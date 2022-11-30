Catherine Cecile Smith Cason
Funeral services for Catherine Cecile Smith Cason, 89, of Vidalia, formerly, of Waterproof, for 69 years, were held Monday, November 28, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday, with Bro. Curtis Smith officiating. Interment followed at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Cecile Cason was born on March 3, 1933 in Waterproof, and passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Jonesville. Mrs. Cason grew up in Waterproof and was known as “Cile" to friends and family. She described herself as a "simple county girl". She worked at Reynolds Whittington in Vidalia, and for Moreton's Flowerland in Natchez, MS. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Pete" Cason, Jr.; her parents, Calvin L. Smith and Eunice Alma Goodwin Smith; and one brother, Marvin Smith.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Joseph "Petey" Cason, III (Nancy) of Greenwood, James Cason of Shreveport; daughters, Catherine Cason Thompson (Sonny) of Fayette, MS, Debra Cason Weatherly (Jimmy) of Vidalia; granddaughter, Morgan Grant (Levi) of Jonesville; grandsons, Tyler Weatherly of Vidalia, and Critter Thompson of Fayette, MS; great-grandsons, Tucker and Trenton Palmer of Vidalia; two sisters, Mary Walker of Port Neches, TX and Louise Fletcher of Ridgecrest and one brother, Roy Smith of Waterproof. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and family members.
Pallbearers were Joseph "Petey" Cason, III, Jimmy Weatherly, Tyler Weatherly, Darren Palmer, Sonny Thompson, Billy Fletcher. To leave an online condolence visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________
Kenneth Paul Trisler
Kenneth Paul Trisler, 75, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Tennessee State Veteran's Home in Humbolt, TN, with his daughters at his side, after a long and difficult battle with Parkinson's disease, resulting from Agent Orange exposure during his tour of duty in Vietnam. Kenneth was born in Jonesville, Louisiana on March 7, 1947 to Wannie and Doris Nell Trisler.
He graduated from Block High School in 1965 and was awarded a certificate for 12 years of perfect attendance, which is still often remarked upon by his fellow classmates over 50 years later. He was a lifelong resident of Jonesville until 2018, when his daughters moved him to Tennessee to be close to both of them. During his time in the Navy, he met and married the love of his life, Patricia Louise St.Peters. After his discharge from military service, they returned to Jonesville and made their home there until she passed away in May, 2016. Kenneth retired from Concordia Electric Co-op in 2010 where he originally started as a lineman.
He is survived by two daughters, Heidi (Dave) Peterson and Emily (Shane) Arnold; three grandchildren, Wesley Adams, Olivia Adams and Lily Arnold, all of Jackson, TN; a sister, Gloria Reeves, of Ferriday; two uncles Lloyd and Shelby (Dovie) Trisler; two aunts Melvia (Dale) Bass and Verdya Pecanty, as well as nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends.
A memorial service for Kenneth will be held at Young's Funeral Home in Jonesville on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. with the service, led by Brother Lloyd Trisler, Sr. to follow at 10 a.m. The family would like to welcome you to come and share as they remember and celebrate his life.
