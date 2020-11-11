Alex Neal
October 31, 1959 - November 9, 2020
Alex Neal, 61, of Laplace and a native of Ferriday, transitioned to his heavenly home on Monday, November 9, 2020. Service will be at 11 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2222 Highway 65, Ferriday. Visitation will be from 9 am until service time at the church.
Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge.
Mr. Neal was born October 31, 1959 in Ferriday, the son of Luebirtha Neal and Jessie Jones; stepfather Hermon Stevenson Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, and brother, Jerry Neal
He is survived by one daughter, Demetrius Jefferson and host of other relatives and friends.
Alex's memory will be cherished forever.
____________________________
Charles Calkins
Services for Charles “Stinker” Calkins will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Jonesville, with Bro. David Richardson, Bro. Byron Gray and Bro. Toney Ganey officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m., Friday, November 13 until time of services in the Church on Saturday. Interment will follow at Acme Baptist Church Cemetery, Acme, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Mr. Calkins, 68, of Monterey, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Owen Calkins, Sr., mother, Addie Champlin Calkins and sister, Fannie Mae Calkins.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Sue Calkins of Monterey; sons, Brad Calkins and wife Carrie of Jonesville, Josh Calkins and wife Lisa of Monterey and Owen Calkins of Parhams; grandchildren, Destiny Paige Calkins, Laken Debbrece Calkins and Caitlin Ann Merritt; siblings, Frank Calkins, Jr. and wife Christine of Monterey and Millie Hinson and husband Roy of Monterey; special aunt Betty Jane Champlin of Winnsboro as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.
Pallbearers will be Garret Tisdale, Jeremy Jones, Tam Winston, Randy Hinson, Wade Williamson and Matt Avery. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Ed Doughty, David Hedrick, Kenneth Hedrick, Charles Dove, Jerry Lipsey, Skinny Greene, Bruce Greene, Johnny Trisler, Glen McNeely, Brennan Russell, JT Russell and Scott Tiffee.
To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
____________________________
Arthur Edward Valentine Jr.
Arthur Edward Valentine, Jr., 79, of West Monroe was born on October 25, 1941 in Boyce and passed away on November 5, 2020.
Services were held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church of West Monroe. A graveside service followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes. Officiating was conducted by Rev. Michael Wood and Dr. Mark Fenn.
Edward graduated from Boyce High School in 1959 and attended Northwestern State University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966 before marrying Patricia White, his wife of 53 years. He and Pat enjoyed the first years of their marriage as residents of Shreveport before moving to the West Monroe area in 1970. Edward returned to college later in life and graduated from Northeast Louisiana University in 1989 with a degree in business. His career spanned from years at Ford, Bacon, & Davis, Inc. to retirement as a Horace Mann Insurance agent. A faithful member of Cypress Street Church of God and then First West, he served as a trustee, usher, life group director, VBS volunteer, and deacon. True to his love of sports as well as his devotion to his children, Edward spent many years coaching Dixie Youth baseball and watching his boys and grandchildren participate in various sports. Cheering on the West Monroe Rebels, as well as his beloved Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, were just a few of his favorite pastimes. Most recently, Edward was serving as president of the Ouachita Parish Fire Department Citizen Advisory Committee.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Audie Valentine. He is survived by his wife Patricia White Valentine; sons Mark Valentine and his wife Christy of Sulphur and Michael Valentine and his wife Rachel of Benton; grandchildren, Conner, Collyn, and Carson Valentine of Sulphur, and Mary Frances and Charles Valentine of Benton.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Louisiana Tech University College of Education.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
______________________
Chester Alan Hoover
Funeral services for Chester Alan Hoover, age 74, were held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Young’s Funeral Home Ferriday. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Chester was born on Saturday, December 29, 1945 in St. Joseph and passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge.
Chester was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Panola Woods Country Club, First Baptist Church of Natchez, and a former Farm Bureau Board member.
He was preceded in death by wife Kathy Poole Hoover; his parents, David Hoover and Edie Price; brother, Bill Hoover; sister, Thelma Hopkins and her husband Cecil; brother, Dale "Red" Hoover, Sr. and his wife Jane.
He is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Porter and husband Chris and their daughter Ryn of Lake Concordia; sister, Sue Bennett; brother-in-law, Kenneth Burnette; companion, Kathy Merriett, and her son, Lane Merriett and wife, Terri and their children, Andrew, Samuel and Lauren.
Pallbearers were Stephen Hoover, Gary Hoover, Ken Burnette, Jake Burnette, Matthew Debnam and Crawford Stevens.
Honorary pallbearers were Cledus Abernathy, O.J. Oliveaux, Delane Burnette, Kenneth Burnette, Jack Sojourner, Bubba Davidson, Gary Morgan, Lane Merriett, Peter Trosclair and Michael Mascagni.
______________________
Mary Grace Green Burley
Graveside service for Mary Grace Green Burley, 87, of Monterey, wAS held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Scott CemetEry. The service was officiated by Jack Crane, Jr, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mary Grace was born on Thursday November 4, 1933 and passed away Thursday November 5, 2020. She left us to join her husband, Verlyn Burley; two granddaughters, Jennifer Porco and Farran Beard, as well as her parents Gile and Sarah Green; four brothers and six sisters.
She is survived by her three sons, John Burley, Will Burley, Greg Burley (Pam) and three daughters, Judy Porco ( Frank), Rita Young ( Dwain), Beverly Brown (Doug); one sister, Inezb(Bebit) Sturgeon; special niece/best Friend, Shellie Burley.
As well as 19 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Monterey Black River Heritage Club.
_______________________
Gregory L. Duncan
Funeral services for Gregory L. Duncan, Sr., 71, of Monterey, were held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Monterey Church of Christ on with Bro. Bobby Ensminger officiating. Interment followed at the Family Cemetery at 154 Sunshine Rd in Monterey, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Gregory was born on Sunday, September 11, 1949 in Winnsboro and passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Gregory was a member of Monterey Church of Christ, Masonic Lodge 390, and the Barak Shrine Temple. He was a hard working man, a good friend, brother, uncle, and Pop to alot of kids. He was a very honest man, and always kept his word. He loved his family and his little dog, Mooch. To know him, was to love him, and he will be missed by everybody that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George L. Duncan and Mildred Price Duncan; and brother, Billy Carroll Duncan.
Gregory leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Melba Duncan; two daughters, Belinda LaPrairie and her husband DeWayne and Sandy Avery and her husband Cam; son, Gregory Duncan, Jr. and his wife Sarah all of Monterey; three brothers, Garry Duncan and his wife Jennifer of Ferriday, Wesley Duncan of Ferriday and Richie Paul and his wife Debbie of Monterey; nine grandchildren, Tayler LaPrairie Bird and her husband Corey, Jachob LaPrairie and his fiance Madalynn, Caeleb LaPrairie, Colby Avery, Tucker Avery, Kinzie Avery, Chase Avery, Cammeron Duncan, and Landon Duncan all of Monterey; and brother-in-law, Joey Davis and his wife Sue Ann Davis, Eclectic, AL.
Pallbearers are Jachob LaPrairie, Caleb LaPrairie, Colby Avery, Corey Bird, Ronnie Duncan, Cliff Randall, Richie Paul, and Collin Taunton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tayler Bird, Cammeron Sue Duncan, Kinzie Avery, Tucker Avery, Chase Avery, Landon Duncan, Donnie Burley, Blaine Paul, Joey Davis, Dawson Thompson, Dave Fancher, Gary Domangue, Jeremy Jones, and Ryan Pecanty.
The family would like to send a special thanks to all of Compassionate Hospice Care, Stephanie Womack and Erin Woodruff with Louisiana Home Care, Dr. Huey Moak, Dr. Freedman, Dr. Soudan, and the Nursing Staff on the 3rd floor at Rapides Regional.
Mr. Greg and Aiden Taunton had a special bond, and loved one another. So the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Aiden's Light P.O. Box 401 Monterey, LA
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
___________________________
March 22, 1943 - October 24, 2020
Barbara Jean Saxton, 77, fought a nine month battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme with grace and dignity. She passed peacefully into the next realm on Saturday morning, October 24, 2020 at 5 a.m. with family by her side.
Barbara Jean, as her family called her, was born on March 22, 1943 to Clifford and Juanita Martin. She was welcomed by her sister, Leta Faye (J.T.) Terrell and her brother, Melton Ray (Dorothy) on whose birthday she passed. What a celebration they must have had in their heavenly reunion!
Barbara was born in rural Ferriday, Louisiana, home of Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart and Mickey Gilley. She grew up in a small country house on “The Doty Road” where her parents tended a garden that produced so many vegetables that the grandchildren would eventually sit in the front yard shelling peas and other produce that kept the family fed.
Barbara Jean met the love of her life, Buddy Saxton, when they were children and their families were friends, but they wouldn’t marry until 1967. In 53 years, they raised two daughters, Robin (Michael) Sharpe and Lori (Robert) Landsberg, and beautiful brown eyed chihuahua Bella Jean. They were hands-on grandparents to Amanda, Shauna, Morgan, Reid, Ben, Katlyn, Hannah and Will and recently welcomed Great Grandson, Nolin. They loved their Mamaw.
B.J. also loved her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a slew of cousins, including close first cousins Carolyn Davis and MaryAnn Scott.
Barbara was a Headstart teacher in Louisiana and Tennessee. She and her family moved to the Nashville area in 1987 with Buddy’s job and fell in love with Music City USA.
Barbara sure did love a Gin and Tonic, playing Hand and Foot, drinking Margaritas with her neighbor, Barbara, Camping with her best friend since Jr. High, JayMay, Dancing, Gardening Reading and Laughing. But most of all, she loved her family fiercely.
Barbara will be remembered for her radiant smile, her infectious laugh, her natural beauty and the softest skin you’ve ever felt. Everyone who met her felt as though she welcomed them into her heart. Her family absolutely adored her and will miss her immensely…until we meet again, our beautiful Boobra.
