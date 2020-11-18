Lula Mae Caldwell
Lula Mae Caldwell, 88, of Vidalia, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Lula Mae Caldwell was born on Thursday, September 1, 1932 in Natchez, MS and passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Camelot Leisure Living.
Lula Mae was an active member of Vidalia Methodist Church, Secretary for Recreation District 3 and Executive Secretary to the Concordia Parish School Board Superintendent. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by all,
She was preceded in death by father Lloyd Moncrief; mother Lula Ferrell Moncrief; parents, Roy and Corrine Barlow; husband Leroy Caldwell; son William Roy Caldwell; brother Richard Moncrief; three sisters, Dinah Bergeron, Louise Emerson and Dorris Johnesse.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Caldwell and his wife Mary Ruth of Lake St. John and Joseph Caldwell and his wife Linda of Houma; two grandsons, Russell Caldwell and his wife Amy of Vidalia and Chase Caldwell and his wife Brittany of Sims, NC; granddaughter Kristen Caldwell of Houma; brother Ray Moncrief and his wife Linda of London, KY; sister Brenda Temple of Vidalia, and former daughter-in-law Roxanne Maher of Houma; four great-grandchildren, Emerson Wagoner, William Cantrell, Lexie Caldwell and Karis Caldwell.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Camelot Leisure Living and special thanks to her loving neighbors, Gene and Ann Thompson, Art and Vera Verdell and J.C. and Eyvonne Roberson.
Memorials may be made to Vidalia Methodist Church, Concordia Recreation District 3 or charity of your choice.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________
Charles Calkins
Services for Charles “Stinker” Calkins were held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Jonesville, with Bro. David Richardson, Bro. Byron Gray and Bro. Toney Ganey officiating. Interment followed at Acme Baptist Church Cemetery, Acme, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Mr. Calkins, 68, of Monterey, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Owen Calkins, Sr.; mother, Addie Champlin Calkins and sister, Fannie Mae Calkins.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Sue Calkins of Monterey; sons, Brad Calkins and wife Carrie of Jonesville, Josh Calkins and wife Lisa of Monterey and Owen Calkins of Parhams; grandchildren, Destiny Paige Calkins, Laken Debbrece Calkins and Caitlin Ann Merritt; siblings, Frank Calkins, Jr. and wife Christine of Monterey and Millie Hinson and husband Roy of Monterey; special aunt Betty Jane Champlin of Winnsboro as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.
Pallbearers were Garret Tisdale, Jeremy Jones, Tam Winston, Randy Hinson, Wade Williamson and Matt Avery.
Honorary pallbearers were Charles Ed Doughty, David Hedrick, Kenneth Hedrick, Charles Dove, Jerry Lipsey, Skinny Greene, Bruce Greene, Johnny Trisler, Glen McNeely, Brennan Russell, JT Russell and Scott Tiffee.
To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
___________________________
Dovie Bell Gandy
Graveside service for Dovie Bell Gandy, 87, of Waterproof, was held Monday, November 16, 2020, at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville with Bro. Larry Walters officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Dovie was born on Sunday, November 13, 1932 in Mangham and passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was a very active member of Waterproof First Baptist Church and the Ladies Fellowship. Dovie was the sweetest and most loving woman. She will be missed dearly by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Mamie Nobles and son, Jeff Gandy.
She leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Clinton Gandy of Waterproof; daughter, Lula Huff and her husband Frank of Waterproof; son, Mike Gandy of Waterproof; daughter-in-law, Diannne Gandy of Monterey; six grandchildren, Lori Mize of Waterproof, Kristy Aswell and her husband Mitchell of Monterey, Jessica McDonald and her husband Archie of MO, Jason Gandy of Monterey, Clint Gandy and his wife Taylor of of St. Joseph and Britt Gandy and Hailey Matthews of Newellton; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Clint Gandy, Jason Gandy, Britt Gandy, Walker Mize, Maddox Mize, and Shooter Mize.
Honorary pallbearers were Tommy Robin, Kypp Gandy, Knox Gandy, Noah McDonald, Mason Gandy, and Billy Sanders.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________-
Gladys ‘Frenchie’ Smith
Funeral services for Gladys "Frenchie" Smith, 91 of Maggie Valley, NC will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Ferriday First Baptist Church with Bro. Thomas Worshan officiating. Interment will follow at Oswalt Cemetery in Lismore, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Gladys Smith was born on Friday, December 28, 1928 in Wisner and passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Maggie Valley, NC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Smith; her parents, Archie Wynn and Cora Calhoun Wynn; brother, Archie Wynn, Jr.; and two sisters, Shirley Kimball and Audrey Mae Stuts.
Gladys leaves behind her son, Edward Atkin Smith and his wife Pat of Ponchatoula; daughter, Darlene Kirksey of Sherman, TX; sister, Betty Joe Krause and her husband Jerry of Natchez, MS; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, November 20, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________________
Jerry Dale Crum Sr.
Funeral services for Jerry Dale Crum, Sr., 65, of Sandy Hook, MS will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday, with Bro. Danny Stevens and Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on Thursday, November 3, 1955 in Ferriday and passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Hattiesburg, MS. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a member of Crystal Springs Baptist Church in Tylertown, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lawton Crum and Mildred Jones Crum and six siblings, H.L. Crum, Charles Crum, Ruby Dean, Ann Fair, Vernon Crum, and Danny Crum.
Jerry leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Denise Crum of Sandy Hook, MS; son, Dusty and Karen Crum of Mandeville; daughter, Kristi and Jason Raynes of Kokomo, MS; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Emily and DK Ledgerwood of Foxworth, MS; seven grandchildren, Marli, Maelin, and Mallory Crum and Dylan, Dalton, Jaley, and Kallie Raynes; four great-grandchildren and seven siblings, Betty Fletcher, Jean Moffett, Bobbie Gayle, Jimmy and Polly Crum, Kenny Crum, Ruthie and Wallace Olds, and Tommy Crum. He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Carson Rich, Danny Crum, Gary Domangue, Jarred Barnes, Justin Barnes, Cody Crum, Jason Crum, and Jerry Barnes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Crum, Kenny Crum, and Tommy Crum.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
The family asks that all attendees, please wear a mask.
_____________________________
Newell Gail Smith
Funeral services for Newell Gail Smith, 79, of Natchez, MS were held on Monday, November 16, 2020 with his twin brother presiding over the services. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez. MS, under the direction of Young's of Vidalia.
Gail was born on Tuesday, January 7, 1941 in Elizabeth and passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his residence .
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________________________
Ryan Scott Mitchell
Due to Covid, a private family-only graveside service for Ryan Scott Mitchell, 32, of Lafayette, was held at the Tiffee Family Cemetery in Monterey, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 with Bro. Lloyd Trisler officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Ryan was born on Friday, June 24, 1988 and passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. He had a larger than life personality with one of the biggest hearts, and would give a stranger the shirt off of his back. Ryan saw everybody from the inside and loved them for who they were. He was the life of the party with his impersonations and jokes. He loved fishing and animals, especially his beloved dog, Presley. Ryan was a momma's boy, who loved all of his family, but especially his second mom/sister, Andrea.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leo Mitchell, Sr. and Opal Mitchell.
Ryan leaves behind his parents, Tony Lawrence Mitchell and Stephanie Tiffee Mitchell of Lafayette; maternal grandfather, Richard Tiffee and his wife Paulette of Monterey; maternal grandmothers, Virginia Robbins of Ridgecrest and Betty Monnin of Monterey; brother Steven Mitchell and his wife Tania of Broussard; sister Andrea Guidry and her husband Brandon of Broussard; niece Bailee Mitchell and nephew Jayce Guidry. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, family, and friends.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________
William Roger Thornton
Funeral services for William Roger Thornton, 85, of Monterey, were held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Jimmy Holland officiating. Interment followed at Natchez National Cemetery with immediate family only, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
William was born on Wednesday, March 6, 1935 in Winnsboro and passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Ferriday. He was a loving man, he loved kids and dogs. William was a hardworking man, he spent many years working for Chevron as a Platform Manager, and he proudly served our country in the United States Air Force for 12 years. William will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willy Carl Thornton; mother, Myrtle Rushing Bougues; step-dad, John Ross Bougues; brother, Bill Thornton and his wife Mickey; three nieces, Theresa Whitehead, Myrtis "Cat" Case, and Sharon Butler; and brother-in-law, Clyde Graves.
William leaves behind his sister, Mary Graves of Monterey; brother, Wendell Thornton and his wife Amy of Winnsboro; two nieces, Rita Taylor and her husband Marvin of Patterson and Dottie Beavers and her husband Dale of Harrison, AR; three nephews, Billy Thomas of Corpus Christi, TX, Larry Graves and his wife Charnell of Corpus Christi, TX, and Gerald Graves and his wife Martha of Lafayette and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.