Myrtle Young Zuccaro Bartmess
It is with great sadness the family of Myrtle Young Zuccaro Bartmess, 97, announces her passing. Myrtle was born on Sunday, April 19, 1925, in Jonesville, and passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Jonesville. She was one of a kind. Myrtle had a great personality, loved life, and lived every day to the fullest, especially with her family and friends. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. Myrtle told the best tales and had a gift that made everyone laugh at her humor. She was a true practical joker. Her church, family, and taking care of her home were the most important things to her. Myrtle will be deeply missed by everyone who had the opportunity to know her.
Funeral services for Myrtle were held at Evangeline Baptist Church in Wildsville, on Monday, May 2, 2022, Bro. Curtis Smith officiated, Kenneth Young delivered the eulogy with Ronnie Bruit sharing memories. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Lee Young and Annie Cotton Young; three sons, Anthony Zuccaro, Dayton Paul Zuccaro, and Richard Lee Zuccaro; granddaughter, Michelle Zuccaro; three brothers, E. Lee Young, H.T. Young, and Dayton B. Young; two sisters, Sarah Elizabeth Young and Effie Elaine Carter; and three husbands, John Bartmess, Sr., JB Fuller, and Joseph Anthony Zuccaro, Sr.
Myrtle leaves behind her two sons, Joseph Anthony Zuccaro and his wife Ann of Beaumont, TX, and John Thomas Zuccaro of Clayton; four daughters, Martha Anne Knight and her husband Wilson of Ferriday; Mary Agnes Zuccaro of Dallas, TX; Virginia Marie Waters of Jacksonville, FL; Elizabeth Bell and her husband Charles of Diamondhead, MS; brother, Richard Dale Young and his wife Martha of Calhoun; a host of numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous of nieces and nephews.
Those honoring Myrtle as pallbearers were Daniel Scott, Christopher Zuccaro, Thomas Zuccaro, Marcus Norrell, Jr., Jacob Norrell, and Blake Daniel.
Honorary pallbearers were Daniel Knight, Wilson Knight, Charles Bell, Rusty Bruitt, and Tom Young.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the Columns Community Care Center in Jonesville, and the staff for all the loving care they have given in the last few years.
Jeri Lee Atwood Doyle
Funeral services for Jeri Lee Atwood Doyle, 70, of New Llano, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Steven Lora officiating. Interment will follow at New Pine Hill Cemetery in Leland, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jeri was born on Wednesday, February 20, 1952, in Tacoma, WA, and passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her home in New Llano.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Dale Atwood, Sr., and Helen Irene Atwood; husband, Willie Doyle; and sister-in-law, Diane Tullos.
Jeri leaves behind her son, Harley Doyle and Crystal of New Llano; two granddaughters, Teegan and Teena Hippensteel both of PA; brother, Pete Atwood of WA; two brothers-in-law, Paul and Wayne Tullos both of Natchez, MS; and sister-in-law, Sissie Tullos Trahern of Shreveport.
Those honoring Jeri as pallbearers are Harley Doyle, Blade Johnson, Luis Acevedo, Paul Tullos, and Wayne Tullos.
Honorary pallbearer will be Sissie Trahern.
The family will receive friends from noon until service time, Thursday, May 5, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday.
Glen Eugene Martin Jr.
Memorial service for Glen Eugene Martin, Jr., 65, of Ferriday, were held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Evangeline Assembly of God Church with Bro. Mike Gibson officiating.
Glen was born on Saturday, November 24, 1956, in Tacoma, WA to Glen and Dolores Martin and passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He married the love of his life, Sharon Short Martin on May 7, 2016, Sharon loved him dearly and was thankful for being chosen to be his wife.
Glen was preceded in death by his father, Glen E. Martin, Sr.; infant son, Guy E. Martin; brother, Eddie Martin; and grandparents, L.W. and Vernice Burgess and Willie Redmond and Catherine Rigsby.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Sharon Short Martin of Ferriday; his mother, Dolores Martin of Ferriday; sister, Glenda Mitchell and her husband Pete of Vidalia; sister, Tracey Bailey and her husband Bobby of Pineville, MO; sister, Terry Gore and her husband Robby of Livingston; special sister-in-law, Jill Martin. Glen is also survived by one daughter, Dietra Martin and her partner Kevin of Ferriday; three sons, Glen E. Martin, III and his wife Paige of Natchez, MS, Garret Martin and Steve Martin both of Vidalia; four grandchildren, also numerous others he called his own. He will be missed by all his nieces and nephews, family and friends, who loved him dearly.
The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice Home Care for all their loving care. Also to his special friend, Samuel Collier, who was always there for him.
Carmen Urcelle Reeves
Funeral services for Carmen Urcelle Reeves, 90 of Monterey, were held Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Jason Sparks, Bro. Clyde Graham and Bro. Corbett Reeves officiating. Interment followed at Reeves Family Cemetery, Monterey, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Carmen Urcelle Reeves was born on Thursday, January 7, 1932, in Morrow, and passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center in Ferriday. She was a resident of Monterey and a devoted member of Monterey Church of Christ. Carmen loved Monterey High School and all Monterey sports. She also loved her adopted school family.
She was preceded in death by her father Frank Wes Schnieder, her mother Lillian Falls Schnieder, and her husband William H. Reeves.
She is survived by two daughters, Billie Lynn Smith of Monterey, and Jacqulyn Annette Coker and her husband Earl of Pauls Valley, OK; two sons, Samuel Leonard Reeves and his wife Louise of Albuquerque, NM, and William Corbett Reeves and his wife Bep of Norwalk, Iowa; brother Buster Schnieder and his wife Dorothy of Froid, MT; and sister Susie Winters of Denham Spring.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Max Coker, Zack Coker, Daniel Frost, and Don Smith were pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monterey High School or St. Judes Children's Hospital.
