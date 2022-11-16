Funeral services for Samy L. Butler, 80 of Clayton, were held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in MS under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Samy Butler was born on Friday, October 23, 1942, and passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center.
____________________________
Becky Lynn Houghton
Funeral services for Becky Lynn Houghton, 52, of Vidalia, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. John Collard officiating. Interment will follow at Old Pine Hill Cemetery in Leland, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Becky was born on Monday, October 5, 1970, in West Monroe, and passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Jackson, MS.
_____________________________
Sharon Jenean Knight
Sharon Jenean Knight passed away on November 9, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born October 23, 1943, in Abilene, Texas, the only child of Louis J. Knight and Billy Jean Woods Knight.
_____________________________
Tommy Roberts
Funeral services for Tommy Roberts, 71, of Natchez, MS were held Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment followed at New Pine Hill Cemetery, Sicily Island, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Tommy Roberts was born on Friday, May 11, 1951, in Gilbert, and passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Alexandria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.