobbie Cascio; paternal grandfather Juan Gonzalez and maternal grandmother, Donna Cascio Maroon, preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Paul and Christy Porter of Ferriday; girlfriend, Madison Passman of Monterey; sister, Bailey and Nathan Farmer of Ferriday; maternal grandfather Loyce Maroon of Lake St. John; paternal grandparents, Jack and Juanita Porter of Eros; paternal great-grandmother, Tomasa Gonzalez; uncles and aunts, Phillip and Lisa Smith of Lake St. John, Matt and Tanja Maroon of Lake St. John, Waylan and Karla Piercy of Eros, Christopher Porter of Eros, cousins, Aaron Maroon and wife, Lauren and their daughter, Annie of Lake St. John, nephew Kason Farmer and many more cousins.
Pallbearers were Duston Bailey, Jakob Bolyer, Jessie Brigman, Tyler Heard, Aaron Maroon, Taylor McCaughey, Casey Novak, Chase Pugh, Christian Saenz, Christopher Sikes, Jeremy Taylor, and Tim Yap.
Honorary pallbearers were Chris Bass, Kyle Blackmon, William Brown, Tommy Ellet, Cole Gatlin, Wade Kirby, Cutter Robinson, David White, Doyle White and many others that he loved along the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Pilots for Patients or Angel Flight of Louisiana. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________________________
Mary Nessmith Potts
Graveside service for Mary Nessmith Potts, 84, of Ferriday, were held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, MS with Bro. James King officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mary was born on Wednesday, June 24, 1936 in Clarks and passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She worked in Concordia Parish as a School Bus Driver, and worked in the cafeteria at the Ferriday High School. Mawmaw Mary helped her daughter raise her granddaughters, and she helped her granddaughters with her great-grandchildren, while they worked. She was Mawmaw Mary to many, not just her own. If you left her house hungry it was your fault. She enjoyed sitting outside watching her hummingbirds and martins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glynnwoth "Sonny" Potts; parents, Mable and Hardie Nessmith; two brothers, Buddy Nessmith and Sonny Boy Nessmith; sister Ruth Cavanaugh and husband Quentin Cavanaugh; sister, Margaret Arthur and husband Hugh Arthur; sister-in-law, Marie Potts; nephews, Darren McClure and Morris Ray Arthur; and special friends, Oscar and Flora Stewart and Darlene Westbrook.
Mary leaves behind her daughter, Glynece "Tootsie" Ferguson; two granddaughters, Christina F. Peoples and her husband Jr. and Tiffany A. Ferguson and husband Nick Myers; great-grandson, Austin Peoples; great-granddaughter, Meah F. Peoples; two great-grandsons, Braylin Myers and Sonny Colt Myers all of Ferriday; sister, Martha Nessmith McClure of Wildsville; special friend, Willie Dea Pecanty of Ferriday and special friend and caregiver, Paula Mount of Monterey. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Those honoring Mary as pallbearers were Brannon Arthur, Barrett Arthur, Ples Arthur, Conway David, Gauge Thomas, and Steve Gray.
Honorary pallbearers were Huey Arthur, Bobby Arthur, Wayne Cavanaugh, Jerry Cavanaugh, and Mike Cavanaugh.
The family would like to send a special thanks to all the employees of Encompass Health.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a Cancer Research Association of your choice in memory of Mrs. Mary.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________________________
Willeen Brown Walters
Services for Willeen Brown Walters will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Crossway Family Worship, Jonesville, with Bro. Joe Cook and Bro. Steve Roark officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m., at the church. Interment will be at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Willeen, 96, was born December 3, 1924 in Bude, MS and passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Woods Haven Nursing Center, Pollock, surrounded by her family. She spent her life serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She taught Sunday school for many years. She and husband Buddy had the puppet ministry-Monterey Baptist Puppets and traveled to many churches witnessing for the Lord. Her family was one of the most precious things to her. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Buddy and sister, Nathalie and husband Duvall Duncan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.E. “Buddy” Walters, III; son-in-law, Gene Storey Crouch; granddaughter, Kimberly Jean Book; mother, Letie C. Brown; father, William Jackson Brown; three sisters, Thelma Brown Middleton (Robert), Carmen Lippman Freeman (Bob), Nathalie Brown Duncan (Duvall); two brothers, Raymond Brown and Coyle H. Brown; three half-brothers, Edgar Brown, W.S. Brown and Sabastian (Bash) Brown and half-sister, Laura Brown Graham.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Marilyn Walters Crouch; two granddaughters, Kris Crouch (Tom Davis) and Kerri Crouch of Monterey; grandson-in-law, Donnie Book of Rayne; great-grandsons, Irving Crouch and wife Joanna, Waylon Book, Glenn Book and wife Misty; two great-granddaughters, Jessi Duhon and husband John, Alayna Jeannsone and husband Bruce; 13 great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brennan Russell, Waylon Book, Irving Crouch, Yankie Lee Duncan, Robin Willson and Jason Gandy. Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Lippman, Travis Brown, Glen Lippman, Tony Lippman, Russell Lippman, Walter “Spud” Duncan, Jesse Poole, Riley Duncan, Colton Willson, Hayden Willson, Yankie Duncan, Jody Greene and Dwayne Greene.
The family would like to thank Shannon Lipsey Cowan and the staff at Woods Haven Nursing Center for such excellent care given to her during the past year.
To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
