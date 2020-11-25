Benton Allen "Red" Blackmon, Sr.
Funeral services for Benton Allen "Red" Blackmon, Sr., 77, of Lake St. John, were held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Young’s Funeral Home, Vidalia with Brother Don Bush, Dennis Baker and Brent Smith officiating. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Red was born on Monday, March 22, 1943 in Foules and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Ridgecrest, worked at Armstrong Tire and Rubber until its closure and for the last 20 years for David Bray Farms
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Macy Alexandra Loomis; father Hardie Allen Blackmon and mother Bennie Clarice Blackmon.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Yvonne Bonnie Blackmon, Lake St. John; son Ben Blackmon, Jr, and wife Kim, Waterproof; two daughters, Tanja Maroon and husband Matt, Lake St. John, and Melissa Loomis and husband Gregg, Lake St. John; sister Peggy Barron and husband Tommy, Cash Bayou, their son Jay and wife Samantha and their son Thomas Allen, daughter Remi and Jared. Grandchildren, Aaron Maroon and wife Lauren, their daughter Annie Elizabeth, Logan Williams and husband Cade their son Hayes Allen, Kyle Blackmon and wife Victoria their children, Ezra, Sassy and Foxx; Lynn Loomis and wife Brittany, their children, Carter and Jackson; Sarah Campbell and husband Taylor, their daughter Cate, Emma Claire Loomis
Pallbearers were Aaron Maroon, Kyle Blackmon, Gregg Loomis, Ben Blackmon, Jr., David Bray, and Matt Maroon.
Honorary pallbearers was Paul Harris
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at stjude.org
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________________
Lula Mae Caldwell
Lula Mae Caldwell, 88, of Vidalia, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Lula Mae Caldwell was born on Thursday, September 1, 1932 in Natchez, MS and passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Camelot Leisure Living.
Lula Mae was an active member of Vidalia Methodist Church, Secretary for Recreation District 3 and Executive Secretary to the Concordia Parish School Board Superintendent. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by all,
She was preceded in death by father Lloyd Moncrief; mother Lula Ferrell Moncrief; parents, Roy and Corrine Barlow; husband Leroy Caldwell; son William Roy Caldwell; brother Richard Moncrief; three sisters, Dinah Bergeron, Louise Emerson and Dorris Johnesse.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Caldwell and his wife Mary Ruth of Lake St. John and Joseph Caldwell and his wife Linda of Houma; two grandsons, Russell Caldwell and his wife Amy of Vidalia and Chase Caldwell and his wife Brittany of Sims, NC; granddaughter Kristen Caldwell of Houma; brother Ray Moncrief and his wife Linda of London, KY; sister Brenda Temple of Vidalia, and former daughter-in-law Roxanne Maher of Houma; four great-grandchildren, Emerson Wagoner, William Cantrell, Lexie Caldwell and Karis Caldwell.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Camelot Leisure Living and special thanks to her loving neighbors, Gene and Ann Thompson, Art and Vera Verdell and J.C. and Eyvonne Roberson.
Memorials may be made to Vidalia Methodist Church, Concordia Recreation District 3 or charity of your choice.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
___________________
James Danile Ellard
Graveside service for James Daniel Ellard, Jr., 43, of Monterey, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Ellard Family Cemetery with Bro. Clyde Grammon and Bro. Tim Crooks officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Daniel was born on Tuesday, March 15, 1977 in Natchez, MS and passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Daniel was proud of his special hand-made knives and giving them to his family. He was an outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all Daniel loved spending time with his grandson, and teaching him how to fish and run yo-yos. Daniel was a joker and loved to make everyone around him laugh and smile.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lee Ellard andLeona; maternal grandparents, Clyde Faulkner and Eugenia; brother, Jacob Ellard; special cousin, J.D. Ellard, Jr.; and best friend/brother, Bud Pennington, Jr.
Daniel leaves behind his wife, Lori Ellard; his children, Ethan, Ashlyn, and Colin all of Monterey; three grandchildren, Austin, Jade, and Jazmine; his mother, Connie Ellard Brown and her husband Ray; father, James Daniel Ellard, Sr. and his wife Zona of Monterey; sister, Mary Brooks and her husband Mitch of Monterey; brother, Jason Ellard and his wife Jonah of Kiln, MS; and sister, Jennifer Nations and her husband Clay of Monterey. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Those honoring Daniel as pallbearers will be Charlie Sanders, Sean Yarbrough, Jason Coco, David Whatley, Willie Mitchell, and Wilson McMillin.
Honorary pallbearers are Eric Cooper, Levi Ellard, Sr., Ray Brown, and his oilfield brothers.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________________
Dorothy McLemore Falkenheiner
Church services for Dorothy McLemore Falkenheiner, 96, of Vidalia, who died at home Wednesday November 18, 2020 were held Monday November 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidalia with Father Joseph Xavier Vethamanickam and Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. A Rosary was said for Mrs. Falkenheiner shortly after 10:30, before the funeral.
Burial followed under the direction of Laird Funeral Home at Natchez City Cemetery.
Mrs. Falkenheiner was born November 30, 1923 in Ennis, Texas the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. L. McLemore, Sr. She was the oldest child with four younger brothers.
After high school, she attended Miller-Hawkins Business College in Memphis, Tennessee. She returned to Vidalia, to work as a legal secretary at the Dale Law Firm. She met and married William C. (Bill) Falkenheiner.
Mrs. Falkenheiner was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. L. McLemore, Sr.; her husband W. C. Falkenheiner and three brothers, Jack H. McLemore, Sr. of Vidalia, James E. McLemore of Corpus Christi, Texas and J. L. McLemore, Jr. of Hideaway Lake, Texas.
Survivors include one brother Robert Wayne McLemore and wife Linda of Arlington, Texas; one son Charles J. Falkenheiner and wife of Kimberly Dozart Falkenheiner of Vidalia; one daughter Margaret F. Key and husband Sidney of Natchez, MS; two granddaughters, Nicole Falkenheiner of Baton Rouge and Kate Lynn King and husband Chris of Vidalia; two great-grandsons, Landon and Austin King of Vidalia, and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Falkenheiner was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and played the organ there for over 50 years and also participated in the Altar Society at the church. She was a member of the Rosary Prayer Group that met monthly. She was also a member of the Pilgrimage Garden Club for many years. She enjoyed music, playing bridge and reading.
Memorial may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidalia.
_________________
Kelly Dustin Moore
Funeral services for Kelly Dustin Moore, 35, of Ferriday, were held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday Bro. Mark Richardson and Bro. Don Steele officiating. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery, Sicily Island, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Kelly Dustin Moore was born on Friday, July 26, 1985 and passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.