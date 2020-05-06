Michael G. Capps
Private graveside services for Michael G Capps, 72, of Parhams, are under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Michael Capps was born on August 2, 1947 in Dover, Delaware and passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence. He was a member of Parhams Baptist Church and an avid fisherman. He was the owner and operator of Mikes Exxon in Houma.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his father Herman Von Capps; mother Mary Colegrove Capps and his wife Norma Von Capps.
Survivors include two sisters, Karen Anderson and her husband Jeffery of Sharpsburg, Maryland and Linda Cox and her husband Michael of Seneca, SC; he is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and a great niece.
Interment will be in Parham's Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.comerfh.com
__________________________
Chase Edward Paul Gillespie
April 19, 2000 – May 3, 2020
Graveside services for Chase Edward Paul Gillespie, 20, of Monterey who died Sunday May 03, 2020 in Natchez were held Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Jerry Sharp officiating. Services were under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Mr. Gillespie was born April 19, 2000 in Natchez, MS the son of Johnathan Lee Gillespie and Kristi Deanne Handjis Gillespie.
He loved to play soccer and baseball was his passion. He loved duck hunting, fishing and hanging out with his buddies. He was the most kind hearted, giving person who never met a stranger. He had many, many friends who he loved dearly.
Mr. Gillespie was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Paul Handjis.
Survivors include his mother, Kristi Gillespie and fiancé Blake Russell of Monterey; his father John Gillespie and wife Beth of Natchez; three sisters, Ava Gillespie of Monterey, Kate Marks and Ryan Marks both of Natchez; maternal grandmother Sherry Hobbs Handjis of Vidalia; paternal grandparents Eddie and Tracey Gillespie of Vidalia; great-grandparents Lee Edward Gillespie and wife Marshalene of Natchez; Dianne Canin of Vidalia; one uncle Russell Handjis and wife Lacey of Natchez; three aunts, Tara Isbell and husband T.J. of Arkansas, Sydney Gillespie and Zoie Gillespie both of Shreveport; girlfriend Cassie Hernandez of Katy, Texas; and a number of cousins and special friends.
Pallbearers were Carson Curtis, Tate Branton, Michael T. Brown, III, Lee Lancaster, Chandler Wiley, Will Windaham, Chase Bryan, Freddie Mango, Jr. and Trey Poole.
Honorary pallbearers were Jacob Harrison, II and Drake Smith.
Memorials may be made to the Natchez Stewpot.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
____________________
Thomas Earl Hale obit
Graveside services for Thomas Earl Hale will be held at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, LA, on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Born on April 12, 1933, Thomas passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at the age of 87. He was a native of Waterproof and a resident of West Monroe.
Thomas was a graduate of Waterproof High School and served for two years as Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was employed by Goldman Equipment Company in Waterproof for 18 years. Thereafter, he farmed for many years at Holly Ridge until his retirement.
In his younger years, Thomas enjoyed flying airplanes and pitching for a local baseball league. He traveled the country as a seasoned bowler, winning many semi-pro tournaments and bowling regularly with a league in Natchez. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and loved LSU football. One of his greatest joys was serving as a guide to his many deer hunting friends and relatives.
Thomas took pride in being an active member of his community and being a friend to all. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Waterproof. He served many years on the Tensas Parish Police Jury, and retired as President.
Thomas lived a very full and wonderful life.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy Jean Hayes Hale; two daughters, Vicky Valle (Michael) and Dianne Acree (Wayne); daughter-in-law, Tracy Hale; grandchildren, Rachel Vogt, Leslie Valle, Melissa Valle, Shane Acree, Eric Acree (Sherry), and Monica Lackhouse (Dustin); and 8 great-grandchildren.
He leaves behind siblings, Lester Hale (Darlene), Billy Hale (Brenda), and Earlene Austin.
He was predeceased by two sons, Tommy Hale, Jr. and Bob Hale; his parents, Earl Thomas and Opal Trevillion Hale; siblings, Margie Harrell and Albert Hale; and grandson, Matt Whitehead.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. Bro. Larry Walters will conduct graveside services.
In accordance with corona virus guidelines, attendance is limited
_______________________
Rita Branch Richard Jolly
Private Family Services for Rita Branch Richard Jolly, 82, of Ferriday, were held on Monday, April 6, 2020, with Bro. Billy Taylor officiating. Interment followed at Walnut Grove Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhear Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jolly was born August 9, 1937 and passed away April 2, 2020. She retired from Bancroft Bag after 34 years. She loved to hunt, fish and sew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Atkin Branch and Kathleen Mitchell; her first husband Frank Richard; her second husband, Elton Jolly; brothers, John Branch, Author Branch, and Hearl Branch; and sister, Patricia Givens.
Survivors include her children, Shelby Almond and husband Norman, Audie Richard and wife Brenda, Ralph Richard and wife Christina, and Rose Roberts and husband Butch; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Larue and Jeanette Branch; brothers, Troy Branch, Michael Mitchell, William Mitchell, Timothy Mitchell, Luther Branch, and Brian Branch; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
_____________________________
Velma Lea Ford
Graveside service for Velma Lea Ford Jones, 89, of Jonesville, were held Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Manifest with Bro. Joel Ford and Bro. Chad Franklin officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Velma Lea Ford Jones was born on Friday, October 24, 1930 in Jonesville, and passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Jonesville. She was a beautiful Godly woman, faithful wife, and devoted mother and grandmother. Velma was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger. She will forever be loved and missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Hollis Ray Jones; father Benjamin Esaw Ford; mother Annie Bass Ford; daughter-in-law Jean Jones; four brothers and two sisters.
Those left behind to cherish her memories, daughter Sheila Book and her husband Ronnie of Jonesville, daughter Barbara McCarver and her husband Gordon of Jonesville, son Rev. Sherman Jones and his wife Susie of Columbia, daughter Julia Breithaupt and her husband David of Manifest, daughter Jean Sikes and her husband Doyle of Jonesville, brother Benjamin "Pete" Ford of Jonesville, 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were her grandsons and great-grandsons.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________
Margaret Elizabeth Punchard
Margaret Elizabeth (Liz) Magoun Punchard passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 while on an evening walk in her neighborhood in Senoia, Georgia.
Funeral services, through Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday, were held Sunday May 3, 2020 at Forman Cemetery in Monterey, with an extended graveside service.
Liz was born October 5, 1969 in Natchez, MS.
_______________
Neeva Eileen Sibley
Funeral services for Neeva Eileen Sibley, 72, of Monterey, were held Monday, May 4, 2020, at Eva Church of God with Bro. Joey Pepmiller officiating. Internment followed at Eva Church of God under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. During the Covid-19 pandemic Gov. Edwards has issued social distancing protocols and asked that all observe them during this difficult times.
Neeva was born January 8, 1948 in Ferriday, to Eugene and Irene Tiffee. She passed away Thursday April 30, 2020 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS.
Neeva was a life-long educator serving over 45 years as a math teacher, a remedial teacher, and as a principal at both Ferriday and Monterey High Schools.
Neeva enjoyed crafts, traveling, white perch fishing, celebrating the holidays (especially the 4th of July), puzzles, literature, quilting, bird watching, gardening and church involvement. But her grandchildren and great-grandchildren are what gave her the most enjoyment in life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Irene Tiffee.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Rick Sibley; two sons, Richie Sibley and wife Jan of Baton Rouge,
and Stephen Sibley and wife Shawna of Lecompte; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Buckles and husband Taylor of Monterey, Madeleine Sibley of New Orleans, Emmaleth Sibley of Baton Rouge and John Philip Sibley of Marksvillep; two great-grandchildren, Mason Martin and Connor Buckles of Monterey
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Eva Church of God.
Pallbearers were Richie Sibley, Stephen Sibley, John Philip Sibley, Scott Tiffee, Taylor Buckles, and Grover Elliott.
