Edward Taylor Elliott
Graveside service for Edward "E.T." Taylor Elliott, 91, of Vidalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, Natchez National Cemetery on with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
E.T. was born on Friday, January 29, 1932, in Jackson, MS and passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones at his daughter's home in Vidalia. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant and in the National Guard. E.T. loved the Lord and was a member of Lake St. John Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending his free time outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, trapping, or gardening. More importantly, E.T. loved his family and friends and spending time with them.
He is reunited with the love of his life, Marion "Nanny" Elliott; parents, J.E. Elliott and Gladys Therman Elliott; sister, Gladys Whitney and her husband Dick, sweet great-granddaughter, Caroline Gill.
Those left behind to cherish E.T.'s memories are his daughter, Beverly Elliott Caston and her husband Gary of Vidalia; son, Glen Elliott and his wife Mary of Lake St. John; daughter, Gail Elliott Brazell and her husband James of Scottsboro, AL; grandchildren, Jennifer Caston Paul and her husband Aaron of Ruston, Jason Elliott and his wife Kim of Brusly, Stephanie Elliott Farmer and her husband Jordan of Vidalia, and Jared Harner of Lafayette; great-grandchildren, Annalise Paul, Andrew Paul, Mallory Gill, Emmalie Elliott, Charlotte Elliott, Stori Farmer, Wesson Farmer, Jude Harner, and Ben Harner; nephews, Richard Whitney and his wife Gaynil, Mark Whitney and his wife Betty both of Natchez, MS; niece, Whitney "Debbie" Shuman and her husband Eric of Poplarville, MS; and special additional family, Mike "Tree" Trevillion and Karen Trevillion.
Those honoring E.T. as pallbearers are Michael Yakey, Jason Elliott, Mathus Waller, Jared Harner, Aaron Paul, and Jordan Farmer.
Honorary pallbearers are Robert Yakey, Gary Caston, James Brazell, and Gary Waller.
The family would like to share a special appreciation to Eric and Whitney Shuman for their help with E.T. 's well-being. Also, a heartfelt thanks to his caregivers: Annie Todd, Annie Rose Welch, Addie Bass, and Mattie Arbuthnot for the love, support, and care they shared for Mr. E.T. and his family. The family would like to thank Enhabit Hospice of Vidalia, for their professionalism and support.
There are not enough words to express the gratitude and love we have for all of you. Thank y'all!
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
_________________________
Emmett Keating
Graveside service for Emmett Keating, 94, of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Casey Young officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Emmett was born on Saturday, May 5, 1928 in Blond and passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 in Ferriday. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and retired from International Paper. Emmett enjoyed spending time in his garden and sharing his harvest with others. He grew some of the largest vegetables, for example a 13-pound cabbage. Emmett loved his wife dearly, his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He will be missed by everyone who knew him, but Emmett will live on through them. He is reunited with his parents, Uriah Keating and Minnie Dyess Keating and 10 siblings. Those left behind to honor the memories of Emmett is the love of his life of 68 years, Dotty Perilloux Keating of Ferriday; son, Carl Keating and his wife Beverly; daughters, Cathy Hinson and her husband Pat and Cindy Harris; grandsons, Brian Hinson, Cody Keating and his wife Mary, Allen Harris and his wife Jaci, and Josh Keating; great-granddaughter, Anna Brooke Hinson; great-grandsons, Rhett Harris and Tripp Harris; great-granddaughter, Andie Claire Harris; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
__________________
Dana 'Danny' Ray Knapp
Funeral services for Dana "Danny" Ray Knapp, 69, of Wisner, were held Monday, May 1, 2023, at New Hope Apostolic Church in Leland, with Pastor Chris Hamilton and Pastor Jeremy Howington officiating. Interment followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Danny was born on Tuesday, January 12, 1954 in Natchez, MS and passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Alexandria.
________________________
Brenda Gail Lacroix
Brenda Gail Lacroix, 70, of Wildsville, went home to be with her Heavenly Father and loved ones on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Mansfield, Texas. She was born to John and Kathleen Duck in Forrest, Mississippi, on March 23, 1953.
Gail, as she was known by all that loved her, was a dynamic, strong, and beautiful woman. In the 8th grade, Gail became friends with a young boy named Reggie, whom she dated all through high school and married in 1971. Thus begins a long life full of resilience, friendship with love above all else. This marriage produced three beautiful children and four grandchildren she loved with all her heart. Through perseverance, she obtained a degree in nursing in 1999, which kick-started her career in loving and caring for others. She loved with all her heart, giving every piece of herself to make others whole. Watching her flowers and gardens grow, pursuing adventures, such as belly dancing, gallivanting through Brussels or Greece, shopping for things new and old, and loving her family, were just some things that brought her joy. Brenda Gail LaCroix was an awe-inspiring woman who will live in the hearts of those she touched forever.
Gail leaves a legacy through her husband, Coney R. Lacroix, daughters, son and sons-in-law Kristi and Rick Malone, Aimee and Roger Bailey, and Yancey Lacroix, grandchildren Chelsey and Richard Fairchild, Henry Bailey and Gunner Lacroix. Along with brother and sister Gary Duck and Gwen Cleveland Smith. As well as many other loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, John and Kathleen Duck, and grandson Forest Bailey along with other beloved family members.
Funeral services for Brenda Gail Duck LaCroix will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Evangeline Baptist Church, Wildsville. Burial will follow in the Evangeline Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, May 5.
Pallbearers will be Henry Bailey, Charlie Duck, Derek Duck, Cameron Duck, Leland Adams, and Charlie Filipowicz.
__________________________
Charles Randall Moncrief
Graveside service for Charles "Randy" Randall Moncrief, 59, of Vidalia, was held Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Fredrick Family Cemetery in Eva, with Bro. Charles Laird officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Randy was born on Friday, July 12, 1963, in Natchez, MS and passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at his home. He worked as an oilfield hand for many years and later went to work as a farmer at Angelina. Randy loved the outdoors and spent his free time hunting and fishing.
He is reunited with his parents, Richard Monroe Moncrief, Sr. and Peggy Joyce Gordon Moncrief; paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Essie Mae Moncrief; maternal grandparents, Frank and Birdie Gordon; and cousin, Corky Frith.
Randy leaves behind his beloved pet, Scooby; brother, Richard M. Moncrief, Jr. of Monroe; aunt, Brenda Moncrief Temple of Vidalia; uncle, Ray Moncrief of London, KY; cousins, Gary Caldwell and his wife Mary Ruth of Lake St. John, Joe Caldwell and his wife Linda of Houma, Toni Gordon of Baton Rouge, Lana Clark of Mansville, Gary Frith of Baton Rouge, Terry Frith and his wife Beth of Lafayette, Don Hamilton and his wife Jana of Monterey, and Jodi Hamilton of CO.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
______________________
