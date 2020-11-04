Charles Thomas Ames
Funeral services for Charles Thomas Ames, 72, of Monterey were held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Lismore Baptist Church with Bro. Ken Gilmore officiating. Interment followed at Lismore Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Bubba Ames was born August 27, 1948 in Jonesville and passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.
He was a resident of Monterey and was an active member of Lismore Baptist Church where he faithfully served on the Building and Grounds Committee and the Cemetery Board Committee. If something needed to be done at LBC, "Uncle Bubba" (as he was known to all) was the man to call. Bubba proudly served his country in the US Army where he was awarded the Silver Star Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal. Bubba loved having coffee and checking on his friends and neighbors throughout the community. He also did woodworking as a hobby.
Bubba is survived by a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved as if they were his own. He is also survived by lifelong friends, Morris and Gloria Willson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Linnie Ames; brother
JD Ames; sister Catherine Kidd, sister Betty Bonneau and brother Dewey Ames.
Pallbearers were Zane Ames, Jeff Ames, Taylor McCaughey, Jesse Poole, Brad Mount and George Book.
Honorary pallbearers were Morris Willson, Jack Mount, Pete Wheeler, Matthew Avery, Cam Avery and A.G. Green.
Donations can be made to Lismore Baptist Church, 5148 LA 565, Jonesville, LA 71343. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_______________________
Lela Montez Davis
Graveside service for Lela Montez Davis, 88, of Jena, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Legion Memorial with Rev. Larry Foster officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Montez was born on Friday, January 8, 1932 and passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in Winnsboro.
________________________
Frederick Othmar Martty
Frederick Othmar Martty was born on October 4, 1934 in Ferriday and passed away peacefully at his home in New Orleans on October 26, 2020.
A private burial was held at the Natchez, MS City Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice or Louisiana State University Alumni Association.
