Funeral services for Heath Daniel Emfinger, 44, of Natchez, MS will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday, with Bro. Kevin Campbell and Bro. Adam Gamberi officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Heath was born on Monday, December 19, 1977 in Natchez, MS and passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 in Vidalia. He was a true die hard LSU fan. For 15 years, Heath worked as a driver for UPS.
He is reunited with his parents, Henry David Emfinger, Sr. and Patricia Ann Taylor Emfinger and father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Glenda Davis.
Heath leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Kim Emfinger; sons, Kristopher Emfinger and Jordan, Payton Emfinger, and Ethan Emfinger all of Natchez, MS; grandson, Briar Layne Emfinger of Natchez, MS; special nephew, Ruger Burnette of Vidalia; brother, David Emfinger and his wife Dora of Ferriday, sister. Mary Charrier of Brandon, MS; brother, Russell Emfinger and his wife Lacey of Vidalia; sister, Heather Lafferty and her husband Jessie of Vidalia; brother, Atreyu Emfinger of Vidalia; six nephews; five nieces; along with a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many bonus kids, that he loved as much as his own.
Those honoring Heath as pallbearers are Aaron Ratcliff, Bubba Young, Jeff Upton, Donnie McEllwain, Tyler Spence, and Chris Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers will be UPS coworkers, Gauge Thomas, Nash Sanders, Gage Dossett, Tyler Wilson, Tyler Mire, Caleb Smith, Cade Wells, Marcus Taylor, and Cullen Mophett.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until services time at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 26, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The American Heart Association or The Cancer Society.
Funeral services for Elmer Humble, 90, from Jonesville, were held Monday, November 21, 2022 at Young’s Funeral Home-Jonesville, with Bro. Jack West and Bro. Shane Deaville officiating. Interment followed t at Oak Grove Cemetery, Whitehall, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home-Jonesville.
Mr. Humble was born in Manifest on March 28, 1932 and passed away November 17, 2022 at his residence.
