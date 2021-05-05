Bertha Mae Graves
Bertha Mae Graves, 84, of Ferriday, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Bertha was born September 29, 1936 in Waterproof, to Tom and Eva Parker Gore of Sicily Island.
Mrs. Graves grew up in Catahoula Parish, graduated from Sicily Island High School and was a member of Norris Hill Baptist Church.
She moved to Concordia Parish in 1956 and lived there until her death.
For 46 years she worked with her husband in the operation of their hardware store in Ferriday, while also running their catfish farm in Sicily Island. Her happiest moments were spent traveling with her husband, spending time by the pool, and watching her granddaughters (who called her “Moy”) grow up.
She enjoyed Louisiana cuisine, the beach and visiting with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother in-law Charles L. Ferrington of Wisner.
Survivors include her husband, Fred Graves, with whom she recently celebrated 65 years of marriage; her only daughter, Karen (Prentiss) Hinson of Ferriday; granddaughters, Hayley House, of Haughton, and Hannah House, of Savannah, GA; sister, Debbie Ferrington, of Wisner; brother, Billy (Janet) Gore of Sicily Island and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were David Eames, Lane Ferrington, Logan Ferrington, Vance Ogden, Donnie Parker, and Burl Roberts.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, with Glen Roberts officiating. Following the service, interment will be held at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
_________________________
Bruce Edward Faillace
Memorial services for Bruce Edward Faillace, 72, of Vidalia, who passed away on Tuesday April 27, 2021 in Lafayette, were held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church, Vidalia with Father Joe officiating the Mass. A Rosary service was held prior to the service. Interment followed at Harrisonburg Cemetery, Harrisonburg, under the direction of Young's of Vidalia.
Bruce was born to Marshall and Margarita Faillace on Friday, June 18, 1948 in Nassau County, Rockville Center, NY. The family soon after moved to Florida and settled in West Palm Beach, where Bruce spent his childhood. He graduated from Palm Beach High and was drafted by the US Army soon after graduation. While enlisted he was stationed in Okinawa as a Radio Operator at the Hawke Missile Site, Special Services. While serving during the Vietnam conflict, his talents as left handed pitcher on the baseball field were recognized and became a star pitcher on the US Army exhibition team known as the Gunners. At the conclusion of the war, Bruce played baseball for Florida Atlantic University until graduating with a degree in Education. In the mid 1980's, Bruce moved to Natchez where he began his life’s work in the oil and gas industry. Soon after he met and married the love of his life Ann and they spent over 30 years together. Bruce was always know as a master story teller and often held family members captive at any gathering with his endless entertaining tales. His love of baseball, Diet Coke and pepperoni pizza was only superseded by the love he had for his family and enormous group of friends from all walks of life.
He was preceded in death by both parents Marshal and Margarita Faillace and his beloved son T-Jack Owens.
He leaves behind his wife Ann Faillace, Vidalia; daughter Tia O. Powers, daughter Leah O. Tiffee and husband Aaron; grandchildren, Jack A. Tiffee, Arden Tiffee, Kendall Boulton, Sophie Powers, Tianna Ables, Marcellus Ables and Cody Powers; niece Heather Faillace Vidulich and her children Hutton and Carter; niece Anne Head and husband Ken and their children Weston, Ava, Jackson and Kendall; nephew Marshall Bruce Faillace and wife Regina and their son Dylan; nephew Paul Lemke; brother Marshall Mora Faillace and sister-in-law Holly Faillace
Honorary pallbearers were Russell Day, Zachary Owens, Jack Tiffee, Dr. Leslie England, Weston Diamond, Marshall Paul Faillace, Dr. Aaron Tiffee and Cody Powers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the excellent care provided by the Emergency Department staff at Merit Health in Natchez, MS, Dr. Leslie England, Dr Bobby Lee, Dr. Michael Dibbs and the entire staff at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations to be sent to;
T-Jack Owens memorial scholarship fund
The Catholic Foundation of Jackson Mississippi, INC
PO Box 2248
Jackson, Ms. 39225-2248
____________________________________
Cathy Clark
Funeral services for Cathy Clark, 75, of Monterey, were held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Comer Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Crane officiating, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Cathy was born on Sunday, September 30, 1945 in Turkey Creek and passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her home in Monterey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Ray Clark, Sr. and Bernice Morace Clark; maternal grandparents, Albert and Gladys Morace; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Evelton Clark.
Kathy leaves behind her son, Geody Clark; sister-in-law, Susie Lanehart; special friends, Greggory Brown, Rose Hood, and Mary Stewart. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
_________________________________
Donna Renee’ Thompson
Ms. Donna Renee’ Thompson, 49, of Ferriday, passed away on April 25, 2021. Funeral Services were held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Pentecostals of Miss Lou in Ferriday. Interment follow ed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Rd. Monroe.
____________________________________
Effie Mae Norwood
Funeral services for Effie Mae Norwood, 97, of Zachary, were held Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Port Hudson National Cemetery in Zachery with Dr. Wayne Barnes officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Effie Mae Norwood was born on Thursday, April 17, 1924 in Baton Rouge and passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Ferriday.
__________________________________
Jerry McLain
Funeral services for Jerry McLain, 66, of Ferriday, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Whittington and Matthew McLain officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on Saturday, July 31, 1954 in Ferriday and passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Alexandria. He was a lifelong farmer and loved to hunt. Jerry was a loving husband, brother, father, Papa, uncle, friend, and so much more.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch Eugene McLain, Sr. and Willie Mae Coates McLain; and two brothers, Enoch Eugene McLain, Jr. and Richard "Scotty" McLain.
Jerry leaves behind his wife, Sandra Day McLain of Ferriday; two sons, Matthew McLain and his wife Carri of Madisonville and Brent McLain of Ferriday; grandson Tristan McLain; three granddaughters, Asriel, Arya, and Elowyn McLain all of Madisonville; sister-in-law, Sheila Crooks McLain of Ferriday; three sisters, Judy McLain Spencer of Broussard, Jan McLain of Ferriday and Susan Wickman of Maryetta, GA; nephew Aaron Wickman; three nieces, Laurel Wickman, Kelly Carreo and Morgan Carreo.
Pallbearers will be Andy Anders, Ronnie Hill, Terrel Jones, David Eames, Todd Downing, Toby McIntosh, Justin Stanley and Glen Peoples.
Honorary pallbearers are Jackie Pugh, Bob Jones, Rosevelt Clark, and Don Barber.
_______________________________
Mark Andrew Clark
Private services for Mark Andrew Clark, 65, of Lake St. John, will be private for family and close friends only.
Mark was born on Saturday, November 19, 1955 in Newmadrid, MO and passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home at Lake St. John.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Curtis Clark and Nellie Louise Colvin Bamburg and three sisters, Frances Myann Bamburg, Laura Patricia Wempren, and Barbara Sue Clark.
Mark leaves behind his son, Mark Jason Clark and his wife Jodee; three daughters, Lori Ann Clark, Savannah Van Voorhis and her husband Jason, and Lindsay Clark Brashier and her husband Beau; siblings, Floyd Dean Clark, Angela Kay Beard, Rusty Bamburg, and Madonna Louise Clark and 15 grandchildren.
Those honoring Mark as honorary pallbearers will be Keith Caviness, Danny Wayne McDaniel, Robert Shores, Hunter Goodwin, Rodney Sones, Fred Fudickar, and Matt Foster.
__________________________________
Nora Griggs
Funeral services for Nora Griggs, 61, of Saint Joseph, were held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Adrian Lundy officiating. Interment followed at Legion Memorial Cemetery, Newellton, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Nora Griggs was born on Tuesday, May 19, 1959 in Ravenden, Arkansas and passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at St Francis Medical Hospital in Monroe.
_____________________________
Timothy Earl Herndon
August 31, 1963 – April 28, 2021
Timothy Earl Herndon, 57, of Vidalia, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Tim, affectionately known as Coach Herndon, Mr. Tim, and Poppy lived life to the fullest with a positive attitude and smile on his face.
He was a graduate of Mount Olive High School and a 1986 graduate of Ole Miss where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Tim was an outstanding educator and touched the lives of thousands of students. His enthusiasm for Science and his hands on teaching methods engaged students year after year. During the course of his 33-year teaching career, he was named “Educator of the Year” in 2008 and “Teacher of the Year” in 2020. Tim wore many other hats at VHS such as, assistant football and baseball coach. His playful personality was a hit at every pep rally and his memory will forever live on in the halls and hearts at VHS.
Tim also worked as a crop consultant with Cecil Parker at Agri -Services for 25 years. During this time, Tim earned the trust and respect of many farmers in the Miss Lou area.
Tim’s primary focus in life was his family. His happiest moments were spent with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. Donna and Tim took many trips to the beach, which was their happy place. He enjoyed fishing, baseball, and seeing his grandkids excel in education and sports. His grandkids were also a huge fan of his scrambled eggs. He had many requested recipes amongst family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Lauren Franklin; his father-in-law Larry Patt, and his grandparents, Earl and Elva Herndon.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years Donna Patt Herndon; his daughter Paige Franklin, and grandchildren, Karter, Addison, Camryn, and Braxton. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Kay Patt; brother and sister-in-law Rick and Tammy Patt and his nephew Adam Lyon.
Pallbearers were Gabe Bailey, Terrell Fife, Seth Greer, Jarrett Hoffpauir, Josh Hoffpauir, and Trey Welch.
A graveside service was held Saturday, May 1, 20201, at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
_______________________
